Connect with us

MARKET REPORT

Blockchain in Retail Market Latest Trend with Top key Players: IBM, Microsoft, SAP SE, Oracle, Cegeka

Published

46 seconds ago

on

The Global Blockchain in Retail Market is estimated to reach USD 2.1 Billion in 2024 at a CAGR of 86.6%. Growing digitalization with customer support and rising flexible to run on any cloud expected to drive the blockchain in retail market. However, data security issues act as a restrain to the market during the forecast period growing perfectly encrypted anti-theft storage is identified as an opportunity for blockchain in retail market.

Blockchain is refer to a structure in which individual list of ordered record is called block and when it linked to a network is called as a blockchain. blockchain in retail are used for record the transactions, for faster processing of data, and for the security.

Some key players in blockchain in retail IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, SAP SE, Oracle Corporation, Bit fury Group Limited., Cegeka, Auxesis Services & Technologies (P) Ltd., Coin base, and ModulTrade Ltd among other.

Get Sample of This Report @ https://www.forencisresearch.com/blockchain-in-retail-market-sample-pdf/

Blockchain in Retail Market: Report Synopsis

This market research report offers a comprehensive analysis of key market trends in the global blockchain in retail market. It includes detailed discussion on historical market trends, current market dynamics, consumer landscape, growth opportunities and challenges backed by factful feedbacks.

  1. On the basis of component, the market is segmented into Omni channel marketing, customer centric merchandising and digital supply chain.
  2. By application the blockchain in retail market is segmented into financial service, consumer industries, service industries and others.
  3. By organisation type the market is segmented into small and medium enterprises (smes) and large enterprises.

Blockchain in Retail Market: Report Scope

The report on the blockchain in retail market covers a deep dive analysis of historic, recent and current market trends. Furthermore, market share/ranking analysis of key players, market dynamics, competition landscape, country wise analysis for each region covered and the entire supply chain dynamics are covered through the below segmentation.
Request Report Methodology On Competition On Global Market Here @ https://www.forencisresearch.com/blockchain-in-retail-market-request-methodology/

List of the leading companies operating in the Blockchain in Retail market include:

  • IBM Corporation (Company Description, Company Overview, Product Synopsis, Key Developments, SWOT Analysis)
  • Microsoft Corporation
  • SAP SE
  • Oracle Corporation
  • Amazon Web Services (AWS) Inc.
  • Bitfury Group Limited
  • Cegeka
  • Auxesis Services & Technologies (P) Ltd
  • Coinbase
  • ModulTrade Ltd
  • Other Key Companies

Blockchain in Retail Market: Report Segmentation

For the scope of report, In-depth segmentation is offered by Forencis Research

Blockchain in Retail Market, by Component

  • Omnichannel Marketing
  • Customer Centric Merchandising
  • Digital Supply Chain

Consult with an Analyst @ https://www.forencisresearch.com/blockchain-in-retail-market-consult-with-an-analyst/

Blockchain in Retail Market, by Application

  • Financial Service
  • Consumer Industries
  • Service Industries
  • Others

Blockchain in Retail Market by, Organisation Type

  • Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)
  • Large Enterprises

Blockchain in Retail Market by, Region

  • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)
  • North America (US, Canada, Mexico)
  • Europe (Germany, Russia, France, Italy, UK, Spain, The Netherlands, Rest of Europe)
  • Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa)
  • South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America)

Read Press Release of Global Blockchain in Retail Market for More Information: https://www.forencisresearch.com/blockchain-in-retail-market-to-reach-usd-2-1-billion-in-2024/

Key Questions answered by the report

  • What are the major developments impacting the global market and its growth?
  • What will be the effects of the developments in the global market on the industry and on the market players in the near and far future?
  • What are the evolving types of the global market?
  • What are the evolving applications of global market?
  • What are the major characteristics that will affect the global market growth during the study period?
  • Who are the key players operating in the global market?
  • How are the major players leveraging in the existing market conditions?

