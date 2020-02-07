MARKET REPORT
Body Contouring Devices Market to Witness Robust Expansion throughout the Forecast Period – 2023
This report on global body countering devices market seeks to provide brief description of the devices that finds application in hospitals, clinics, and spa centers so that emerging market opportunities can be identified and utilized by the reader. The report achieves this objective by examining the main product applications and markets, helping companies for prioritizing the product opportunities and strategic opportunities.
Report Scope:
The scope of this report covers the various types of devices available in the global market for body contouring devices and their potential end user industries. The market is segmented by type into non-invasive devices, minimally invasive devices and invasive devices. Revenue forecasts from 2018 to 2023 (with 2017 as the base year) are given for each type, end user segment and regional market, with an estimated value derived from manufacturers’ total revenues.
The report also discusses the major players in the body contouring device market. It also explains the market movements and regional dynamics of the global market and current industry trends.
The report concludes with a focus on the vendor landscape and includes detailed profiles of the major vendors.
Report Includes:
– 30 tables
– An overview of body contouring devices, their purpose and effect on human health and appearance
– Discussion on how medical tourism, aesthetics procedures and increasing obesity rates affect body contouring devices market
– Detailed description of various procedures such as body lifting, bra line lift, body fat transfer, implants and abdominal etching and their after effects
– Knowledge about non-invasive, minimally invasive and invasive devices used for body contouring
– Insights into regulatory framework, investment analysis, market estimation and growth prospects of the body contouring devices market
– Detailed profiles of the major vendors of the body contouring devices market, including Allergan Plc, Bausch Health Companies Inc., Cynosure, Meridian Co. Ltd., Sanuwave Health Inc. and Syneron Medical Ltd.
Summary
Body contouring devices are used in the process of altering the human body, such as the removal of excess fat. The procedures used for achieving the desired shape of an individual’s body include body lifting, bra line lift, body fat transfer, implants and abdominal etching. The cultural pressures to reduce fat, rejuvenate skin and lose weight in order to improve body aesthetics have provided a major impetus to the growth of the market for body contouring devices.
Body contouring devices may be broadly classified as invasive, minimally invasive and non-invasive. Historically, invasive techniques and procedures such as liposuction were widely used for removing excess body fat. However, the adverse effects, long recuperation periods and high cost associated with these techniques deterred many potential customers from undergoing these techniques. The growing demand for aesthetic cosmetic procedures has led to the development of novel modalities for noninvasive/ minimally invasive body contouring. Non-invasive techniques primarily target the physical properties of fat by stimulation through laser, radiofrequency or high-intensity focused ultrasound. The stimulation causes either a reduction in the size of fat, necrosis, or apoptosis of adipocytes.
Reasons for Doing This Study
Body contouring is usually adopted by individuals who have undergone bariatric surgeries or who are obese. The increase in the number of overweight individuals has led to increased adoption of body contouring devices. Moreover, an increase in the number of aesthetic procedures performed worldwide promotes demand for body contouring devices. Furthermore, development of cost-effective, less painful and easy-to-use devices is the key target for companies in this field. Advances in technology, such as mesotherapy, infrared technology, laser-lypolysis, dynamic pulse control (DPC), radio-frequency therapy and intense pulse light (IPL), have also facilitated market growth.
Body contouring can improve the overall appearance of obese individuals who have lost a huge amount of weight and want to get rid of the pendulous fat that has lost elasticity and consequently which cannot be naturally toned. Body contouring devices are being used in hospitals, clinics and spa centers. Body contouring device manufacturers such as Alma Lasers Ltd., Cynosure, Meridian Co. Ltd., Lumenis, Merz Pharma, and Syneron Medical Ltd. (Syneron Candela), and others are at the forefront of advances in the field of body contouring devices.
Mobile Phone Accessories Market Forecast and Growth 2016 – 2024
The research study presented in this report offers complete and intelligent analysis of the competition, segmentation, dynamics, and geographical advancement of the Global Mobile Phone Accessories Market. The research study has been prepared with the use of in-depth qualitative and quantitative analyses of the global Mobile Phone Accessories market. We have also provided absolute dollar opportunity and other types of market analysis on the global Mobile Phone Accessories market.
It takes into account the CAGR, value, volume, revenue, production, consumption, sales, manufacturing cost, prices, and other key factors related to the global Mobile Phone Accessories market. All findings and data on the global Mobile Phone Accessories market provided in the report are calculated, gathered, and verified using advanced and reliable primary and secondary research sources. The regional analysis offered in the report will help you to identify key opportunities of the global Mobile Phone Accessories market available in different regions and countries.
The authors of the report have segmented the global Mobile Phone Accessories market as per product, application, and region. Segments of the global Mobile Phone Accessories market are analyzed on the basis of market share, production, consumption, revenue, CAGR, market size, and more factors. The analysts have profiled leading players of the global Mobile Phone Accessories market, keeping in view their recent developments, market share, sales, revenue, areas covered, product portfolios, and other aspects.
Market segments and sub-segments
The regional analysis covers:
- North America (U.S. and Canada)
- Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)
- Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg)
- Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)
- Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia and New Zealand)
- Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, North Africa)
The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.
