Blow Moulding Machines Market Growing at a CAGR %: Analysis of Prevailing Industry Opportunities and Winning Manufacturers 2018 to 2028

Competitive Landscape

To capitalize on the growing demand for energy-efficient blow molding machines, Jomar Corporation, a leading player operating in the blow molding machine market, extended its IntelliDrive injection blow molding product range with the introduction of IntelliDrive 175 and IntelliDrive 135. The company claims the proprietary technology used in the machine enhances its efficiency substantially while limiting its carbon footprint. In addition, the company is providing value-added features such as screwdriver pressure monitoring and valve output to aid end-use industries in effective maintenance of the equipment.

Banking on the growing popularity of all-electric blow mold machines, R&B Plastics Machinery entered a strategic partnership with Sika, a Taiwan-based blow molding manufacturer, and Seecor, a technology company, for the production of all-electric, hydraulic, and hybrid blow molding machine. Under the partnership, Sika will manufacture the components required for the production of blow mold machines while Seecor will assist the company in streamlining the design.

Growing integration of robotic automation in the blow molding machine market witnessed another development after Proco Machinery launched the first-of-its-kind lay-flat tooling system which leverages robotic automation systems from Universal Robots to pack 270 bottles instead of 250.

Other leading players operating in the blow molding market include Parker Plastic Machinery Co. Ltd., Chia Ming Machinery Co., Ltd., Meccanoplastica, Jiangsu Victor Machinery Co. Ltd., British Plastics Federation, Jagmohan Pla-Mach Pvt. Ltd., Elegance industries, Zeel plast Machinery, Suma Plastic Machinery Co. Ltd., Taiwan Machine Sources, and the Meccanoplastica Group.

Global Blow Moulding Machines Market Segmentation

The global blow moulding machines market can be segmented on the basis of type, application, raw material and region.

On the basis of type, the global blow moulding machines market can be segmented into:

Extrusion,

Injection

Injection Stretch

On the basis of application, the global blow moulding machines market can be segmented into:

Packaging

Consumable

Automotive

Electronics

Construction

Other Applications

On the basis of raw material, the global blow moulding machines market can be segmented into:

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

Polyethylene (PE)

Polypropylene (PP)

Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT)

Polyvinyl chloride (PVC)

Polystyrene (PS)

Others Plastic Materials

Global Blow Moulding Machines Market: Regional Outlook

Automotive manufacturers are shifting from mature regions to emerging countries, such as India and China. The global blow moulding machine market is anticipated to be dominated by the Asia Pacific region, with China leading the market, both in terms of production and consumption. India is also anticipated to witness sound growth in demand for blow moulding machines owing to the rapid growth being seen in the consumer packaging and automotive industry. North America and Europe are collectively anticipated to hold significant share in the blow moulding machines market and the growth in automotive and electronics & electrical industry in the region is anticipated to drive the demand for blow moulding machines in the coming years. Significant investments and recovering economies of Brazil and Argentina are projected to drive the Latin America blow moulding machines market. Middle East and Africa is projected to witness moderate growth in demand for blow moulding machines over the forecast period due to the initiatives being taken by various Middle-East countries towards achieving a diversified economy.

Global Blow Moulding Machines Market Participants

Some of the market participants identified across the value chain of global Blow moulding machines market are:

Parker Plastic Machinery Co. Ltd.

Zeel plast Machinery

Jomar Corporation

Chia Ming Machinery Co., Ltd

Polymechplast Machines Ltd.

Meccanoplastica

Golfang Mfg. & Development Co. Ltd.

Jiangsu Victor Machinery Co. Ltd.

The Meccanoplastica Group

Taiwan Machine Sources

British Plastics Federation

Suma Plastic Machinery Co.Ltd.

Jagmohan Pla-Mach Pvt. Ltd.

Elegance Industries

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, BENELUX, Nordics)

Eastern Europe (Russia, Poland, CIS)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, South Korea)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Iran, Israel)

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Why Businesses Trust FMR?

A reliable and also a renowned entity in the Industry research distance

Our Customer Care team concludes over 300 customer queries each day

The Comprehension of the principles of the market research Methods

Tailor-made reports

Round the clock customer support