Report Audience

  • Blockchain in Retail Market Providers
  • Blockchain in Retailmarket Solution and Services Suppliers, DIstributors, and Dealers
  • End-users of Varied Segments of Blockchain in Retail Market
  • Government Bodies and Intellectual Institutions
  • Associations and Industrial Organizations
  • Research & Consulting Service Providers
  • Research & Development Organizations
  • Investment Banks & Private Equity Firms

Purchase this Premium Industry Research Report with Analysis @ https://www.forencisresearch.com/blockchain-in-retail-market-purchase-now/

About Forencis Research

Forencis Research is a B2B market research, intelligence and advisory firm engaging in market research and consulting services across leading industries, globally. Our robust and meticulous research team provides high growth and niche syndicated reports, customized reports and consulting reports to the diverse global fortune clientele and intellectual institutions. Forencis Research database is a constantly evolving pool of reports and white paper studies which helps companies to foster accelerated revenue growth in global and regional markets. Forencis Research delivers market research and consulting reports on high growth markets to help companies dominate their competition and set themselves apart by attaining increased revenue growth. To enable exclusive insights around the target market, Forencis Research employs robust research Methodology & Design which includes data acquisition, data synthesis and data correlation, through Primary and Secondary Research. Through the obtained data, Top-down and bottom-up methods are exercised to attain and verify data sanity within the entire market. This market data is yet again correlated with Forencis Research’s internal database before presenting it in any of our final publications. These methods of data correlation and amalgamation benefit us to put forward accurate market estimates enabling our clients to transform their business, markets and most importantly their “REVENUES”.

Contact Us

FORENCIS RESEARCH

Phone: +1 (720) 306 9020

Email: [email protected]

For more market research insights, please visit  https://www.forencisresearch.com

Forencis Research

Latest posts by Forencis Research (see all)

Related Topics:
Continue Reading

MARKET REPORT

Automotive Wheel Market Is Thriving Worldwide | Accuride, Hitachi Metals, Borbet Gmbh and Wheelpros

Published

19 seconds ago

on

January 27, 2020

By

The Global Automotive Wheel Market is estimated to reach USD 25.2 Billion in 2024 at a CAGR of 4.1%. Increasing demand of light weight wheels, demand for aluminum material in automotive industry and increasing vehicle sales in immerging economies is expected to drive the automotive wheel market during the forecast period. However, high price of carbon fiber wheel are expected to restrain the market during the forecast period. Demand for 3D printed wheels and demand for two-piece wheels is expected to become an opportunity for automotive wheel market.

Automotive wheel is an important part of any automotive machine which rotate and transmits the drive from the axle to the load. Wheels should be strong enough to support the vehicle and with stand the forces caused by normal operation. It can be made from aluminium alloy or magnesium alloy. Alloy wheels are expected to dominate the automotive wheels during the forecast period. The three basic elements of a wheel are hub, spokes and rim. Some key players in automotive wheel are Accuride International Inc., Steel Strips Wheels Limited, Hitachi Metals, Ltd., Borbet Gmbh and Wheelpros LLC among others.

Get Sample Copy of This Report @ https://www.forencisresearch.com/automotive-wheel-market-sample-pdf/

Automotive Wheel Market: Report Synopsis

This market research report offers a comprehensive analysis of key market trends in the global automotive wheel market. It includes detailed discussion on historical market trends, current market dynamics, consumer landscape, growth opportunities and challenges backed by factful feedbacks.

  1. On the the basis of material, the automotive wheel market is segmented into steel, aluminim, alloys, magnesium, carbon fiber and others.
  2. Based on wheel size, the automotive wheel market can be segmented into 13 inch – 16 inch, 17 inch – 20 inch and above 21 inch.
  3. Based on vehicle type, the automotive wheel market can be segmented into passenger car, light duty vehicle (LDV) and heavy duty vehicle (HDV).
  4. Based on vehicle-category, the automotive wheel market can be segmented into economy vehicles, mid-priced vehicles and luxury vehicles.
  5. Segmentation by end user includes original equipment manufacturer (OEM) and aftermarket.

The regional analysis is covered under five major regions such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America, with individual country-level analysis.

