ENERGY
Blood Coagulants Market Report – Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019 – 2025
”Blood Coagulants Market” 2019-2025 research report is an in-depth analysis of the latest trends, market size, status, upcoming technologies, industry drivers, challenges with key company profiles and strategies of players. The objective of the report is to present a complete assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data and forecasts with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology.
Request Exclusive Free Sample PDF Of This Report At https://www.upmarketresearch.com/home/requested_sample/85927
The worldwide market for Blood Coagulants is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2025, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
Furthermore, the global Blood Coagulants report delivers a complete outlook of the market while explaining changing market dynamics, deployments, value chain and market dynamic forces, and restraining factors of the Blood Coagulants Industry. The report offerings SWOT analysis for Blood Coagulants Market segments. This report covers all the necessary information required to recognize the key improvements in the Blood Coagulants market and development trends of each section and region. It also comprises a basic overview and revenue and strategic analysis under the company profile section. Additionally, the report provides insights related to trends and their influence on the market. Furthermore, namely buyers bargaining power, dealers bargaining power, threat of new participants, threat of substitutes, and degree of competition in the market is defined in the market.
Major Players included in this report are as follows –
company 1
company 2
company 3
company 4
company 5
company 6
company 7
company 8
company 9
…
Blood Coagulants Market can be segmented into Product Types as –
Type 1
Type 2
Type 3
Blood Coagulants Market can be segmented into Applications as –
Application 1
Application 2
Application 3
Blood Coagulants Market: Regional analysis includes:
Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)
Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)
North America (United States, Mexico, and Canada.)
South America (Brazil etc.)
The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)
For More Information on this report, Request Inquiry At https://www.upmarketresearch.com/home/enquiry_before_buying/85927
Scope of the Report:
– The global Blood Coagulants market is valued at xx million USD in 2019 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2025.
– The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.
– North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Blood Coagulants.
– Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of xx%.
– This report studies the Blood Coagulants market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Blood Coagulants market by product type and applications/end industries.
The study objectives of this report are:
– To study and analyze the global Blood Coagulants market size (value and volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.
– To understand the structure of Blood Coagulants market by identifying its various sub-segments.
– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
– Focuses on the key global Blood Coagulants manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
– To analyze the Blood Coagulants with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
– To project the value and volume of Blood Coagulants submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
– To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
– To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
To purchase this report, Visit: https://www.upmarketresearch.com/buy/blood-coagulants-market-2019
TOC (Table of content):
1. Executive Summary
2. Assumptions and Acronyms Used
3. Research Methodology
4. Blood Coagulants Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.1.1. Market Taxonomy
4.1.2. Market Definition
4.2. Macro-Economic Factors
4.2.1. Industry Outlook
4.3. Blood Coagulants Market Dynamics
4.3.1. Market Drivers
4.3.2. Market Restraints
4.3.3. Opportunity
4.3.4. Market Trends
4.4. Blood Coagulants Market – Supply Chain
4.5. Global Blood Coagulants Market Forecast
4.5.1. Blood Coagulants Market Size (US$ Mn) and Y-o-Y Growth
4.5.2. Blood Coagulants Market Size (000’ Units) and Y-o-Y Growth
4.5.3. Blood Coagulants Market Absolute $ Opportunity
5. Global Blood Coagulants Market Analysis and Forecast by Type
5.1. Market Trends
5.2. Introduction
5.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Type
5.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Type
5.3. Blood Coagulants Market Size and Volume Forecast by Type
5.3.1. TYPE1
5.3.2. TYPE2
5.3.3. TYPE3
5.3.4. TYPE4
5.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Type
5.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Type
6. Global Blood Coagulants Market Analysis and Forecast by Application
6.1. Market Trends
6.2. Introduction
6.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Application
6.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Application
6.3. Blood Coagulants Market Size and Volume Forecast by Application
6.3.1. APPLICATION1
6.3.2. APPLICATION2
6.3.3. APPLICATION3
6.3.4. APPLICATION4
6.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Application
6.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Application
7. Global Blood Coagulants Market Analysis and Forecast by Sales Channel
8. Global Blood Coagulants Market Analysis and Forecast by Region
9. North America Blood Coagulants Market Analysis and Forecast
10. Latin America Blood Coagulants Market Analysis and Forecast
11. Europe Blood Coagulants Market Analysis and Forecast
12. Asia Pacific Blood Coagulants Market Analysis and Forecast
13. Middle East & Africa Blood Coagulants Market Analysis and Forecast
14. Competition Landscape
14.1. Global Blood Coagulants Market: Market Share Analysis
14.2. Blood Coagulants Distributors and Customers
14.3. Blood Coagulants Market: Competitive Dashboard
14.4. Company Profiles (Details – Overview, Financials, Developments, Strategy)
14.4.1. COMPANY1
14.4.1.1. Overview
14.4.1.2. Financials
14.4.1.3. Developments
14.4.1.4. Strategic Outlook
14.4.2. COMPANY2
14.4.2.1. Overview
14.4.2.2. Financials
14.4.2.3. Developments
14.4.2.4. Strategic Outlook
So on….
