Bioseparation Systems Market 2015 – Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis of Top Key Players, Forecast To 2021

Bioseparation systems are used for the separation and purification of biological products such as biochemicals, biopharmaceuticals, and diagnostic reagents. Several types of bioseparation systems are used to separate biological materials from solutions, with the most commonly-used ones being: Membrane/filters, chromatography and centrifuges.

Membranes are a thin semi-permeable barrier that separates biological materials. A membrane is usually made from organic polymers or inorganic materials such as metals, ceramics and glass. Chromatography is a solute fractionation technique which relies on the distribution of molecules to be separated between two phases: Stationary phase and mobile phase. The centrifugation technique is used to separate biological particles from suspensions and macromolecules from solutions.

The global bioseparation systems market is categorized based on various types of bioseparation technologies and their applications. Based on bioseparation technologies, the report covers the following: Chromatography technique, membrane-based bioseparation, centrifugation technology, cell disruption technology, precipitation, extraction technique, and filtration technologies. The chromatography technique holds the largest market share in the global bioseparation systems market.

Based on applications of bioseparation systems, the report covers the following industries: Pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical, life sciences, and food. Bioseparation systems are most frequently used in the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical industries.

Geographically, North America dominates the global bioseparation systems market. This is due to the improved life sciences research infrastructure and increasing demand for biopharmaceuticals in the region. In addition, technological advancements in equipment used in bioseparation procedures have also propelled the growth of the market in North America. The U.S. represents the largest market for bioseparation systems in North America, followed by Canada.

In Europe, Germany, France, and the U.K. hold major shares of the bioseparation systems market. The bioseparation systems market in Asia too, is expected to show high growth rates over the next five years. This can be credited to the increasing demand for biopharmaceuticals in the region. In addition, many biopharmaceutical manufacturing companies are planning to construct their production units in Asian countries attracted by the less stringent regulations and low labor cost in the region. Growing population and economies of developing countries such as India and China are expected to steer the growth of the bioseparation systems market in Asia. Moreover, India, China, and Japan, are expected to be the fastest-growing markets for bioseparation systems in the region.

Increasing demand for biopharmaceuticals and single-use products are some major driving factors for the global bioseparation systems market. Also, technological advancements in equipment used in bioseparation and various initiatives taken by government organizations to increase awareness about therapeutic applications of biosimilars have propelled the growth of the global bioseparation systems market.

Stringent regulatory requirements for the approval of equipment used in bioseparation inhibit the growth of global bioseparation systems market. Rapid product launches and heightened mergers and acquisitions between medical device manufacturing companies are major trends observed in the global bioseparation systems market.

Key segments covered in this report are:

By type of bioseperation technology Chromatography technique Membrane-based bioseparation Centrifugation technology Cell disruption technology Precipitation Extraction technique Filtration technologies

By application Pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical Life sciences Food



Market Players

GE Healthcare Life Sciences

Merck Millipore

Pall Corporation

Sartorius AG

3M Company

Agilent Technologies

Waters Corporation

US Filter Control Systems, Inc.

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Dow Chemical Company

Hitachi Koki Co LTD

Life Technologies

NOVASEP

ProMetic Life Sciences Inc.

SPECTRUM LABORATORIES, INC

NuSep Inc.

Key geographies evaluated in this report are:

North America U.S Canada

Europe France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the UK Eastern Europe CIS

APAC China India Japan Australia Others

Latin America Argentina Brazil Others



Key features of this report