MARKET REPORT
Biotherapeutics Cell Line Development Market: Global Market Revenue and Share by Manufacturers
Experts at Transparency Market Research (TMR) have presented their recent report on global biotherapeutics cell line development market. According to their analysis, the market is majorly dominated by two prominent players namely, Beckman Coulter and Becton Dickenson and company. These organizations holds a sizeable share of more than 85% of total biotherapeutics cell line development market.
As a result of the massive shareholding by these two players, the entry of any new organizations has become quite challenging. In order to have a successful establishment in the market, the new players are looking forward to mergers and collaborations with various businesses. These strategic developments are allowing the new players to possess enough resources and man-power to compete against well-established and already successful giants. Few new players are also acquiring various small and medium-scale businesses, in order to expand their brand value across the global biotherapeutics cell line development market.
Apart from the two dominating businesses of the global biotherapeutics cell line development market there are few other companies that are influencing the dynamics of the market. They are ProBiaGen AG, Sony Biotechnology Inc., CMC Biologics, Lonza Group Ltd., and Sysmex Partec GmbH.
According to the TMR report, the global biotherapeutics cell line development market worth US$56 mn at the end of 2014. However, the market is projected to worth approximately US$100 mn by the end of 2022. The market shall reach this value with a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period of 2015 to 2022.
There are two processes on the basis of which the global biotherapeutics cell line development market is segmented. These processes are transfection and selection. Out of these two processes, the transfection process is prognosticated to be the most successful segment of global biotherapeutics cell line development market.
Geographically, Asia Pacific shall lead the global biotherapeutics cell line development market. The growth of region is a collective result of colossal untouched medical needs in various countries of the region. Also, the constant rise in various chronic disease medications is also one of the reasons that is supporting the growth of the region in biotherapeutics cell line development market.
Treatment of Chronic Diseases and Various Cancers to Promote the Growth of the Market
The growing importance of biotherapeutics in the treatment of chronic diseases likes arthritis and diabetes is one of the prominent reasons that is promoting the growth of global biotherapeutics cell line development market in the forecast period. The treatment of various cancers also requires biotherapeutics treatment. This is yet another reason that is supporting the market growth. Moreover, the rising demand of protein-based therapeutics either approved or in developmental phase is also bolstering the demand for biotherapeutics cell line development in the market across the globe.
Growing number of geriatric population in various countries across the globe has raised the number of chronic disease cases globally. This has become a major factor that is promoting the global biotherapeutics cell line development market growth.
Strict Regulatory Frameworks to Hinder the Growth of Market
As a result of strict regulatory framework encompassing various cell culture procedures, the market may find slight degradation of the growth in the forecast period. However, considerable efforts to launch the biotherapeutical drugs, in various developed regions, and heavy investments in research and development by various businesses shall help them to overcome the roadblocks and help the global biotherapeutics market to grow substantially during the forecast period of 2015 to 2022.
MARKET REPORT
Influenza Diagnostics Market Analysis and Forecasts to 2027 By Recent Trends, Developments In Manufacturing Technology And Regional Growth Overview
Influenza diagnostics comprises of a number of flu tests that are used to detect influenza viruses in respiratory specimens. The most common are called “rapid influenza diagnostic tests.” The rapid influenza diagnostic tests work by detecting the parts of the virus (antigens) that stimulate an immune response.
The market of influenza diagnostics market is anticipated to grow with a significant rate in the coming years, owing to factors such as, increasing prevalence and incidence of influenza, rising demand for faster diagnostic test for influenza, increasing number of patients acquiring infections. Various technological improvements and approval of new diagnostic tests in the healthcare industry in Asia Pacific and Europe are expected to offer growth opportunities for the players operating in the market.
The key players influencing the market are:
Abbott, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., F. Hoffmann La-Roche, Ltd., Quidel Corporation, BD, DiaSorin S.p.A., Luminex Corporation, SA Scientific, Sekisui Diagnostics and Meridian Bioscience, Inc. among others.
This report contains:
- Market sizing for the global Influenza Diagnostics
- Compare major Influenza Diagnostics providers strategies and approaches to the challenges they face
- Analysis of the effects deglobalisation trends may have for Influenza Diagnostics providers
- Profiles of major Influenza Diagnostics providers
- 7-year CAGR forecasts for Influenza Diagnostics -intensive vertical sectors
The global influenza diagnostics market is segmented on the basis of type, end user and geography. On the basis of type, the influenza diagnostics market is segmented into molecular diagnostic tests, traditional diagnostic tests. Based on end user, the influenza diagnostics market is segmented into reference laboratories, hospitals/clinical laboratories and other end users.