For Best Discount on purchasing this report, Visit https://www.upmarketresearch.com/home/request_for_discount/85927
About UpMarketResearch:
Up Market Research (https://www.upmarketresearch.com) is a leading distributor of market research report with more than 800+ global clients. As a market research company, we take pride in equipping our clients with insights and data that holds the power to truly make a difference to their business. Our mission is singular and well-defined – we want to help our clients envisage their business environment so that they are able to make informed, strategic and therefore successful decisions for themselves.
Contact Info –
UpMarketResearch
Name – Alex Mathews
Email – [email protected]
Website – https://www.upmarketresearch.com
Address – 500 East E Street, Ontario, CA 91764, United States.
Latest posts by Alex (see all)
- Bone Graft Substitute Market 2019 Global Industry Growth Analysis, Segmentation, Size, Share, Trend, Future Demand and Leading Players Updates by Forecast to 2025 - May 3, 2020
- Bone Cancer Market Global Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2025 - May 3, 2020
- Body Sensors Market Growth Rate, Demands, Status And Application Forecast To 2025 - May 3, 2020
ENERGY
Bone Graft Substitute Market 2019 Global Industry Growth Analysis, Segmentation, Size, Share, Trend, Future Demand and Leading Players Updates by Forecast to 2025
The Report published on UpMarketResearch.com about Bone Graft Substitute Market is spread across several pages and provides newest industry data, market future trends, allowing you to identify the products and end users driving revenue growth and profitability. The industry report lists and studies the leading competitors, also provides the insights with strategic industry analysis of the key factors influencing the market dynamics.
Bone Graft Substitute Market Research Report is a professional and in-depth study on the current state which focuses on the major drivers and restraints for the key players. Bone Graft Substitute Industry research report provides granular analysis of the market share, segmentation, revenue forecasts and geographic regions of the market.
Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc. –
company 1
company 2
company 3
company 4
company 5
company 6
company 7
company 8
company 9
…
Get an exclusive PDF Sample Copy Of This Report @ https://www.upmarketresearch.com/home/requested_sample/85935
The report begins with the overview of the Bone Graft Substitute market and offers throughout development. It presents a comprehensive analysis of all the regional and major player segments that gives closer insights upon present market conditions and future market opportunities along with drivers, trending segments, consumer behavior, pricing factors and market performance and estimation throughout the forecast period.
The report also covers geographical markets and key players that have adopted significant strategies for business developments. The data within the report is displayed in a statistical format to offer a better understanding upon the dynamics. The report compiles exhaustive information acquired through proven research methodologies and from dedicated sources across several industries.
Gain Full Access of Bone Graft Substitute Market Report along with complete TOC @ https://www.upmarketresearch.com/buy/bone-graft-substitute-market-2019
The report segments the Global Bone Graft Substitute market as –
In market segmentation by types of Bone Graft Substitute, the report covers –
Type 1
Type 2
Type 3
In market segmentation by applications of the Bone Graft Substitute, the report covers the following uses –
Application 1
Application 2
Application 3
Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers in these key regions –
North America – U.S., Canada, Mexico
Europe – U.K., France, Italy, Germany, Russia, Spain etc.
Asia-Pacific – China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia etc.
South America – Brazil, Argentina etc.
Middle East & Africa – Saudi Arabia, African countries etc.
For More Information on This Report, Visit https://www.upmarketresearch.com/home/enquiry_before_buying/85935
Customization of the Report –
This report can be personalized to meet your requirements. Get in touch with our sales representative now with a guarantee to get access to a report that suits best to your business needs.
Key Reasons to Purchase –
– To gain insightful analyses of the market and have a comprehensive understanding of the Bone Graft Substitute and its commercial landscape.
– Assess the Bone Graft Substitute production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.
– To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the Bone Graft Substitute market and its impact on the global market.
– Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by your competitors and leading organizations.
– To understand the future outlook and prospects for Bone Graft Substitute Market.