Automotive Wheel Market: Report Scope

The report on the automotive wheel market covers a deep dive analysis of historic, recent and current market trends. Furthermore, market share/ranking analysis of key players, market dynamics, competition landscape, country wise analysis for each region covered and the entire supply chain dynamics are covered through the below segmentation.

Request Report Methodology On Competition On Global Market Here @ https://www.forencisresearch.com/automotive-wheel-market-request-methodology/

List of the leading companies operating in the Automotive Wheel market include:

  • ACCURIDE INTERNATIONAL INC. (Company Description, Company Overview, Product Synopsis, Key Developments, SWOT Analysis)
  • Steel Strips Wheels Limited
  • Hitachi Metals, Ltd.
  • BORBET GmbH
  • WHEELPROS LLC
  • MAXION Wheels
  • MANGELS
  • HRE Wheels
  • RONAL GROUP
  • Vossen Wheels
  • Other Key Companies

Automotive Wheel Market: Report Segmentation

For the scope of report, In-depth segmentation is offered by Forencis Research

Automotive Wheel Market by Material

  • Steel
  • Aluminium
  • Alloys
  • Magnesium
  • Carbon fibre
  • Others

Automotive Wheel Market by Wheel Size

  • 13 inch – 16 inch
  • 17 inch – 20 inch
  • Above 21 inch

Consult with an Analyst @ https://www.forencisresearch.com/automotive-wheel-market-consult-with-an-analyst/

Automotive Wheel Market by Vehicle Type

  • Passenger Car
  • Light Duty Vehicle
  • Heavy Duty Vehicle

Automotive Wheel Market by Vehicle-Category

  • Economy Vehicles
  • Mid-Priced Vehicles
  • Luxury Vehicles

Automotive Wheel Market, by End User

  • Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)
  • Aftermarket

Read Press Release of Global Automotive Wheel Market for More Information: https://www.forencisresearch.com/automotive-wheel-market-to-reach-usd-25-2-billion-in-2024/

Automotive Wheel Market by Region

  • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)
  • North America (US, Canada, Mexico)
  • Europe (Germany, Russia, France, Italy, UK, Spain, The Netherlands, Rest of Europe)
  • Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa)
  • South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America)

Key Questions answered by the report

  • What are the major developments impacting the global market and its growth?
  • What will be the effects of the developments in the global market on the industry and on the market players in the near and far future?
  • What are the evolving types of the global market?
  • What are the evolving applications of global market?
  • What are the major characteristics that will affect the global market growth during the study period?
  • Who are the key players operating in the global market?
  • How are the major players leveraging in the existing market conditions?

Purchase this Premium Industry Research Report with Analysis @ https://www.forencisresearch.com/automotive-wheel-market-purchase-now/

About Forencis Research

Forencis Research is a B2B market research, intelligence and advisory firm engaging in market research and consulting services across leading industries, globally. Our robust and meticulous research team provides high growth and niche syndicated reports, customized reports and consulting reports to the diverse global fortune clientele and intellectual institutions. Forencis Research database is a constantly evolving pool of reports and white paper studies which helps companies to foster accelerated revenue growth in global and regional markets. Forencis Research delivers market research and consulting reports on high growth markets to help companies dominate their competition and set themselves apart by attaining increased revenue growth. To enable exclusive insights around the target market, Forencis Research employs robust research Methodology & Design which includes data acquisition, data synthesis and data correlation, through Primary and Secondary Research. Through the obtained data, Top-down and bottom-up methods are exercised to attain and verify data sanity within the entire market. This market data is yet again correlated with Forencis Research’s internal database before presenting it in any of our final publications. These methods of data correlation and amalgamation benefit us to put forward accurate market estimates enabling our clients to transform their business, markets and most importantly their “REVENUES”.

