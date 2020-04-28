MARKET REPORT
Bluetooth In Automotive Market research gain impetus due to the growing demand over 2016 – 2026
Bluetooth in Automotive Market: Introduction
Bluetooth is a technology in which wireless exchange of data from two devices (mobile and fixed) takes place and is used for creating personal area networks (PAN). Bluetooth was invented by Ericsson in 1994. It can connect many devices at the same time, avoiding the synchronization issues. Bluetooth is managed by Bluetooth Special Interest Group (SIG), present in various fields namely telecommunication, computing & networking and consumer electronics.
Bluetooth technology was first invented primarily for wireless connection, linking two devices together such as mobile phone and pc. But with technological advancements in wireless communication systems Bluetooth technology has found application in various sectors among which one is automotive. The automotive sector is growing market for Bluetooth technology, with hand-free calling, Bluetooth connecting music systems, security remote controls for locking and unlocking vehicle.
Bluetooth in Automotive market dynamics:
Growing investment in smart vehicles and intelligent transportation systems are other factors expected to drive robust growth of the global Bluetooth in Automotive market over the forecast period. Increasing investment in autonomous vehicle systems is also working as a catalyst for growth of the global Bluetooth in Automotive market.
Freedom from wires and strong connection between the devices primarily during ridges and lumps during driving is primarily raising customer confidence towards adoption of Bluetooth technology. Easy to mount, compact design, long life and low cost are some of the factors driving the growth of Bluetooth in Automotive market.
Bluetooth in Automotive market segmentation:
Bluetooth in Automotive market can be segmented on the basis of application, by sales channel, by vehicle type.
Based on application, the market can be segmented as:
- Hands-free calling
- Security (locking and unlocking)
- Mobile phone Connectivity
- In car Entertainment ( music player, TV etc )
- Communication for monitoring and control operations (temperature control, side mirrors)
Based on sales channel, the market can be segmented into:
- Original equipment manufacturer (OEM)
- Aftermarket
On the basis of vehicle type, global Bluetooth in automotive market can be segmented into:
- Passenger cars
- Low commercial vehicles
- Heavy commercial vehicles
- Others
Bluetooth in Automotive Market: Regional Outlook:
North America is currently leading in terms of market share for Bluetooth in automotive revenue, with increasing deployment of smart infotainment application systems in vehicles. Asia pacific market is expected to witness significantly fast revenue growth in future, primarily due to low penetration levels of electronic assist vehicle and developing consumer’s interest towards adoption of smart featured vehicles. In Western Europe, Germany is expected to exhibit relatively higher growth as compared to markets in other countries in the region owing to government electric mobility initiative in the region.
Bluetooth in Automotive: Key Players
Some of the major players identified across the value chain in the global bluetooth in automotive market includes
- Beats Electronics
- Bose Corporation
- Harman International Industries
- Samsung Electronics Co Ltd
- Sony Corporation
- LG Electronics Inc.
- Panasonic Corporation
- Pioneer Corporation
Original Equipment Manufacturer/Original Design Manufacturer (OEM/ODM)
These members have the manufacturing experience to produce your custom designs or provide products for rebranding.
- Advanced & Wise Technology Corporation
- BDE Technology
- Bluegiga Technologies
- Fihonest Communication
- Shenzhen Baojia Battery Technology
- Shenzen Yingzheng Cyber Blue Industry
- Texas Instruments
- IVT Corporation
- ISSC Technologies Corp.
- Hosiden Corporation
- End Product Manufacturer