A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.
Highlights of the report:
- A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market
- Important changes in market dynamics
- Market segmentation up to the second or third level
- Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume
- Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments
- Market shares and strategies of key players
- Emerging niche segments and regional markets
- An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market
- Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market
Note: Although care has been taken to maintain the highest levels of accuracy in TMR’s reports, recent market/vendor-specific changes may take time to reflect in the analysis.
Mobile Phone Accessories Market Size and Forecast
In terms of region, this research report covers almost all the major regions across the globe such as North America, Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa and the Asia Pacific. Europe and North America regions are anticipated to show an upward growth in the years to come. While Mobile Phone Accessories Market in Asia Pacific regions is likely to show remarkable growth during the forecasted period. Cutting edge technology and innovations are the most important traits of the North America region and that’s the reason most of the time the US dominates the global markets. Mobile Phone Accessories Market in South, America region is also expected to grow in near future.
The Mobile Phone Accessories Market report highlights is as follows:
This Mobile Phone Accessories market report provides complete market overview which offers the competitive market scenario among major players of the industry, proper understanding of the growth opportunities, and advanced business strategies used by the market in the current and forecast period.
This Mobile Phone Accessories Market report will help a business or an individual to take appropriate business decision and sound actions to be taken after understanding the growth restraining factors, market risks, market situation, market estimation of the competitors.
The expected Mobile Phone Accessories Market growth and development status can be understood in a better way through this five-year forecast information presented in this report
This Mobile Phone Accessories Market research report aids as a broad guideline which provides in-depth insights and detailed analysis of several trade verticals.
Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a global market intelligence company providing business information reports and services. The company’s exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trend analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMR’s experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information.
Lighting and Distribution Panelboards Market Tracking Report Analysis 2019-2025
The ‘ Lighting and Distribution Panelboards market’ study Added by Market Study Report provides an in-depth analysis pertaining to potential drivers fueling this industry. The study also encompasses valuable insights about profitability prospects, market size, growth dynamics, and revenue estimation of the business vertical. The study further draws attention to the competitive backdrop of renowned market contenders including their product offerings and business strategies.
The report gives a far-reaching examination of the Lighting and Distribution Panelboards industry advertise by sorts, applications, players and locales. This report additionally shows the 2014-2024 generation, Consumption, income, Gross edge, Cost, Gross, piece of the overall industry, CAGR, and Market impacting elements of the Lighting and Distribution Panelboards industry.
A rundown of the competitive spectrum:
Eaton Corporation Plc
Schneider Electric SE
Siemens AG
General Electric Company
Legrand
Industrial Electric Mfg.
Emerson Electric Co.
Hubbell Incorporated
Bay Power Inc.
Hager Ltd.
Lighting and Distribution Panelboards Breakdown Data by Type
Lighting
Distribution
Lighting and Distribution Panelboards Breakdown Data by Application
Residential
Commercial
Energy
Healthcare
Utilities
Others
Lighting and Distribution Panelboards Production by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
South Korea
Other Regions
Lighting and Distribution Panelboards Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
In-depth information about the sales volume and the market share accumulated by each of the company, in addition to the revenue margin of every player is elucidated.
A basic outline of the company, along with its chief rivals and its manufacturing base has also been provided.
The report encompasses, in minute detail, information regarding the products manufactured by every company of Lighting and Distribution Panelboards market, product specifications, as well as their application scope.
The report is also inclusive the price patterns and the gross margins of the industry magnates.
The revenue and market share accumulated by every region has been enumerated in the report, in addition to the sales forecast and the volume.
The present status of the regional markets in this business sphere in addition to the prospects that every region holds in Lighting and Distribution Panelboards market in the years to come has been provided.
The projected growth rate of every region in Lighting and Distribution Panelboards market over the forecast timeline has also been discussed about.
An outline of the Lighting and Distribution Panelboards market segmentation:
The report elucidates the Lighting and Distribution Panelboards market in terms of the product landscape, split into Medical Service and Medicine Marketing.
Details regarding the revenue amassed by every product in tandem with the volume share have been enlisted.
The market share accumulated by every product in Lighting and Distribution Panelboards market has been specified as well.
The report is inclusive of the application landscape of this industry, segmented into Hospitals and Clinics.
The study encompasses the revenue that every application segment accounts for, as well as the volume and market share of the application.
The Lighting and Distribution Panelboards market report enumerates quite some details about the factors impacting the industry, influence of technological developments on the vertical, risks, as well as the threats that substitutes present to the industry players. In addition, information about the changing preferences and needs of consumers in conjunction with the impact of the shifting dynamics of the economic and political scenario on the Lighting and Distribution Panelboards market has also been acknowledged in the study.
Highlights of the Lighting and Distribution Panelboards market report:
- A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market
- Important changes in market dynamics
- Market segmentation up to the second or third level
- Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume
- Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments
- Market shares and strategies of key players
- Emerging niche segments and regional markets
- An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market
- Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market
Growing Focus on Product Innovation Likely to Impact the Growth of the Acrylic Processing Aid Market 2017 – 2025
With reliable and impactful research methodologies, TMRR provides critical information pertaining to the growth of the global “Acrylic Processing Aid ” market. Our team of analysts monitor the ongoing developments within the “Acrylic Processing Aid ” space and provide an unbiased assessment of the global “Acrylic Processing Aid ” market. The data included in the report are procured from reliable and trustworthy primary and secondary sources.
