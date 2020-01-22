MARKET REPORT
Biopsy Device Market Projected to be Resilient During 2016 – 2026
Government initiatives in cancer treatment to fuel growth of the global biopsy device market during the projected period
Global demand for biopsy devices is increasing, supported by rising incidence of cancer. Market Insights presents in-depth analysis of the global biopsy device market for the forecast period, 2016–2026. Revenue from the global biopsy device market is expected to register a CAGR of 6.5% during the assessment period and is expected to be valued at nearly US$ 2,700 Mn by 2026 end.
Increasing incidence of cancer and favourable reimbursement programs are factors expected to drive revenue growth of the global biopsy device market during the assessment period
The guidance system segment was estimated to account for 16.1% revenue share of the global biopsy device market by 2016 end and is expected to gain 222 BPS in market share by 2026 over 2016, owing to an increase in the awareness of early detection of breast cancer.
The needles segment was estimated to account for 37.6% revenue share of the global biopsy device market by 2016 end and is expected to lose 125 BPS in market share by 2026 over 2016. The segment is expected to reach nearly US$ 960 Mn by 2026 owing to an increasing awareness among people regarding the early detection of cancer.
Global Biopsy Device Market Absolute $ Opportunity by Product Type, 2016–2026 Guidance system segment is estimated to create absolute $ opportunity of more than US$ 15 Mn in 2017 over 2016. Revenue from guidance system segment is anticipated to register a CAGR of 7.9% over 2016–2026, to reach more than US$ 480 Mn towards the close of the forecast period Biopsy needles segment is estimated to create absolute $ opportunity of nearly US$ 30 Mn in 2017 over 2016. Revenue from biopsy needles segment is anticipated to register a CAGR of 6.2% over 2016–2026, to reach nearly US$ 960 Mn by 2026 end Guns segment is estimated to create absolute $ opportunity of nearly US$ 25 Mn in 2017 over 2016. Revenue from guns segment is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 6.8% over 2016–2026, to reach more than US$ 700 Mn towards the close of 2026 Reagents and kits segment is estimated to create absolute $ opportunity of more than US$ 3 Mn in 2017 over 2016. Revenue from reagents and kits segment is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 6.4% over 2016–2026, to reach nearly US$ 120 Mn at the end of the assessment period Others (Brushes, Curettes and Punches etc.) segment is estimated to create absolute $ opportunity of nearly US$ 10 Mn in 2017 over 2016. Revenue from Others segment is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 5.3% over 2016–2026, to reach more than US$ 360 Mn by 2026 end
Global Biopsy Device Market Attractiveness Analysis by Product Type, 2016–2026
Needles segment dominated the global biopsy device market in revenue terms in 2015 and is projected to continue to do so throughout the forecast period. Needles segment is the most attractive segment, with a market attractiveness index of 1.8 over the forecast period. The segment accounted for 37.7% value share in 2016 and is projected to account for 36.5% share by 2026 end. Guns segment is expected to be the second most lucrative segment in the global biopsy device market, with a market attractiveness index of 1.3 during the forecast period. The increasing requirement for more advanced and innovative technology products in the field of biopsy and growing usage of biopsy needles makes it the most attractive segment in the global biopsy device market.
Companies operating in the global biopsy device market are actively engaged in mergers, acquisitions and partnerships to capture a larger share of the market in the near future
The global biopsy device market is a fragmented market with about 69% market share contributed by CR Bard, Becton, Dickinson and Company, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Hologic, Inc., Cook Medical, Devicor Medical Products Inc. and Argon Medical Inc. Companies are entering into strategic mergers and acquisitions to improve their biopsy device product portfolio and are focussing on distributional agreements to overcome issues related to product availability in various geographical areas.