Contact Us

FORENCIS RESEARCH

Phone: +1 (720) 306 9020

Email: [email protected]

For more market research insights, please visit  https://www.forencisresearch.com

Forencis Research

Latest posts by Forencis Research (see all)

Continue Reading

MARKET REPORT

360 Degree Camera Market – Increasing Demand with Key Players | Ricoh, SAMSUNG, Nikon, insta360, GoPro

Published

21 seconds ago

on

January 27, 2020

By

The Global 360 Degree Camera Market is estimated to reach USD 1.7 Billion by 2024 at a CAGR of 28%. Increasing need for safety and security in public places, growth in virtual reality (VR) audience and increasing demand for virtual reality headset is expected to drive the 360 degree camera market during the forecast period. However, high manufacturing cost are expected to restrain the market during the forecast period. Growth of immersive media industry and need of 360 degree camera in automotive industry is expected to become an opportunity for global market.

360-degree camera are also known as omni-directional cameras which has a 360 degree field of view. Moreover, it captures everything around the sphere. 360 cameras are needed when large visual fields need to be covered such as shooting panoramas. These cameras have a field of view that ranges from a few degrees to almost 180 degrees or sometimes slightly larger than 180 degrees. Some key players in 360-degree camera are Ricoh, SAMSUNG, Nikon Corporation, insta360.com, GoPro, Inc. and 360fly, Inc. among others.

Get Sample Copy of This Report @ https://www.forencisresearch.com/360-degree-camera-market-sample-pdf/

360 Degree Camera Market: Report Synopsis

This market research report offers a comprehensive analysis of key market trends in the global 360 degree camera market. It includes detailed discussion on historical market trends, current market dynamics, consumer landscape, growth opportunities and challenges backed by factful feedbacks.

  1. On the the basis of type, the 360-degree camera market is segmented into personal use and professional use.
  2. Based on resolution, the 360-degree camera market can be segmented into high definition (1280 x 720) and ultra-high definition (3840 x 2160).
  3. Segmentation by connectivity includes hardwired and wireless.
  4. Segmentation by end user industry includes construction, corporate, media & entertainment, training & education, automotive, travel & tourism, military & defense, healthcare and others.

The regional analysis is covered under five major regions such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America, with individual country-level analysis.

360 Degree Camera Market: Report Scope

The report on the global market covers a deep dive analysis of historic, recent and current market trends. Furthermore, market share/ranking analysis of key players, market dynamics, competition landscape, country wise analysis for each region covered and the entire supply chain dynamics are covered through the below segmentation.

Request Report Methodology On Competition On Global Market Here @ https://www.forencisresearch.com/360-degree-camera-market-request-methodology/

List of the leading companies operating in the 360 Degree Camera market include:

  • Ricoh (Company Description, Company Overview, Product Synopsis, Key Developments, SWOT Analysis)
  • SAMSUNG
  • Nikon Corporation
  • com
  • GoPro, Inc.
  • 360fly, Inc.
  • Rylo Inc.
  • Eastman Kodak Company.
  • Xiaomi Corporation
  • Professional360 GmbH
  • Other Key Companies

360 Degree Camera Market: Report Segmentation

For the scope of report, In-depth segmentation is offered by Forencis Research

360 Degree Camera Market by Type

  • Personal Use
  • Professional Use

360 Degree Camera Market by Resolution

  • High Definition (1280 x 720)
  • Ultra High Definition (3840 x 2160)
  • Ultra-Wide 4K (3840 x 1600)
  • Digital Cinema Initiatives (DCI) 4K (4096 x 2160)

Consult with an Analyst @ https://www.forencisresearch.com/360-degree-camera-market-consult-with-an-analyst/

360 Degree Camera Market, by Connectivity

  • Hardwired
  • Wireless

360 Degree Camera Market, by End User Industry

  • Construction
  • Corporate
  • Media & Entertainment
  • Training and Education
  • Travel & Tourism
  • Automotive
  • Military & Defense
  • Healthcare
  • Others

Read Press Release of Global 360 DEGREE CAMERA Market for More Information: https://www.forencisresearch.com/360-degree-camera-market-to-reach-usd-1-7-billion-in-2024/

360 DEGREE CAMERA Market by Region

  • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)
  • North America (US, Canada, Mexico)
  • Europe (Germany, Russia, France, Italy, UK, Spain, The Netherlands, Rest of Europe)
  • Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa)
  • South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America)

Key Questions answered by the report

  • What are the major developments impacting the global market and its growth?
  • What will be the effects of the developments in the global market on the industry and on the market players in the near and far future?
  • What are the evolving types of the global market?
  • What are the evolving applications of global market?
  • What are the major characteristics that will affect the global market growth during the study period?
  • Who are the key players operating in the global market?
  • How are the major players leveraging in the existing market conditions?