Influenza Diagnostics Market – Global Analysis to 2027 is an expert compiled study which provides a holistic view of the market covering current trends and future scope with respect to product/service, the report also covers competitive analysis to understand the presence of key vendors in the companies by analyzing their product/services, key financial facts, details SWOT analysis and key development in last three years. Further chapter such as industry landscape and competitive landscape provides the reader with recent company level insights covering mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, new product developments/strategies taking place across the ecosystem. The chapters also evaluate the key vendors by mapping all the relevant products and services to exhibit the ranking/ position of top 5 key vendors.
Influenza Diagnostics Market is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2018 – 2027, considering 2018 as the base year and 2018 – 2027 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 16 countries across the mentioned regions. The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.
Report Spotlights
- Progressive industry trends in the global Influenza Diagnostics market to help players develop effective long-term strategies
- Business growth strategies adopted by developed and developing markets
- Quantitative analysis of the Influenza Diagnostics market from 2017 to 2027
- Estimation of Influenza Diagnostics demand across various industries
- PEST analysis to illustrate the efficacy of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry to predict market growth
- Recent developments to understand the competitive market scenario and Influenza Diagnostics demand
- Market trends and outlook coupled with factors driving and restraining the growth of the Influenza Diagnostics market
- Decision-making process by understanding strategies that underpin commercial interest with regard to Influenza Diagnostics market growth
- Ceramic balls market size at various nodes of market
- Detailed overview and segmentation of the global Influenza Diagnostics market, as well as its dynamics in the industry
- Influenza Diagnostics market size in various regions with promising growth opportunities
MARKET REPORT
Lithium-Ion Battery Market 2020 by Battery Type, Application, Demand, Industry Share, Growth, Development, Market Dynamics, Business Outlook and Comprehensive Overview till 2025
The global lithium-ion battery market size is estimated to be valued over USD 100 billion by 2025. The global lithium-ion battery market growth is majorly attributed to rising demand for electric vehicles, consumer electronics, and energy storage solutions globally. Easy availability, high energy density, low-discharge rates and long life cycle are some of the key features which makes lithium-ion batteries preferable over its counterparts and expected to foster the product demand during the forecast period.
Additionally, the report has also analyzed the top 10 lithium-ion battery manufacturers operating globally. The report includes the global lithium-ion battery market growth and estimates (value and volume) for a period ranging between 2015 to 2025, where 2015 to 2017 (historic years) reflect the actual battery demand across different applications with forecast between 2018 and 2025.
Adroit Market Research published a study titled, “Global Lithium-ion Battery Market Size 2017 By Type (Lithium-Cobalt Oxide Battery, Lithium-Iron Phosphate Battery, Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt Oxide Battery, Lithium-Manganese Oxide Battery, Lithium Nickel Cobalt Aluminum Oxide, Lithium-Titanate Battery), By Application (Automotive, Grid Energy Storage, Consumer Electronics, Others), By Region, Trend and Forecast 2018 to 2025”. The global lithium-ion battery market report covers qualitative insights of the industry such as drivers, restrains, opportunities, value chain, Porter’s Five Forces analysis and PESTEL analysis. The objective of the report is to present a detailed analysis of the lithium-ion battery market outlook for different regions.
Increasing investments in energy efficient technologies such as the renewable sector is one of the key factor driving the lithium-ion battery market growth. For instance, in Netherlands, the Energy Investment Allowance (EIA) scheme encourages such investments by offering the investors benefits such as tax deductions on the invested amount. On an average the EIA, commissioned by the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Climate Policy, offers a 13.5% tax advantage. Shift towards renewable energy sources reduces the need to import electricity and optimizes energy demand and supply. According to the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), battery storage in stationary applications is expected to grow at least 17-fold by 2030. Increasing stationary energy storage applications along with spurring demand for electric vehicles (EVs), especially among developing countries such as China, is expected to fuel the lithium-ion battery installations in the coming years.
In 2017, consumer electronics accounted for more than 40% of the global lithium-ion battery market share. As per a recent survey, global consumer electronics user penetration is 26.4% in 2018 and is projected to rise to 34.1% by 2022. The consumer electronics market is continuously evolving owing to constant technological advancements by the players across the globe. Additionally, manufacturers are reinventing and introducing innovations in these categories to enhance sales and drive higher margins. This has led to the improved sales of mature products such as LCDs, TVs and laptops on the back of rising digital consumers, thus, acting as a key factor driving the growth of consumer electronics segment.
