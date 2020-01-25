Blockchain cryptocurrency embraced by Turkish city

Erhan Kahraman wrote in Coin telegraph that Konya, which is the town of the world’s most renowned poet Rumi, might not come to the mind when conversing about technology, particularly blockchain and cryptocurrencies. As being among the foremost cultural centers in Turkey, Konya is famous for its rich past, beautiful mosques and historical sites.

However, that has not stopped the city of Anatolia from putting up its “Science and Technology Valley,” under the Konya Science Center umbrella and creating a team to put on blockchain to services of the municipal.

Initially revealed by Mayor Ugur Ibrahim Atlay, the Konay Metropolitan Mayor announced this during a homegrown smart city congress on 16 January in Ankara. This Turkish city is seeking for methods to develop a “City Coin” and make a blockchain-based funding ecosystem round it.

Coin telegraph extended out to Doctor Ali Osman Cibikdiken, who is the Konya Science and Technology Valley head, about the growth of the so-called “City Coin” scheme. Cibikdiken, who also operates as an adviser to various projects of blockchain-like True Feedback, stated that the initial thing their crew of seven blockchain developers did was to seek for ways in using