Purchase this Premium Industry Research Report with Analysis @ https://www.forencisresearch.com/360-degree-camera-market-purchase-now/

About Forencis Research

Forencis Research is a B2B market research, intelligence and advisory firm engaging in market research and consulting services across leading industries, globally. Our robust and meticulous research team provides high growth and niche syndicated reports, customized reports and consulting reports to the diverse global fortune clientele and intellectual institutions. Forencis Research database is a constantly evolving pool of reports and white paper studies which helps companies to foster accelerated revenue growth in global and regional markets. Forencis Research delivers market research and consulting reports on high growth markets to help companies dominate their competition and set themselves apart by attaining increased revenue growth. To enable exclusive insights around the target market, Forencis Research employs robust research Methodology & Design which includes data acquisition, data synthesis and data correlation, through Primary and Secondary Research. Through the obtained data, Top-down and bottom-up methods are exercised to attain and verify data sanity within the entire market. This market data is yet again correlated with Forencis Research’s internal database before presenting it in any of our final publications. These methods of data correlation and amalgamation benefit us to put forward accurate market estimates enabling our clients to transform their business, markets and most importantly their “REVENUES”.

Contact Us

FORENCIS RESEARCH

Phone: +1 (720) 306 9020

Email: [email protected]

For more market research insights, please visit  https://www.forencisresearch.com

Forencis Research

Latest posts by Forencis Research (see all)

Continue Reading

MARKET REPORT

Global Vacuum Cleaner Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026)

Published

23 seconds ago

on

January 27, 2020

By

Global Vacuum Cleaner Market was valued US$12.08 Bn in 2018 and is anticipated to reach US$XX Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of XX % during a forecast.

Global vacuum cleaner market is segmented by product by end use and by region. Handheld, canister, upright, stick, autonomous/robot are product segments of vacuum cleaner market. Based on end use, vacuum cleaner market is fragmented into commercial and household. Regionally, vacuum cleaner market analysed is across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Latin America.

Rise in demand for automated & less time-consuming cleaning solutions, high disposable income and better infrastructural facilities are factors driving the vacuum cleaner market. Increase in urban population and improved standards of living in developing economies stimulates the vacuum cleaner market growth. Growth of tech-savvy population and innovation in conventional household vacuum cleaners is expected to impel growth in the vacuum cleaner market. Vacuum cleaners prevents dust allergies in asthma patients. Regulation in some countries restricts the usage of vacuum cleaners above 900 watts and increasing electricity prices hampers the growth of vacuum cleaner market.

Global Vacuum Cleaner Market by End Use Type

Canister vacuum cleaners are more efficient than upright vacuum cleaners. Canister vacuum cleaner offer better suction and flow-rate. Canister vacuum cleaner market dominated the vacuum cleaner market and is estimated to grow at the faster rate. Canister vacuum cleaners are the costliest among other. Robotic vacuum cleaners market is projected to grow at moderate rate, with products being developed by leading companies that utilize intelligent programming and sophisticated components.

REQUEST FOR FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/19223

Household vacuum cleaner is leading segment of vacuum cleaner market. Increasing awareness of consumers towards hygiene, advent of efficient appliances, upsurge in consumer living standards, escalating income levels. Increasing awareness about advantages of vacuum cleaners usage is also encouraging the low-income households, to purchase vacuum cleaners. Commercial segment will show a moderate growth during forecast.
Urbanization and rehabilitation of infrastructure coupled with standard lifestyle drives the vacuum cleaner market in Asia Pacific. Advantages offered by vacuum cleaners encourages the low-income households, to purchase vacuum cleaners which lead to potential growth in emerging economies of Asia Pacific. North America, robotic vacuum cleaners are gaining popularity among the consumers, due to their low cost, as compared to the canister vacuum cleaners.