Analyst Viewpoint
“In the coming decade, liquid biopsy procedure is likely to pose a major threat to the biopsy device market”
Liquid biopsy offers non-invasive diagnostic tests for detecting cancer as it provides a simple, relatively less expensive blood, urine or plasma test to detect malignancy in any part of the patient’s body. Liquid biopsy is expected to provide a better sample for any type of diagnosis and analysis as it can be taken repeatedly. This overcomes the challenge associated with repeated tissue samples. Liquid samples help detect disease progression in real time, predict outcomes and switch treatment when required and potentially increase the life expectancy of the patient. Thus, liquid biopsy procedure is likely to be a major threat to the global biopsy device market in the coming decade.
MARKET REPORT
Ammonium Paratungstate Market 2019- Global Market Report with Market Size, Market Growth, Industry Chain Structure, Trends, Challenges and Market Estimation to 2025
The research study presented in this report offers complete and intelligent analysis of the competition, segmentation, dynamics, and geographical advancement of the Global Ammonium Paratungstate Market. The research study has been prepared with the use of in-depth qualitative and quantitative analyses of the global Ammonium Paratungstate market. We have also provided absolute dollar opportunity and other types of market analysis on the global Ammonium Paratungstate market.
It takes into account the CAGR, value, volume, revenue, production, consumption, sales, manufacturing cost, prices, and other key factors related to the global Ammonium Paratungstate market. All findings and data on the global Ammonium Paratungstate market provided in the report are calculated, gathered, and verified using advanced and reliable primary and secondary research sources. The regional analysis offered in the report will help you to identify key opportunities of the global Ammonium Paratungstate market available in different regions and countries.
The authors of the report have segmented the global Ammonium Paratungstate market as per product, application, and region. Segments of the global Ammonium Paratungstate market are analyzed on the basis of market share, production, consumption, revenue, CAGR, market size, and more factors. The analysts have profiled leading players of the global Ammonium Paratungstate market, keeping in view their recent developments, market share, sales, revenue, areas covered, product portfolios, and other aspects.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Holmes Products
Coway
LG
Blueair
Alen
Whirlpool
Winix
Haier
Xiaomi
Honeywell
Guardian Technologies
Holmes
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
HEPA Technology
Electrostatic Precipitators Technology
Ionizers And Ozone Generators Technology
Segment by Application
Mall
Office Building
Theatre
Other
Ammonium Paratungstate Market Size and Forecast
In terms of region, this research report covers almost all the major regions across the globe such as North America, Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa and the Asia Pacific. Europe and North America regions are anticipated to show an upward growth in the years to come. While Ammonium Paratungstate Market in Asia Pacific regions is likely to show remarkable growth during the forecasted period. Cutting edge technology and innovations are the most important traits of the North America region and that’s the reason most of the time the US dominates the global markets. Ammonium Paratungstate Market in South, America region is also expected to grow in near future.
The Ammonium Paratungstate Market report highlights is as follows:
This Ammonium Paratungstate market report provides complete market overview which offers the competitive market scenario among major players of the industry, proper understanding of the growth opportunities, and advanced business strategies used by the market in the current and forecast period.
This Ammonium Paratungstate Market report will help a business or an individual to take appropriate business decision and sound actions to be taken after understanding the growth restraining factors, market risks, market situation, market estimation of the competitors.
The expected Ammonium Paratungstate Market growth and development status can be understood in a better way through this five-year forecast information presented in this report
This Ammonium Paratungstate Market research report aids as a broad guideline which provides in-depth insights and detailed analysis of several trade verticals.
MARKET REPORT
Research Report prospects the Multilayer Flexible Packaging Market
The ‘Multilayer Flexible Packaging Market’ research report added by Market Study Report, LLC, provides a succinct analysis on the recent market trends. In addition, the report offers a thorough abstract on the statistics, market estimates and revenue forecasts, which further highlights its position in the industry, in tandem with the growth strategies adopted by leading industry players.
The Multilayer Flexible Packaging market study is a well-researched report encompassing a detailed analysis of this industry with respect to certain parameters such as the product capacity as well as the overall market remuneration. The report enumerates details about production and consumption patterns in the business as well, in addition to the current scenario of the Multilayer Flexible Packaging market and the trends that will prevail in this industry.
