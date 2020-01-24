Blister Coatings Market in Regional Industry: Overview, Size and Share 2026

Blister Coatings Market: Overview

Blister packaging typically consists of two elements: plastic blister and coated & printed blister card. Both of these elements are combined through a sealing process by applying heat and pressure. Heat and pressure cause the blister card and the coating film to soften and react with each other to form a compound. Two key types of coatings are used to produce heat-sealed blister cards: water-based heat-sealed coatings and solvent-based heat-sealed coatings. Due to technological advancements, most coatings are capable of sealing both PET and PVC blisters. Solvent-based coatings have better bond strength compared to water-based coatings. However, the difference can be narrowed down by following all guidelines of processing blister packaging.

Blister coatings are hygroscopic in nature i.e. they attract moisture. Presence of moisture in heat-sealing cards causes undesirable air enclosures and bad bonding spots in blister-sealed areas. A wide variety of heat-sealed cards and blisters are available in the global blister coatings market. Depending on application, the card and the blister can be of any shape, size, and thickness; which makes the choice of the blister coating highly technical and challenging.

Blister Coatings Market: Market Demand

Rise in the demand for blister packaging for use in pharmaceutical applications and increase in usage of blister packaging in food & beverage applications are expected to drive the global blister coatings market in the next few years. This is prompting companies to increase the production of blister coatings. Additionally, easy availability of raw materials required to manufacture blister coatings is anticipated to boost the global blister coatings market during the forecast period.

Technological advancements in the manufacture of coatings are increasing. Companies are striving to develop new and better methods of producing blister coatings. Development of new processes for the manufacture of blister coatings and rise in their utilization are expected to propel the global blister coatings market during the forecast period.

Blister Coatings Market: Key Segments

In terms of type, the global blister coatings market can be segmented into water-based, solvent-based, and others. The solvent-based coatings segment dominates the global blister coatings market, due to extensive usage of solvent-based blister coatings in the pharmaceutical industry.

In terms of end-use industry, the global blister coatings market can be divided into pharmaceutical, food & beverages, personal care & cosmetics, and others. The pharmaceutical segment dominates the global blister coatings market, due to extensive usage of blister packaging for packing of tablets.