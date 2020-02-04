Global Market
Biotechnology Market Insight And Deep Analysis 2020-2025: Overview, Trends, Demands, Revenue, Applications And Key Players In Industry Till 2025
The global biotechnology market estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.5% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2025. The market for biotechnology was valued at USD 218,012.1 Mn in 2017 and is estimated to reach US$ 471,336.4 Mn by 2025.
The global biotechnology market is segmented on the basis of technology and application and geography. On the basis of technology, the biotechnology market is segmented into DNA sequencing, fermentation, cell based assay, nanobiotechnology, chromatography, PCR technology, tissue engineering and regeneration and others. On the basis of application, the biotechnology market is segmented into industrial/bio processing, bioinformatics, food & agriculture, health, natural resource & environment and others.
The major players operating in the biotechnology market include:
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.,
- Merck KGaA,
- PerkinElmer, Inc.,
- Agilent Technologies, Inc.,
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.,
- Danaher,
- QIAGEN,
- BD,
- Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.,
- Illumina, Inc.
- and among others.
The global biotechnology market is highly competitive and driven by large number of novel product launches and approvals. For instance, in April 2017, Illumina, Inc. introduced BaseSpace Informatics Suite, used to accelerate genomic data analysis for sequence lab.
The biotechnology market is aimed to describe, define and estimate the forecast for market size of the biotechnology till 2025. The report strategically analyzes macro and micro-markets to entail the major factors impacting the growth of the global biotechnology market. The market report for biotechnology is appropriate to cater the needs and demands of various stakeholders that include pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical companies in the form of research services.
North America is expected to be the dominant region in the global biotechnology market. This dominance is primarily driven by rising demand for innovative products from biopharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, significant presence of key market players and extensive R&D activities conducted by various academic and research institutes in the region.
Additionally, increasing focus on advanced method incorporation in healthcare, growing government and private initiatives for promotion of precision medicine and massive funds from government and private bodies for genomic research is also expected to propel the growth for the North America market.
On the other hand, Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth in the biotechnology market owing to factors such as availability of highly skilled, efficient & large number of human resources, and streamlining government policies resulting in high investments for biotechnology sector in the region.
AI For Drug Discovery Market Boosted By Rising Demand For Digitization In Organizations With: Numerate,Numedii,Atomwise,Insilico Medicine,Bioage, And Others
Drug discovery is the preliminary step in the process of a novel drug identification and its therapeutic target. Artificial intelligence (AI) is commonly used in the healthcare industry for drug discovery. Artificial intelligence technology has the ability to recognize drug targets, and play a significant role in drug design, discovery, identification and screening of molecules instantly and effectively. Drug discovery or new drug target are being estimated based on potency, bioavailability, efficacy, and toxicity.
AI for drug discovery market companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.
Some Of Market Key Players :-
- Atomwise,
- Insilico Medicine,
- BIOAGE,
- Numerate,
- NuMedii,
- Envisagenics,
- Cloud Pharmaceuticals,
- BenevolentAI,
- twoXAR,
- Exscientia,
AI for drug discovery market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from AI for drug discovery market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for AI for drug discovery in the global market
Market Dynamics :-
The AI for drug discovery market is expected to grow during the forecast period due to the increasing number of cross-industry partnerships & collaborations, a significant growth in venture capital investments, rise in importance of drug discovery and increase in funding of the R&D activities for the use of AI technology in the field of drug discovery. However, limited awareness, unwillingness among medical practitioners to adopt AI-based technologies, unclear regulatory guidelines for medical software and lack of interoperability among AI solutions offered by different vendors are likely to hamper the growth of the market in the forecast period.
AI for Drug Discovery Market Scope :-
“Global AI for Drug Discovery Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the healthcare IT industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of enteral feeding formulas market with detailed market segmentation by drug type, technology, application, end user and geography. The global AI for drug discovery market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading enteral feeding formulas market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.
Business Segments In AI for Drug Discovery Market:-
The global AI for drug discovery market is segmented on the basis of drug type, technology, application, and end user.
Based On the basis of drug type, the market is classified as small molecule and large molecules. Based on technology, the market is classified as deep learning and machine learning.
Based on application, the market is classified as metabolic disease, cardiovascular disease, oncology, neurodegenerative diseases, and others.
Based On the basis of end user, the market is classified as pharmaceutical & biotechnological companies, academic & research institutes, and others.
Regional Outlook 2019 To 2027:-
AI for drug discovery market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the AI for drug discovery market in these regions
Global UV Curable Resins & Formulated Market 2019 Analysis by Trends, share, Top key players & Forecast to 2025
Category : Chemical & Material
UV Curable Resins & Formulated Market Report provides detailed insight, industry knowledge, market forecasts, and analytics. Report on Global UV Curable Resins & Formulated Industry also illuminates economic risk and environmental compliance. Global UV Curable Resins & Formulated Market Report assists industry leaders to make confident capital investment decisions, develop strategic plans, optimize their business portfolio, innovate successfully and operate safely and sustainably.
This Report gives an analysis that Global UV Curable Resins & Formulated in global markets will grow at CAGR of XX% from 2019 to 2025.
The Global UV Curable Resins & Formulated Market Report advises the challenges hindering market development with Most Rewarding growth opportunities.
