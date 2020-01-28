Blockchain in BFSI Market – Key Regions, Major Company Profile, Applications and Challenge to 2026

Facto Market Insights published a new research report focusing on the Blockchain in BFSI Market. The main aim of this assessment would be to provide more in-depth insight into the blockchain in BFSI sector for the period during 2018-2026. Readers will get to access necessary information associated with market size, revenue share, and regional outlook, to explain the various projections related to the target market. Furthermore, the contribution of leading market players would surely be reviewed and carefully presented.

The blockchain in BFSI market research report offers an overview of global blockchain in BFSI industry with market size data for 2018, estimate for year 2018 and forecast for 2018-2026.

The blockchain in BFSI market was valued at USD XXXX million in 2018 and is anticipated to reach to USD XXXX million in 2026, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of XX% between 2018 and 2026.

The global blockchain in BFSI market is segment based on region, by Component, by Application, by Organization Size, and by End User. The region examined in the market includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Blockchain in BFSI Market Segmentation:

Blockchain in BFSI Market, By Component:

• Platform

• Services

Blockchain in BFSI Market, By Application:

• Digital Currency

• Record Keeping

• Payments & Settlement

• Smart Contracts

• Other

Blockchain in BFSI Market, By Organization Size:

• Large Enterprises

• Small & Medium Enterprises

Blockchain in BFSI Market, By End User:

• Banking

• Insurance

• Non-Banking Financial Companies

The report also covers major region such as Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, the Middle East &Africa, and Latin America. Region level analysis helps the stakeholders to identify the demand within each region and supply forces which are influencing the market.

The total market is further divided by countries and country market data are presented in the report.

Global blockchain in BFSI market research report also offers in-depth company profiling of top and promising market players of global blockchain in BFSI Industry.

Companies covered in this report include:

Alphapoint

Auxesis Group

Amazon Web Services

Bitfury Group Limited

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (HPE)

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)

Infosys Limited

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

