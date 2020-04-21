Blood Collection Market Size, Status, Global Outlook 2019 To 2025

The Blood Collection Market Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis along with Major Segments and Forecast, 2019-2025. The Blood Collection market report is a valuable source of data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with market growth analysis with a historical & futuristic perspective for the following parameters; cost, revenue, demands, and supply data (as applicable). The report explores the current outlook in global and key regions from the perspective of players, countries, product types and end industries. This Blood Collection Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

Top Companies in the Global Blood Collection Market : Becton Dickinson, Terumo, Greiner Bio One, Medtronic, SEKISUI Medical, Sarstedt, Narang Medical, F.L. Medical, Improve-medical, Hongyu Medical, TUD, SanLI, Gong Dong, CDRICH, SZBOON.

In 2018, the global Blood Collection market size was 3590 million US$ and it is expected to reach 6120 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 6.9% during 2019-2025.

Recently, blood collection has witnessed a great demand, due to an increased number of patients suffering from various ailments related to blood, kidney, metabolic diseases, and neurological disorders. It is also found in patients with autoimmune diseases. Cancers, such as leukemia, lymphoma, myeloma, and myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), are the type of cancers that can affect the bone marrow, blood cells, lymph nodes, and other parts of the lymphatic system. It has been observed that apheresis technology has been used to reduce the number of white cells until they can be controlled by other medications. According to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society (LLS), approximately every three minutes, one person in the United States is diagnosed with blood cancer.

Key Market Trends

A combined total of 174,250 people in the United States were estimated to be diagnosed with leukemia, lymphoma, or myeloma, in 2018. According to Cancer Research UK, the incidence rates for leukemia are projected to rise by about 5%, in the United Kingdom, between 2014 and 2035, to 19 cases per 100,000 people by 2035. With the steady increase in the number of patients suffering from these diseases, ailments, the global blood collection market is poised to grow during the forecast period.

The classification of blood collection includes serum separating tubes, EDTA tubes, plasma separation tube and other. The proportion of EDTA tubes in 2015 is about 42.3%, and the proportion of serum separating tubes in 2015 is about 39.4%. They are the most popular blood bolection tubes.

Blood collection is widely used in venous blood collection and capillary blood collection. The most proportion of blood collection is used in venous blood collection, and the market share in 2015 is about 64.8%.

Market competition is intense between the giant. Becton Dickinson, Terumo, Greiner Bio-One, Medtronic, SEKISUI Medical, Sarstedt, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.

The Blood Collection market can be divided based on product types and It’s sub-type, major applications and Third-Party usage area, and important regions.

This report segments the global Blood Collection Market on the basis of Types are :

Serum Separating Tubes

EDTA Tubes

Plasma Separation Tube

Others

On The basis Of Application, the Global Blood Collection Market is Segmented into :

Venous Blood Collection

Capillary Blood Collection

Regions Are covered By Blood Collection Market Report 2019 To 2025 .

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, North America (USA, Canada, and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia).

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Blood Collection are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