Haier Group Corp., AB Electrolux, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., LG Electroncis, Inc., Dyson Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., iRobot Corporation, Bissell Inc, Koninklijke Philips, Panasonic Corporation, Techtronic Industries., Miele & Cie. KG, Dyson Ltd., Eureka Forbes Ltd., Oreck Corporation, Stanley Black & Decker Inc are players operating in the vacuum cleaner market.

DO INQUIRY BEFORE PURCHASING REPORT HERE: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/19223

Scope of the Global Vacuum Cleaner Market

Global Vacuum Cleaner Market by Product Type:

• Handheld
• Canister
• Upright
• Stick
• Autonomous/Robot
Global Vacuum Cleaner Market by End Use Type:

• Commercial
• Household
Global Vacuum Cleaner Market by Region:

• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Middle East & Africa
• Latin America
• North America
Key Player Analysed in Global Vacuum Cleaner Market:

• Haier Group Corp.
• AB Electrolux
• Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
• LG Electroncis, Inc.
• Dyson Ltd.
• Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
• iRobot Corporation
• Bissell Inc.
• Koninklijke Philips
• Panasonic Corporation
• Techtronic Industries.
• Miele & Cie. KG,
• Dyson Ltd.
• Eureka Forbes Ltd.
• Oreck Corporation
• Stanley Black & Decker Inc

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Vacuum Cleaner Market Overview

Chapter Two: Vacuum Cleaner Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Vacuum Cleaner Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Vacuum Cleaner Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Vacuum Cleaner Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Vacuum Cleaner Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Vacuum Cleaner Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Vacuum Cleaner Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Vacuum Cleaner by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Vacuum Cleaner Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Vacuum Cleaner Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Vacuum Cleaner Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of Vacuum Cleaner Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-vacuum-cleaner-market/19223/

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: [email protected]

Contact: +919607065656/ +919607195908

Website: www.maximizemarketresearch.com

Forencis Research

Latest posts by Forencis Research (see all)

Continue Reading

Support Fusion Science Academy

If you enjoy our reporting, please consider a small donation via PayPal to [email protected] - even a small amount of $5 or $10 will help out significantly with our hosting costs. You can also share our articles on Facebook, Reddit and Twitter. Also make sure to sign up to our newsletter to get notified whenever we publish a new article.
MARKET REPORT19 seconds ago

Automotive Wheel Market Is Thriving Worldwide | Accuride, Hitachi Metals, Borbet Gmbh and Wheelpros
MARKET REPORT21 seconds ago

360 Degree Camera Market – Increasing Demand with Key Players | Ricoh, SAMSUNG, Nikon, insta360, GoPro
MARKET REPORT23 seconds ago

Global Vacuum Cleaner Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026)
MARKET REPORT25 seconds ago

Power Electronics Market Size 2024: Including key players QUALCOMM, Infineon Technologies, Toshiba, ON Semiconductor
MARKET REPORT26 seconds ago

Automotive Glass Market Production & Demand by 2024 | AGC, Fuyao Glass, SMRPBV, Webasto, Gentex
MARKET REPORT32 seconds ago

Drilling Tools Market Size 2024: Including key Players Schlumberger, Halliburton, Weatherford, Baker Hughes and National Oilwell Varco
MARKET REPORT34 seconds ago

Lithium Ion Battery Anode Materials Market Production & Demand by 2024 | Mitsubishi, Hitachi, Nippon, JFE and Umicore
Food pH Control Agent Market
MARKET REPORT37 seconds ago

Food pH Control Agent Market is Projected to Grow Massively in Near Future with Profiling Eminent Players- Archer Daniels Midland, Cargill Incorporated, Tate & Lyle Plc, etc
MARKET REPORT38 seconds ago

Location Based Services Market Rising Growth With Key Players: Cisco Systems, IBM, Alphabet, Microsoft, Oracle
ENERGY41 seconds ago

Global Creative Management Software Market by Top Key players:  Pixel Paddock, Celtra, Kdan Mobile Software, Seriotec, thinkfield, StudioBinder, Dropbox, Bannerwise, Bonzai Digital, Crow Canyon Systems, Rodeo Software, SHIFT, Thunder Industries

Trending