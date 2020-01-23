MARKET REPORT
Body Contouring Industry Market Share, Size, Trends, Forecast and Analysis of Key players 2024
According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Body Contouring Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024”, finds that the global body contouring market size reached US$ 6.1 Billion in 2018. Body contouring is a procedure that aids in altering and contouring the shape of the human body after a significant amount of weight loss. It eliminates the excess fat and skin from various body parts such as chest, thighs, upper arms and lower abdomen. People undergo these procedures to attain a cosmetically desired body shape within a short time by removing sagging skin and fat while improving the shape of the underlying support tissues. They can be both invasive and non-invasive in nature. Surgical procedures include arm lifts, breast lifts and stomach lifts whereas non-invasive procedures include cryolipolysis, suction massage, ultrasound and low-level laser therapy.
Request for a sample copy of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/body-contouring-market/requestsample
Global Body Contouring Market Trends:
The increasing obese population, coupled with the heightened importance associated with aesthetics and appearances, across the globe is the primary factor driving the growth of the market. Owing to the growing influence of social media, millennials are becoming conscious about their physical appearance. Consequently, there has been a rise in dependence on various contouring products to acquire a toned physique. Apart from this, the availability of easy monthly installments (EMIs) on these procedures have made them affordable for common masses which, in turn, is contributing to the market growth. Furthermore, advancements in technologies like ultrasound cavitation, mesotherapy, infra-red technology, laser lipolysis, radiofrequency therapy, dynamic pulse control (DPC) and intense pulse light (IPL) have made these procedures more precise and effective in nature, thereby providing an impetus to the market growth. Other factors contributing to the market growth include growing urbanization, rising disposable income and the expanding medical tourism industry. On account of the aforementioned factors, the market value is expected to reach US$ 9.1 Billion, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.8% during 2019-2024.
Explore full report with table of contents: https://www.imarcgroup.com/body-contouring-market
Insights on Market Segmentation:
Breakup by Invasiveness:
1. Non-invasive
2. Minimally invasive
On the basis of invasiveness, non-invasive contouring represents the most popular type. Other major segments include minimally invasive and invasive contouring.
Breakup by End-Use Sector:
1. Clinical Research Organizations
2. Hospitals
3. Medical Spas
4. Clinics
Based on the end use sector, the market has been categorized into clinical research organizations, hospitals, medical spas and clinics. Amongst these, clinics account for the dominant market share.
Breakup by Region:
1. North America
2. Europe
3. Asia-Pacific
4. Latin America
5. Middle East and Africa
On the geographical front, North America currently holds the majority of the total market share. Other major regions include Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa.
Competitive landscape
The competitive landscape of the market has also been studied in the report with some of the major players operating in the market being Cynosure, Meridian, Syneron Medical Ltd., Lumenis, and Alma Lasers.
https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/9-billion-body-contouring-market-research-report-size-share-trends-and-forecast-to-2024-2019-07-30
Special Purpose Needle Market Analysis On Future Development 2025
Global Special Purpose Needle Market: Snapshot
Hypodermic needles have long been manufactured and used in a specific standard format over the years. Commonly known as a part of the family of medical sharps, these needles are essentially very thin tubes designed to puncture the upper layers of skin in order to either deliver drugs or withdraw blood or urine from a patient. The most common usage of a medical needle is by attaching it to a syringe in order to easily inject or draw fluids. Hypodermic needles form one of the core parts of rapid drug delivery processes. There are, however, several issues regarding the use of standard hypodermic needles. Two of the key problems are the spread of diseases through the reuse of needles without sterilization, and the massive volume of waste generated through the use of disposable needles. Both issues are of extremely high concern to the healthcare industry, and several players are already pushing intensive investments into the research and development for newer types of needles, or special purpose needles.
Get Free Sample of Research Report @ https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=B&rep_id=1154
Special purpose needles, or safety needles, allow for the reuse of needles while negating the spread of diseases. They are also designed to protect the healthcare worker from injury or infection due to accidental contact. The most commonly developed mechanism uses a barrel from which a worker can inject or draw fluids, while the needle maintains its position in a retractable manner. According to the CDC, between 62% and 88% of accidental needlestick infections can be avoided by using safety needles. Another type of special purpose needle includes pre-filled syringes.