According to the findings of the report, the value of the global “Acrylic Processing Aid ” market in 2018 was ~US$ XX (Mn/Bn) and expected to attain a value of ~US$ XX (Mn/Bn) by the end of 2029. In addition, the report reveals that the global “Acrylic Processing Aid ” market is likely to grow at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period (2019-2029).
Some of the leading companies profiled in the market study include:
competitive landscape and the opportunities for new players, the report contains a dedicated section on the profiles of some of the key companies, estimating their share in the global acrylic processing aid.
Based on fabrication process, the global acrylic processing aid market can be segmented into extrusion and injection molding. Some of the key end-use industries of this market are building and construction, consumer goods, and automotive. Geographically, the report takes stock of all important regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa.
Global Acrylic Processing Aid Market: Overview
As the application industries of PVC are growing, the market for acrylic processing aid will grow simultaneously to achieve new heights. PVC products such as foam sheets, pipe fittings, profiles, bottles, sheets, and fencing among many others need acrylic processing aids to gain better fluidity during the process, produce superior surface gloss, and increase their production efficiency, thereby increasing the overall output.
The report discusses the key factors driving and restraining the market for acrylic processing aid, along with the market trends and opportunities. The report throws light on aspects such as value chain dynamics, market attractiveness, and market forecasts based on authentic statistical findings. The past and the prevailing key segments have been revealed, along with projections about which segment is expected to lead during the forecast period. The key market players and their business strategies have also been analyzed, providing a 360-degree view of the global market for acrylic processing aids.
Global Acrylic Processing Aid Market: Trends and Opportunities
Based on type, polyvinylchloride (PVC) is expected to be a major segment in the global acrylic processing aid market. PVC is likely to enhance market opportunities as several manufacturers are inclined towards cost-efficient and light-weight materials. Using light weight elements is fundamental in reducing the weight of vehicles. Therefore, the automobile industry, a rapidly magnifying domain, will ensure the expansion of the PVC segment in the global market for acrylic processing aids.
PVC compounds use acrylic processing aids because they promote PVC fusion, provide lubrication, and change the melt rheology. They also ensure constant, uninterrupted flow of PVC melt in order to achieve a smooth surface in PVC finished products. Since the applications of PVC compounds have been increasing rapidly to include industries such as electric enclosures, business equipment, and electrical appliances, the market for acrylic processing aids will expand considerably.
Plastic materials are processed with the help of fabrication processes that use acrylic processing aids. Fabrication processes can be segmented broadly into injection molding and extrusion. Of these, the extrusion segment, on account of its widespread use, is projected to grow substantially over the next few years. On the contrary, stringent regulatory policies might curb growth to some extent.
Global Acrylic Processing Aid Market: Regional Outlook
Based on geography, the global market for acrylic processing aid can be segmented into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, and MEA. North America and Europe presently hold a major share in the global acrylic processing aid market.
Asia Pacific is expected to emerge as a key market, exhibiting a promising CAGR during the forecast period. Large-scale investments in numerous industries such as packaging, consumer goods, automotive, and building and construction is a key factor driving the growth of this regional market. The increasing disposable incomes of people in this region will also aid growth.
Companies Mentioned in the Report
The major companies operating in the global market for acrylic processing aid include The Dow Chemical Company, Shandong Rike Chemicals Co., Ltd., Kaneka Corporation, BASF SE, Akdeniz Kimya A.S., Sundow Polymers Co., Ltd. and Arkema SA. Several significant companies have been sprouting in emerging economies. India-based Indofil Industries Limited, a major company manufacturing acrylic processing aids in the region, is conducting extensive R&D activities for developing a wide, customized range of products, catering to the increasing demand for acrylic processing aids. This is expected to intensify the level of competition among the leading players.
The presented market study includes a brief introduction of the “Acrylic Processing Aid ” market to enhance the reading experience of our users. Further, a thorough quantitative and qualitative analysis of each of these segments is provided in the report along with graphs, tables, and figures to support the data.
Key information drawn from the “Acrylic Processing Aid ” market study
- Reliable and highly accurate assessment of the global “Acrylic Processing Aid ” market through the forecast period
- Global presence of tier-1 and tier 2 companies operating in the “Acrylic Processing Aid ” market
- In-depth analysis of the regulatory landscape and impact of technological advances on the global market
- Articulate assessment of the growth prospects of the “Acrylic Processing Aid ” market during the forecast period
- Adoption assessment of the various market segments
The market report aims to address the following queries:
- What are the leading factors that are likely to boost the growth of the “Acrylic Processing Aid ” market over the forecast period?
- How are market players adapting to the rapid advances in technology?
- What is the most common growth strategy adopted by market players?
- Which region is likely to present a plethora of opportunities for the stakeholders?
- What are the various factors influencing the adoption of product 1?
