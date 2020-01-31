Global Market
Biopolymers and Biopstics Markets Feasibility Research By Forencis Research
The Global Biopolymers and Bioplastics Market is estimated to reach USD 14.5 Billion in 2024 at a CAGR of 15.7%. Biopolymers and Bioplastics Market is growing at a remarkable pace owing to the soaring need for reducing the use of conventional plastic in order to minimize its negative impact on the environment. This factor is further fueled by the strict regulation imposed by the governments on plastic use. On the contrary, high cost of the biopolymers is likely to act as a roadblock for the market growth.
Biopolymers are the polymers produced from the natural sources which can be used as an substitute to the existing polymers in their respective application. Bioplastics are the plastics obtained from the vegetable fats and oils, corn starch, pea starch or macrobiotic, and other renewable sources. As these polymers are originated from the renewable and natural sources, it degrades at a higher rate than those to the conventional plastics or polymers. Due to its higher degradability, it is extensively used in electronics, building and construction, coatings and adhesives, automotive, and consumer goods sector.
Some key players of the market BASF SE, E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Braskem SA, Indorama Corporation, NatureWorks LLC, Novamont S.p.A., Corbion N.V., Arkema S.A., Biome Bioplastics Ltd., and Toray Industries among others.
Global Biopolymers and Bioplastics Market: Report Synopsis
This market research report offers a comprehensive analysis of key market trends in the global biopolymers and bioplastics market. It includes detailed discussion on historical market trends, current market dynamics, consumer landscape, growth opportunities and challenges backed by factful feedbacks
- On the basis of type, the market is segmented into biobased and biodegradable, fossil-based and biodegradable and bio-based and non- biodegradable.
- On the basis of raw materials, the biopolymers and bioplastics market is segmented intosugarcane, sugarbeet, corn, potato, wheat, castor oil and others.
- On the basis of application type, the market is segmented into electronics, building and construction, coatings and adhesives, automotive, consumer goods, packaging, and others.
- On the basis of regional analysis is covered under five major regions such asNorth America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa.
Global Biopolymers and Bioplastics Market: Report Segmentation
For the scope of report, In-depth segmentation is offered by Forencis Research
Biopolymers and Bioplastics Market, by Type
- Biobased and Biodegradable
- Polylactic Acid
- Starch Blends
- Fossil-based and Biodegradable
- Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate
- PBS(A)
- Others
- Bio-based and Non- biodegradable
- Bio-polyethylene Terephthalate
- Bio-polyethylene
- Polyethylenefuranoate
- Others
Biopolymers and Bioplastics Market, by Raw Material
- Sugarcane
- Sugarbeet
- Corn
- Potato
- Wheat
- Castor Oil
- Others
Biopolymers and Bioplastics Market, by Application
- Electronics
- Building and Construction
- Coatings and Adhesives
- Automotive
- Consumer Goods
- Packaging
- Flexible
- Rigid
- Others
Biopolymers and Bioplastics Market, by Region
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- UK
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East and Africa
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East and Africa
About Forencis Research
Forencis Research is a B2B market research, intelligence and advisory firm engaging in market research and consulting services across leading industries, globally. Our robust and meticulous research team provides high growth and niche syndicated reports, customized reports and consulting reports to the diverse global fortune clientele and intellectual institutions. Forencis Research database is a constantly evolving pool of reports and white paper studies which helps companies to foster accelerated revenue growth in global and regional markets. Forencis Research delivers market research and consulting reports on high growth markets to help companies dominate their competition and set themselves apart by attaining increased revenue growth. To enable exclusive insights around the target market, Forencis Research employs robust research Methodology & Design which includes data acquisition, data synthesis and data correlation, through Primary and Secondary Research. Through the obtained data, Top-down and bottom-up methods are exercised to attain and verify data sanity within the entire market. This market data is yet again correlated with Forencis Research’s internal database before presenting it in any of our final publications. These methods of data correlation and amalgamation benefit us to put forward accurate market estimates enabling our clients to transform their business, markets and most importantly their “REVENUES”.
