Blockchain in Healthcare Market Business Scenario 2020 | SWOT Analysis by Major Players- IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Guardtime, PokitDok, Gem

“Mobile Wallet Market” report includes – Industry Future Trends, Growth Opportunity, Experts reviews and forecast period (2019-2023). A wide range of Applications, Utilization Ratio, Supply and Demand analysis are also consist in the Report. At the end report introduced new project SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis.

Global Mobile Wallet Market overview:

The Mobile Wallet Market is expected to witness sustained growth over the forecast period (2019-2023). The growth of the Mobile Wallet market is driven as there is favourable growth in the industry is a major factor which will boost the global Mobile Wallet Market.

The Global adoption of smartphones and technological advancements are influencing the growth of Mobile Wallet Market. The Mobile Wallet is a type of payment service by which anyone can receive and send money via Mobile Devices. A Mobile Wallet is a form of e-commerce model that is made to be used with mobile devices and offers convenience and easy access. It provides service of the online transaction for every single operation in a routine. Mobile Wallet offers various facilities such as debit, credit and online transaction from a bank account.

The Global Mobile Wallet Market is segmented on the basis of Product Type, Application, End Use Industry and Region. On the Basis of Product Type segment, the Mobile Wallet Market is sub segmented into Entertainment, Travel and leisure, Banking, Retail. Based on End Use Industry segment, the Mobile Wallet Market is sub segmented into Retail stores, Transportation, Grocery stores, Restaurants, Vending machines.

As per regional analysis, there is high growth opportunity for Mobile Wallet due increased adoption of Smart Phone in this region. In India after demonetization Online payment transfer has been increased drastically. Government supports cashless country and digital country and such initiatives will fuel growth of Mobile Wallet Market. Company like paytm and freecharge revenue has doubled recently. All the countries are supporting online wallet payment which will help to track all type of transaction and lower the black money transactions.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Some of the major players that operate in the Global Mobile Wallet Market are Alibaba Group, Apple, Citrus Payment Solutions, Google, MasterCard, Oxigen Services, PayPal Holdings,Samsung Electronics, Visa.

Latest Industry Updates:

MasterCard:- Commutes are Set to Become Easier and Faster for Portland-Vancouver Region Transit Riders, At a time when we can do almost anything with a click, tap or swipe, there is nothing more frustrating than fumbling around to find a ticket to pay for a ride. Tapping your transit fare card or iPhone to get around a city is now a reality for commuters in the Portland-Vancouver metropolitan area. The region’s largest transit provider, TriMet, is ensuring a ride on its bus lines and MAX Light Rail, as well as C-TRAN buses and the Portland Streetcar, is as simple as tapping to go. Using Mastercard token services, commuters can add a Hop card to their mobile wallet and load funds with complete peace of mind.

Starting today commuters in the Portland, Oregon and Vancouver, Washington area can add a digital Hop Fastpass transit fare card to their iPhone or Apple Watch to tap and ride. Commuters will be able to add a card purchased through the Hop Fastpass App to Apple Wallet and simply tap their iPhone or Apple Watch to board the area’s public transportation.

In 2017, TriMet enabled all Hop electronic fare card readers to accept contactless bank cards and credit and debit cards in Apple Wallet to ride buses, trains and streetcars. For riders, this meant that there was no time wasted buying fare at the ticket machine, making an extra trip to the store for a pass or holding up the bus while getting change – and no more funds lost on unused tickets. For TriMet and its transit partners, this means reducing barriers for customers.

“TriMet has long been a leader in the transit industry, focused on the customer experience and ways to simplify riding transit,” said TriMet General Manager Doug Kelsey. With Hop Fastpass, the first transit fare card in the US to launch in Apple Wallet, riders in the Portland-Vancouver area can simply tap-and-go by holding their iPhone or Apple Watch near a Hop a reader.” TriMet’s transit services eliminate 210,000 daily car trips and save over $150 million per year in congestion costs.

“This is a fast-paced world and it’s important that we enable cities to keep pace with their commuters,” says Linda Kirkpatrick, EVP, US Merchants and Acceptance at Mastercard. “We’re thrilled to bring our technology to solve new problems, and by doing so hope to take some of the frustration out of the daily commute.”Partnering with cities, transit agencies and technology companies, Mastercard has been architecting flexible transit solutions for almost a decade – and is leading the next generation of integrated mobility services.

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers:

1 North America Country (United States, Canada)

2 South America

3 Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea)

4 Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy)

5 Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC)

