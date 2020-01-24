Blood Flow Detector Market Intelligence and Analysis for Period 2015 – 2021

Assessment of the Global Ultrasonic Air in Line Sensor Market

The report segments the market on the basis of component which are big data, data management, and direct data monetization. Big data component is further segmented into software and services. Big data software includes data analytics, data collection, data discovery and visualization, and data management software. Big data services in the oil and gas market are classified into consulting, system integration, and operation and maintenance. Data management is also segmented into software and services. Data management software includes Corporate Data Management (CDM)/ Enterprise Data Management (EDM), Project Data Management (PDM), and National Data Repository (NDR). Data management services include consulting & planning, integration & implementation, and operation & maintenance. Data business market is also segmented based on oil companies into National Oil Companies (NOCs), Independent Oil Companies (IOCs), and National Data Repository (NDR). Further, by application, the market is segmented into upstream (conventional, unconventional), midstream, and downstream. It is anticipated that upstream application segment will continue to dominate the market over the forecast period. Upstream application segment is also classified by E&P lifecycle into exploration, development, and production segments. The report provides in-depth segment analysis of the global data business in oil and gas market, thereby providing valuable insights at the macro as well as micro levels.

The report also provides the competitive landscape for the data business in oil and gas market, thereby listing out all the major players according to their geographic presence, market attractiveness, and recent key developments. The competitive landscape section of the report gives an overview about the market share of several key players for the year 2017. Data business in oil and gas market estimates are the result of our in-depth secondary research, primary interviews, and in-house expert panel reviews. These market estimates have been analyzed by taking into account the impact of different political, economic, social, technological, environmental, and legal factors along with the current market dynamics affecting the market growth. Moreover, the key takeaways section provided at the end of the competitive landscape section would help the operating companies to make the best moves in this market.

This report provides all the essential information required to understand the key developments in the data business oil and gas market, and growth trends of each segment and region. It also includes basic overview, sales area/geographical presence, revenue, strategy and developments under the company profile section. Also, the report provides insights related to trends and their impact on the market. Furthermore, Porter’s Five Forces analysis explains the five forces, namely buyers bargaining power, suppliers bargaining power, threat of new entrants, threat of substitutes, and degree of competition in the market. The report also provides a comprehensive ecosystem analysis of the data business in oil and gas market.

Global Data Business in Oil and Gas Market: Research Methodology

The research methodology is a perfect combination of primary research, secondary research, and expert panel reviews. Secondary research sources such as annual reports, company websites, broker reports, financial reports, SEC filings and investor presentations, national government documents, internal and external proprietary databases, statistical databases, relevant patent and regulatory databases, market reports, government publications, statistical databases, World Bank database, and industry white papers are referred.

Primary research involves telephonic interviews, e-mail interactions, and face-to-face interviews for detailed and unbiased reviews on the data business in oil and gas market, across geographies. Primary interviews are usually conducted on an ongoing basis with industry experts and participants in order to get latest market insights and validate the existing data and analysis. Primary interviews offer first-hand information on important factors such as market trends, market size, competitive landscape, growth trends, and outlook etc. These factors help to validate and strengthen secondary research findings and also help to develop the analysis team’s expertise and market understanding. Moreover, the data collected and analyzed from secondary and primary research is again discussed and examined by our expert panel.

Global Data Business in Oil and Gas Market: Competitive Dynamics

The research study includes profiles of leading companies operating in the global data business in oil and gas market. Big data software and solution providers such as Accenture, Drillinginfo, Inc., Hitachi Vantara Corporation, HortonWorks, Inc., IBM Corporation, MapR Technologies, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, SAS Institute, Inc., Cloudera, Inc., Palantir Solutions, Capgemini S.A., and OSIsoft LLC; corporate/enterprise data management solution providers such as EMC Corporation, Newgen Software, Inc., Cisco Software, Inc., and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.; project data management solution providers such as Halliburton, Informatica Corporation, and Schlumberger Limited; and direct data monetization vendors such as National Data Repository, India and ION Geophysical Corporation are some of the key players that have been profiled in this study. Details such as financials, business strategies, key competitors, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and other such strategic information pertaining to these players have been provided as part of company profiling.

The global data business in oil and gas market is segmented as below:

Global Data Business in Oil and Gas Market, by Component

Big Data Software Data Analytics Data Collection Data Visualization and Discovery Data Management Services Consulting System Integration Operation and Maintenance

Data Management Software Corporate Data Management (CDM)/Enterprise Data Management (EDM) Project Data Management (PDM) National Data Repository (NDR) Services Consulting & Planning Integration & Implementation Operation & Maintenance

Direct Data Monetization

Global Data Business in Oil and Gas Market, by Oil Companies

National Oil Companies (NOCs)

Independent Oil Companies (IOCs)

National Data Repository (NDR)

Global Data Business in Oil and Gas Market, by Application

Upstream Conventional Unconventional

Midstream

Downstream

Global Upstream Data Business in Oil and Gas Market, by E&P Lifecycle

Exploration

Development

Production

Global Data Business in Oil and Gas Market, by Geography

North America The U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe The U.K Germany France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) India China Japan Rest of APAC

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC Countries South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Rest of South America



