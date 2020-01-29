Biosynthesis of Cannabinoids Industry Outlook 2020 Market Analysis, Growth, Size, Share, Trend by Top Key Players with Forecast Research 2025

Global Biosynthesis of Cannabinoids marketplace research report research comprehensive evaluation of the market boom predictions and regulations with respect to industry. Market shares of key players within the major areas of the globe consisting of Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa is likewise studied on this Biosynthesis of Cannabinoids report. An analytical evaluation of the competitors offers clear idea of the most vital challenges faced by way of them in the current market and in the coming years. This report focuses on the global Biosynthesis of Cannabinoids status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Biosynthesis of Cannabinoids development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

Anandia Laboratories

Gingko Bioworks

Hyasynth Bio

InMed Pharmaceuticals

Librede

Renew Biopharma

Cronos Group

Organigram

Teewinot Life Sciences

ICC International Cannabis Corp.

Biotii Technologies Corp.

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Biogen Inc.

GW Pharmaceuticals

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

THC

CBD

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Food Industry

Medical Industry

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Biosynthesis of Cannabinoids status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Biosynthesis of Cannabinoids development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Biosynthesis of Cannabinoids are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2020 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

2 Executive Summary

3 Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

5 North America

6 Europe

7 China

8 Japan

9 Southeast Asia

10 India

11 Central & South America

12 International Players Profiles

13 Market Dynamics

14 Key Findings in This Report

15 Appendix