North America is projected to be second largest region for lithium-ion battery market over the forecast period. Increasing investments by key players towards the research & development of electric vehicles (EVs) is set to surge the overall product demand in the coming years. Strict regulatory standards for CO2 emissions, favourable government policies for adoption of electric vehicles such as tax rebate, financial incentives, lowers the up-front costs of plug-in electric vehicles in this region. Thus, aforementioned factors are responsible for the growth of the North American lithium-ion battery market. However, Asia Pacific is expected to grow with a rapid CAGR majorly due to widespread expansion of residential and commercial projects majorly in Southeast Asian economies such as India, China, etc.
The global lithium-ion battery market is highly fragmented owing to the presence of several players. Typically, majority of the players cater to their local market with strategy of rapid expansion overseas. Some of the top 10 lithium-ion battery manufacturers include, LG Chem, Samsung SDI, and Johnsons Controls having a broader presence within the global market.
Key segments of the global lithium-ion battery market
Type Overview, 2015-2025 (MWh, USD Million)
Lithium Cobalt Oxide Battery
Lithium-Iron Phosphate Battery
Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt Oxide Battery
Lithium-Manganese Oxide Battery
Lithium Nickel Cobalt Aluminium Oxide Battery
Lithium-Titanate Battery
Application Overview, 2015-2025 (MWh, USD Million)
Automotive
Grid Energy Storage
Consumer Electronics
Others
Regional Overview, 2015-2025 (MWh, USD Million)
North America
US
Europe
France
United Kingdom
Germany
Asia Pacific
India
Japan
China
South Korea
Central & South America
Brazil
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
The report has analysed several players in the market, some of which include
- LG Chem Ltd.
- BYD Company Ltd.
- Johnson Controls
- Tesla Inc.
- GS Yuasa Corporation
- Toshiba Corporation
- Others
MARKET REPORT
Seafood Packaging Market Analysis, Overview, Revenue, Growth, Opportunities and Forecast up to 2024: Clondalkin Group, Bischof + Klein, Winpak
Urea-SCR System Market 2020 report to boot options an outline of Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) in command of worth for the actual quantity for Urea-SCR System market which will assist the user to conclude the selection supported a front chart. The Urea-SCR System Market report to boot contains in-detail information of the key players besides vendors and suppliers. The report to boot focuses on the geographical distribution of the Urea-SCR System market across the globe with the analysis done by our qualified researchers.
The characteristics of the Urea-SCR System trade square measure evaluated throughout a qualitative and quantitative due to comparing the Urea-SCR System market regionally and globally. Moreover, the report is crafted with many graphical representations that embrace graphs, figures, and diagrams that supported the mathematics data besides precise revenue graphs and analysis of the merchandise.
Key Vendors operating in the Urea-SCR System Market:
Niigata Power Systems, Springer, Albonair, TPCPL, DBK, Zhejiang Yinlun Machinery, CECO Environmental, ServoTech, GEA, ContiTech, Rochling, Diesel Exhaust Fluid Urea
Applications is divided into:
- Power Plant
- Cement Plant
- Steel Plant
- Glass Industry
- Chemical Industry
- Transportation
- Others
The Urea-SCR System report covers the following Types:
- Anhydrous Ammonia
- Ammonia Solution
- Urea Solution
Worldwide Urea-SCR System market analysis by current market trends, product specification, technology, product type and production analysis considering major factors such as Revenue, Cost, Gross & Gross Margin. Urea-SCR System market report takes care of every opportunity, challenges, drivers, market structures, and competitive scene for the customers.
Geographically Regions covered in this report:
- Asia-Pacific
- Europe
- North America
- Middle East & Africa
- South America
Highlights of this Urea-SCR System Market Report:
- Buyers of the report will have access to unique information about top key players of the global Urea-SCR System Market
- The report informs readers about future products and technologies to be introduced in the global Urea-SCR System Market
- Readers are offered with comprehensive analysis on key revenue pockets of the global Urea-SCR System Market
- The report provides details about long-term and short-term strategies adopted by major players of the global Urea-SCR System Market
- The authors of the report have provided demand and growth trends of the global Urea-SCR System Market and also its segments
- In the geographical analysis section, the report discusses about recent market developments in different regions and countries