The Report includes Several Company Profiles of who are market key players : BASF, DSM, Covestro, Arkema, Allnex, Toagosei, Nippon Gohsei, Hitachi Chemical Company, IGM Resins, Miwon Specialty Chemical
Segmentation by Application : Coatings , Overprint Varnish , Printing Inks , Adhesives , 3D Printing
Segmentation by Products : Oligomers , Monomers , Photoinitiators , Additives
The Global UV Curable Resins & Formulated Market Report represents highly detailed data including recent trends, Market demands, supply and distribution chain management strategies which will help to identify the work-flow of Global UV Curable Resins & Formulated Market Industry.
Global UV Curable Resins & Formulated Market Report provides critical and detailed data for investment plans with research and development budgets, row material budgets, labor cost, and other funds. Global UV Curable Resins & Formulated Market industry is large enough to build a sustainable business, so this report helps you to Identify the opportunities in Global UV Curable Resins & Formulated Market by region:
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
South America
Middle East and Africa
Global UV Curable Resins & Formulated Market Report gives answers to following Vital Questions :
1. What are the risks associated with the sourcing of raw material, or holding the line on costs of services?
2. Who are the emerging competitors in the Global UV Curable Resins & Formulated industry?
3. Expected percentage of the Global UV Curable Resins & Formulated Market Growth over upcoming period?
4. Why does Global UV Curable Resins & Formulated Market have high growth potential?
5. How does this Report match with Investment Policy Statement?
Global UV Curable Resins & Formulated Market Report includes major TOC points :
1. Global UV Curable Resins & Formulated Market Overview and Scope
2. Classification of Global UV Curable Resins & Formulated by Product Type, Market Share by Type
3. Global UV Curable Resins & Formulated Market Size Comparison by Region, by Application
4. Global UV Curable Resins & Formulated Market Status and Prospect
5. Global UV Curable Resins & Formulated Competition by Players/Suppliers, Revenue, Market Share, Growth Rate
6. Global UV Curable Resins & Formulated Players/Suppliers Profiles and Sales Data, Price and Gross Margin
7. Global UV Curable Resins & Formulated Manufacturing Cost Analysis, Key Raw Materials Analysis, Manufacturing Process Analysis
ENERGY
Sodium Borohydride Market Forecast, Manufacture Size, Developments and Future Scope To 2028
The report examines recent market opportunities and competitive scenarios for Sodium borohydride market on a regional and global basis and the sales performance of major players on the market, giving you a deep sense of the competitive scenario of the Sodium borohydride market.
A comprehensive research study based on extensive primary and secondary research, the report aims to present an overview of the Global Sodium borohydride market. Highlights of the angiography equipment market: Over the last few years, the global Sodium borohydride market industry has grown rapidly as the international installed capacity has grown rapidly. Globally, growth in the angiography equipment market is driven by increasing demand. Also, key factors impacting the growth of angiography equipment market have been identified with potential gravity.
The market research of Sodium borohydride covers the prediction size of the market in terms of both value (US$ Mn / Bn) and volume(x units). The report estimates the lookup of different local distributors in the overall market and uses both bottom-up and top-down methods to provide the market size of the Sodium borohydride. Primary and secondary research has been carried out comprehensively to examine the key players and their contribution to the sector. Furthermore, all the estimates, subdivisions, and shares were compiled using trusted sources.
The study focuses on-
- Scrutinized driver data and constraints affecting Sodium borohydride market growth.
- Detailed analysis of the global market for Sodium borohydride distribution channels, and consumption patterns.
- Market players in Sodium borohydride market and analysis of their strengths, limitations, opportunities, and risks.
- Complete information about the latest R&D ventures across different regions and end-use industries.
- Up-to-date perspectives on trends impacting Sodium borohydride market growth, including ecological sustainability, and regulatory standards.
Reasons for Buying the Report-
- Discover investment growth segments.
- Surpass rivals by selling accurate detailed up-to-date information on demand-side dynamics.
- Create plans based on expected changes in the future.
- Accelerate decision making on the Sodium borohydride market, taking into account historical and forecast data as well as drivers and restraints.
- Make use of the relationships between key data sets for excellent strategization Based on local data and analysis, develop regional and country strategies.
- Suitable for enhancing the internal and external presentations with accurate high-grade data and analysis Stay up-to-date with the latest insights from consumers and market research.
- A benchmark against main competitors.
- Get a global perspective on business growth.
Market Segmentation:
By End User:
- Pharmaceuticals
- Pulp & Paper
- Metal Recovery
- Textiles
- Organic Chemical Purification
- Agrochemicals
- Electronic Products
By Region:
- North America
- North America, by Country
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- North America, by End User
- North America, by Country
- Western Europe
- Western Europe, by Country
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- The Netherlands
- Rest of Western Europe
- Western Europe, by End User
- Western Europe, by Country
- Asia Pacific
- Asia Pacific, by Country
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Asia Pacific, by End User
- Asia Pacific, by Country
- Eastern Europe
- Eastern Europe, by Country
- Russia
- Turkey
- Rest of Eastern Europe
- Eastern Europe, by End User
- Eastern Europe, by Country
- Middle East
- Middle East, by Country
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- Qatar
- Iran
- Rest of Middle East
- Middle East, by End User
- Middle East, by Country
- Rest of the World
- Rest of the World, by Country
- South America
- Africa
- Rest of the World, by End User
- Rest of the World, by Country
Major Companies:
Kemira, Vertellus Specialty Materials, Zhangjiagang City Jinyuan Biochemical Co., Ltd., Montgomery Chemicals, Nantong Hongzhi Chemical Co., Ltd., Shandong Guobang Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Shaanxi Hanjiang Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd, Ltd., Anhui Jin’ao Chemical Co., Ltd., Jiangsu Huachang Chemical Co.
