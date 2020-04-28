Bluetooth In Automotive Market research gain impetus due to the growing demand over 2016 – 2026

Bluetooth in Automotive Market: Introduction

Bluetooth is a technology in which wireless exchange of data from two devices (mobile and fixed) takes place and is used for creating personal area networks (PAN). Bluetooth was invented by Ericsson in 1994. It can connect many devices at the same time, avoiding the synchronization issues. Bluetooth is managed by Bluetooth Special Interest Group (SIG), present in various fields namely telecommunication, computing & networking and consumer electronics.

Bluetooth technology was first invented primarily for wireless connection, linking two devices together such as mobile phone and pc. But with technological advancements in wireless communication systems Bluetooth technology has found application in various sectors among which one is automotive. The automotive sector is growing market for Bluetooth technology, with hand-free calling, Bluetooth connecting music systems, security remote controls for locking and unlocking vehicle.

Bluetooth in Automotive market dynamics:

Growing investment in smart vehicles and intelligent transportation systems are other factors expected to drive robust growth of the global Bluetooth in Automotive market over the forecast period. Increasing investment in autonomous vehicle systems is also working as a catalyst for growth of the global Bluetooth in Automotive market.

Freedom from wires and strong connection between the devices primarily during ridges and lumps during driving is primarily raising customer confidence towards adoption of Bluetooth technology. Easy to mount, compact design, long life and low cost are some of the factors driving the growth of Bluetooth in Automotive market.

Bluetooth in Automotive market segmentation:

Bluetooth in Automotive market can be segmented on the basis of application, by sales channel, by vehicle type.

Based on application, the market can be segmented as:

Hands-free calling

Security (locking and unlocking)

Mobile phone Connectivity

In car Entertainment ( music player, TV etc )

Communication for monitoring and control operations (temperature control, side mirrors)

Based on sales channel, the market can be segmented into:

Original equipment manufacturer (OEM)

Aftermarket

On the basis of vehicle type, global Bluetooth in automotive market can be segmented into:

Passenger cars

Low commercial vehicles

Heavy commercial vehicles

Others

Bluetooth in Automotive Market: Regional Outlook:

North America is currently leading in terms of market share for Bluetooth in automotive revenue, with increasing deployment of smart infotainment application systems in vehicles. Asia pacific market is expected to witness significantly fast revenue growth in future, primarily due to low penetration levels of electronic assist vehicle and developing consumer’s interest towards adoption of smart featured vehicles. In Western Europe, Germany is expected to exhibit relatively higher growth as compared to markets in other countries in the region owing to government electric mobility initiative in the region.

Bluetooth in Automotive: Key Players

Some of the major players identified across the value chain in the global bluetooth in automotive market includes

Beats Electronics

Bose Corporation

Harman International Industries

Samsung Electronics Co Ltd

Sony Corporation

LG Electronics Inc.

Panasonic Corporation

Pioneer Corporation