Major Topics Covered in this Report –
Chapter 1 Study Coverage
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
Chapter 3 Market Size by Manufacturers
Chapter 4 Production by Regions
Chapter 5 Consumption by Regions
Chapter 6 Market Size by Type
Chapter 7 Market Size by Application
Chapter 8 Manufacturers Profiles
Chapter 9 Production Forecasts
Chapter 10 Consumption Forecast
Chapter 11 Upstream, Industry Chain and Downstream Customers Analysis
Chapter 12 Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors
Chapter 13 Key Findings
Chapter 14 Appendix
Avail Discount On This Report @ https://www.upmarketresearch.com/home/request_for_discount/85935
About UpMarketResearch:
Up Market Research (https://www.upmarketresearch.com) is a leading distributor of market research report with more than 800+ global clients. As a market research company, we take pride in equipping our clients with insights and data that holds the power to truly make a difference to their business. Our mission is singular and well-defined – we want to help our clients envisage their business environment so that they are able to make informed, strategic and therefore successful decisions for themselves.
Contact Info –
UpMarketResearch
Name – Alex Mathews
Email – [email protected]
Organization – UpMarketResearch
Address – 500 East E Street, Ontario, CA 91764, United States.
Latest posts by Alex (see all)
- Bone Graft Substitute Market 2019 Global Industry Growth Analysis, Segmentation, Size, Share, Trend, Future Demand and Leading Players Updates by Forecast to 2025 - May 3, 2020
- Bone Cancer Market Global Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2025 - May 3, 2020
- Body Sensors Market Growth Rate, Demands, Status And Application Forecast To 2025 - May 3, 2020
ENERGY
Bone Cancer Market Global Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2025
The recent research report on the Global Bone Cancer Market presents the latest industry data and future trends, allowing you to recognize the products and end users driving Revenue growth and profitability of the market.
The report offers an extensive analysis of key drivers, leading market players, key segments, and regions. Besides this, the experts have deeply studied different geographical areas and presented a competitive scenario to assist new entrants, leading market players, and investors determine emerging economies. These insights offered in the report would benefit market players to formulate strategies for the future and gain a strong position in the global market.
Request a for sample copy of this report: https://www.upmarketresearch.com/home/requested_sample/85934
The report begins with a brief introduction and market overview of the Bone Cancer Industry followed by its market scope and size. Next, the report provides an overview of market segmentation such as type, application, and region. The drivers, limitations, and opportunities for the market are also listed, along with current trends and policies in the industry.
The report provides a detailed study of the growth rate of every segment with the help of charts and tables. Furthermore, various regions related to the growth of the market are analyzed in the report. These regions include USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, South East Asia, Central and South America, Middle East and Africa, Other Regions. Besides this, the research demonstrates the growth trends and upcoming opportunities in every region.
Analysts have revealed that the Bone Cancer Market has shown several significant developments over the past few years. The report offers sound predictions on market value and volume that can be beneficial for the market players, investors, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain detailed insights and obtain a leading position in the market.
Additionally, the report offers an in-depth analysis of key market players functioning in the global Bone Cancer industry.
Major market players are:
company 1
company 2
company 3
company 4
company 5
company 6
company 7
company 8
company 9
…
The research presents the performance of each player active in the global Bone Cancer Market. It also offers a summary and highlights the current advancements of each player in the market. This piece of data is a great source of study material for the investors and stakeholders interested in the market. In addition, the report offers insights on suppliers, buyers, and merchants in the market. Along with this, a comprehensive analysis of consumption, market share, and growth rate of each application is offered for the historic period.
The end users/applications listed in the report are:
Application 1
Application 2
Application 3
The key product type of Bone Cancer Market are:
Type 1
Type 2
Type 3
Request a Discount: https://www.upmarketresearch.com/home/request_for_discount/85934
The report clearly shows that the Bone Cancer industry has achieved remarkable progress since 2025 with numerous significant developments boosting the growth of the market. This report is prepared based on a detailed assessment of the industry by experts. To conclude, stakeholders, investors, product managers, marketing executives, and other experts in search of factual data on supply, demand, and future predictions would find the report valuable.
The report constitutes:
Chapter 1 provides an overview of Bone Cancer Market, containing global revenue, global production, sales, and CAGR. The forecast and analysis of Bone Cancer Market by type, application, and region are also presented in this chapter.
Chapter 2 is about the market landscape and major players. It provides competitive situation and market concentration status along with the basic information of these players.
Chapter 3 provides a full-scale analysis of major players in Bone Cancer industry. The basic information, as well as the profiles, applications and specifications of products market performance along with Business Overview are offered.