What pointers are covered in the Multilayer Flexible Packaging market research study?
The Multilayer Flexible Packaging market report – Elucidated with regards to the regional landscape of the industry:
The geographical reach of the Multilayer Flexible Packaging market has been meticulously segmented into United States, China, Europe, Japan, Southeast Asia & India, according to the report.
The research enumerates the consumption market share of every region in minute detail, in conjunction with the production market share and revenue.
Also, the report is inclusive of the growth rate that each region is projected to register over the estimated period.
The Multilayer Flexible Packaging market report – Elucidated with regards to the competitive landscape of the industry:
The competitive expanse of this business has been flawlessly categorized into companies such as
The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:
Scientex
Glenroy
Mondi Group
Berry Global Group
Amcor
Sonoco Products
Sealed Air
Coveris Holdings
Winpak
Constantia Flexibles
BillerudKorsns
Schur Flexibles Holding
Toray Plastics
Uflex
Multilayer Flexible Packaging market size by Type
Polypropylene (PP) Multilayer Flexible Packaging
Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Multilayer Flexible Packaging
Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Multilayer Flexible Packaging
Aluminum Foil Multilayer Flexible Packaging
Others
Multilayer Flexible Packaging market size by Applications
Automotive Industry
Healthcare Industry
Electrical and Electronics Industry
Others
Market size by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Central & South America
Brazil
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
GCC Countries
Egypt
South Africa
Exclusive details pertaining to the contribution that every firm has made to the industry have been outlined in the study. Not to mention, a brief gist of the company description has been provided as well.
Substantial information subject to the production patterns of each firm and the area that is catered to, has been elucidated.
The valuation that each company holds, in tandem with the description as well as substantial specifications of the manufactured products have been enumerated in the study as well.
The Multilayer Flexible Packaging market research study conscientiously mentions a separate section that enumerates details with regards to major parameters like the price fads of key raw material and industrial chain analysis, not to mention, details about the suppliers of the raw material. That said, it is pivotal to mention that the Multilayer Flexible Packaging market report also expounds an analysis of the industry distribution chain, further advancing on aspects such as important distributors and the customer pool.
The ‘Multilayer Flexible Packaging market’ report enumerates information about the industry in terms of market share, market size, revenue forecasts, and regional outlook. The report further illustrates competitive insights of key players in the business vertical followed by an overview of their diverse portfolios and growth strategies.
Some of the Major Highlights of TOC covers:
- Development Trend of Analysis of Multilayer Flexible Packaging Market
- Global Multilayer Flexible Packaging Market Trend Analysis
- Global Multilayer Flexible Packaging Market Size (Volume and Value) Forecast 2019-2025
- Marketing Channel
- Direct Marketing
- Indirect Marketing
- Multilayer Flexible Packaging Customers
- Market Dynamics
- Market Trends
- Opportunities
- Market Drivers
- Challenges
- Influence Factors
- Methodology/Research Approach
- Research Programs/Design
- Market Size Estimation
- Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
- Data Source
MARKET REPORT
Barcode Scanner Market Key Players, Product and Production Information analysis and forecast to 2029
In this report, the global Barcode Scanner market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2019 to 2025.
For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2019 to 2025.
The Barcode Scanner market report firstly introduced the basics: definitions, classifications, applications and market overview; product specifications; manufacturing processes; cost structures, raw materials and so on. Then it analyzed the world’s main region market conditions, including the product price, profit, capacity, production, supply, demand and market growth rate and forecast etc. In the end, the Barcode Scanner market report introduced new project SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.
The major players profiled in this Barcode Scanner market report include:
increasing demand for barcode scanners in hospitals in North America.
The study objectives of Barcode Scanner Market Report are:
To analyze and research the Barcode Scanner market status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.
To present the Barcode Scanner manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.
To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications
To analyze the global and key regions Barcode Scanner market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the Barcode Scanner market.