For More Information on this report, Request Inquiry At https://www.upmarketresearch.com/home/enquiry_before_buying/85934
Chapter 4 gives a worldwide view of Bone Cancer Market. It includes production, market share revenue, price, and the growth rate by type.
Chapter 5 focuses on the application of Bone Cancer, by analyzing the consumption and its growth rate of each application.
Chapter 6 is about production, consumption, export, and import of Bone Cancer in each region.
Chapter 7 pays attention to the production, revenue, price and gross margin of Bone Cancer in markets of different regions. The analysis on production, revenue, price and gross margin of the global market is covered in this part.
Chapter 8 concentrates on manufacturing analysis, including key raw material analysis, cost structure analysis and process analysis, making up a comprehensive analysis of manufacturing cost.
Chapter 9 introduces the industrial chain of Bone Cancer. Industrial chain analysis, raw material sources and downstream buyers are analyzed in this chapter.
Chapter 10 provides clear insights into market dynamics.
Chapter 11 prospects the whole Bone Cancer Market, including the global production and revenue forecast, regional forecast. It also foresees the Bone Cancer Market by type and application.
Chapter 12 concludes the research findings and refines all the highlights of the study.
Chapter 13 introduces the research methodology and sources of research data for your understanding.
To purchase this report, Visit: https://www.upmarketresearch.com/buy/bone-cancer-market-2019
About UpMarketResearch:
Up Market Research (https://www.upmarketresearch.com) is a leading distributor of market research report with more than 800+ global clients. As a market research company, we take pride in equipping our clients with insights and data that holds the power to truly make a difference to their business. Our mission is singular and well-defined – we want to help our clients envisage their business environment so that they are able to make informed, strategic and therefore successful decisions for themselves.
Contact Info –
UpMarketResearch
Name – Alex Mathews
Email – [email protected]
Organization – UpMarketResearch
Address – 500 East E Street, Ontario, CA 91764, United States.
Latest posts by Alex (see all)
- Bone Graft Substitute Market 2019 Global Industry Growth Analysis, Segmentation, Size, Share, Trend, Future Demand and Leading Players Updates by Forecast to 2025 - May 3, 2020
- Bone Cancer Market Global Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2025 - May 3, 2020
- Body Sensors Market Growth Rate, Demands, Status And Application Forecast To 2025 - May 3, 2020
ENERGY
Body Sensors Market Growth Rate, Demands, Status And Application Forecast To 2025
In its recently added report by UpMarketResearch.com has provided unique insights about Body Sensors Market for the given period. One of the main objectives of this report is to categorize the various dynamics of the market and to offer latest updates such as mergers and acquisitions, various technological developments, new entrants in the market, which make an impact on different segments.
This Body Sensors Market report is based on synthesis, analysis, and interpretation of information gathered regarding the target market from various sources. Our analysts have analyzed the information and data and gained insights using a mix of primary and secondary research efforts with the primary objective to provide a holistic view of the market. In addition, an in-house study has been made of the global economic conditions and other economic indicators and factors to assess their respective impact on the market historically, as well as the current impact in order to make informed forecasts about the scenarios in future.
Request Exclusive Free Sample PDF Of This Report At https://www.upmarketresearch.com/home/requested_sample/85933
The Body Sensors Market report is a trove of information pertaining to the various aspects of this industry space. Encompassing the ongoing as well as forecast trends likely to fuel the business graph of the Body Sensors Market across various geographies, the report also provides details about the driving factors that would help propel this industry to new heights during the projected period. Alongside a collection of the driving parameters, the Body Sensors Market reports also include a spate of other dynamics pertaining to the industry, such as the nominal risks prevailing in this marketplace as well as the growth prospects that this business sphere has in the future.
Some of key competitors or manufacturers included in this report are:
company 1
company 2
company 3
company 4
company 5
company 6
company 7
company 8
company 9
…
Body Sensors Market Drivers & Challenges:
The report covers the major driving factors influencing the revenue scale of the market and details about the surging demand for the product from the key geological regions.
The latest trends and challenges that prominent industry contenders could face are highlighted in the report.
For More Information on this report, Request Inquiry At https://www.upmarketresearch.com/home/enquiry_before_buying/85933
The significant applications and potential business areas are also added to this report.
The technological advancements, value and volume governing factors are explained in detail. The pricing structures, raw material analysis, market concentration scenario are analysed. In-depth information on upstream raw materials sourcing, downstream buyers, raw materials cost, labour cost and industry chain view is presented.
The report uses tools such as comparison tables, graphs, pie charts, progress charts, etc. to give a clear picture of the market growth. Additionally, an overview of each market segments such as product type, application, end users, and region are offered in the report.
Market Segmentation By Type: –
Type 1
Type 2
Type 3
Market Segmentation By Applications: –
Application 1
Application 2
Application 3
The Regions covered are:
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa
To provide the clarified representation of the current and upcoming growth trends of the market, the report provides the execution and attributes of the Body Sensors Market that are analyzed on the basis of the qualitative and quantitative process. Through the report, one can be able to take quick and precise business decisions by getting familiar with every aspect of the market. The Body Sensors Market report represents the analyzed data through graphs, charts, and figures for less complexity and better understandability about the Body Sensors Market.
To conclude, the Body Sensors Market report will provide the clients with a high-yielding market analysis assisting them to understand the market status and come up with new market avenues to capture hold of the market share.
If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report at customized price.
Avail the Discount on this Report At https://www.upmarketresearch.com/home/request_for_discount/85933
Table Of Contents:
Chapter 1 Market Overview
Chapter 2 Industry Chain
Chapter 3 Environmental Analysis
Chapter 4 Market Segmentation by Type
Chapter 5 Market Segmentation by Application
Chapter 6 Market Segmentation by Region
Chapter 7 Market Competitive
Chapter 8 Major Vendors
Chapter 9 Conclusion
To purchase this report, Visit: https://www.upmarketresearch.com/buy/body-sensors-market-2019
About UpMarketResearch:
Up Market Research (https://www.upmarketresearch.com) is a leading distributor of market research report with more than 800+ global clients. As a market research company, we take pride in equipping our clients with insights and data that holds the power to truly make a difference to their business. Our mission is singular and well-defined – we want to help our clients envisage their business environment so that they are able to make informed, strategic and therefore successful decisions for themselves.
Contact Info –
UpMarketResearch
Name – Alex Mathews
Email – [email protected]
Organization – UpMarketResearch
Address – 500 East E Street, Ontario, CA 91764, United States.
Latest posts by Alex (see all)
- Bone Graft Substitute Market 2019 Global Industry Growth Analysis, Segmentation, Size, Share, Trend, Future Demand and Leading Players Updates by Forecast to 2025 - May 3, 2020
- Bone Cancer Market Global Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2025 - May 3, 2020
- Body Sensors Market Growth Rate, Demands, Status And Application Forecast To 2025 - May 3, 2020
Recent Posts
- 2020 Digital Albums Market – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2024
- Bone Graft Substitute Market 2019 Global Industry Growth Analysis, Segmentation, Size, Share, Trend, Future Demand and Leading Players Updates by Forecast to 2025
- Massive Demand of Gel Batteries Market by 2020-2026 with Top Key Players like EXIDE, Enersys, VISION, Shoto, Sacred Sun, FIAMM
- Bone Cancer Market Global Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2025
- Body Sensors Market Growth Rate, Demands, Status And Application Forecast To 2025
- Global Blue Biotechnology Market 2019 – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Strategies and Forecast to 2025
- Blood Transfusion Diagnostics Market Will Grow at CAGR During 2019-2025 Global Evaluation by Trends, Proportions, Share, Swot, and Key Developments
- Blood Pressure Test Market Demand Analysis and Projected huge Growth by 2025
- Global Blood Glucose Monitoring Market 2019 Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Opportunities, Analysis and Forecast To 2025
- Blood Coagulation Testing Market – Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Segment, Trends And Forecast, 2025
Trending
-
MARKET REPORT2 weeks ago
New breakthrough in organoids
-
MARKET REPORT3 months ago
Smart Transportation Market Analysis Research, Industry Reports By Cisco System, Inc., Accenture, IBM, LG CNS, Indigo Group and Toshiba Corporation and others
-
MARKET REPORT2 weeks ago
The splitting of Bitcoin to shake markets of cryptocurrency
-
MARKET REPORT4 months ago
Smart Ticketing Market to Witness Exponential Growth by 2026 | Confidex Ltd., IAC Publishing, LLC, Oberthur Technologies, Rambus.com., Xerox Corporation., Vix Technology
-
MARKET REPORT2 weeks ago
Venus Parker Solar investigation makes the Second Planetary Flyby
-
MARKET REPORT4 months ago
What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the Sawmill Market?
-
MARKET REPORT2 weeks ago
Deep brain stimulation to treat severe tinnitus: encouraging results
-
MARKET REPORT2 weeks ago
Children allergic to cow’s milk are smaller and lighter according to study