Global Special Purpose Needle Market: Overview
Needles are considered as one of the most used disposables in the medical industry. The growing focus on using safe and unused needles in order to avoid infections is expected to accelerate the growth of the overall market in the near future. Moreover, several initiatives taken by governments and medical facilities to create an awareness for the use of safe needles are further estimated to supplement the growth of the market.
The research study on the global market for special purpose needle provides a thorough overview, highlighting the key factors and market dynamics that are likely to impact the overall development of the market. With the help of various analytical tools, the research study offers a strong understanding of the product segmentation, applications, current trends, key regional segments, and the competitive landscape of the global special purpose needle market.
Global Special Purpose Needle Market: Drivers and Restraints
The increasing consciousness among patients regarding hygiene and the easy availability of cost-effective, advanced, and user-safety products are some of the major factors that are anticipated to fuel the growth of the global special purpose needle market in the next few years. The rising expenditure and the development of the healthcare sector are some of the other factors encouraging the market’s growth across the globe.
On the flip side, the increasing popularity of needle-free technology in the healthcare sector and the high cost of products are projected to restrict the growth of the global special purpose needle market in the next few years. Nevertheless, the growing use of self-injection devices among patients and the rising awareness regarding AIDS/HIV and other diseases are likely to boost the demand for special purpose needle market in the coming years.
Global Special Purpose Needle Market: Region-wise Outlook
According to the research report, North America is projected to witness a significant growth in the global special purpose needle market and register a progressive growth rate throughout the forecast period. The rapid growth of this region can be accredited to the presence of advanced medical facilities in developed economies such as Canada and the U.S. Moreover, the rising consciousness among consumers regarding several infections spreading due to the use of used needles is anticipated to accelerate the growth of the market in the near future.
On the other hand, Latin America and Asia Pacific are projected to grow at a robust pace in the next few years. The development of the healthcare sector across these regions and the substantial contribution from China and India are expected to accelerate the growth of the special purpose needle market in Asia Pacific and Latin America. Furthermore, the share, size, and the growth rate of each regional segment have been provided in the study.
Check Exclusive Discount on this report @ https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=D&rep_id=1154
Key Players Mentioned in the Research Report are:
Some of the key players operating in the special purpose needle market across the globe are Medtronic, Terumo Corporation, Cook Medical, Novo Nordisk A/S, Stryker Corporation, Becton, Argon Medical Devices Inc., SERAG-WIESSNER GmbH & Co., Smiths Medical, NIPRO Medical Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Dickinson Company, and Boston Scientific Corporation. A significant rise in the competitive level is expected in the global market, which is likely to supplement the growth of the market in the next few years.
The research study offers a detailed overview of the competitive landscape of the global special purpose needles market. The business strategies and policies that are being used by the prominent players have been discussed at length in the scope of the research study. Moreover, the financial overview, inception details, product portfolio, SWOT analysis, contact information, and the recent development if any have been included in the study to offer a clear understanding of the market.
Power Transmission Seals Market Size, Status, Global outlook 2019 To 2025
The report Power Transmission Seals Market provides highlighting opportunities, and supporting strategic and tactical decision-making. This report recognizes that in this rapidly-evolving and competitive environment, up-to-date marketing information is essential to monitor performance and make critical decisions for growth and profitability. It provides information on trends and developments and focuses on markets capacities and on the changing structure of the Power Transmission Seals.
Request for Sample
https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/02181098107/global-power-transmission-seals-market-insights-forecast-to-2025/inquiry?Source=mw&mode=52
Power Transmission Seals Segmented By
KEY PLAYERS
SKF, Freudenberg Sealing Technologies, Parker Hannifin, Trelleborg, Bearings & Seals Ltd.
Market on the basis of Types is
Radial Shaft Seals
Axial Clamp Seals
V-ring Seals
Cassette Seals
Other
On the basis of Application
Automotive
Heavy Machinery
Machine Tools
Regional Analysis for Power Transmission Seals Market
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Get Discount for This Report at
https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/02181098107/global-power-transmission-seals-market-insights-forecast-to-2025/discount?Source=mw&mode=52
Influence of the Power Transmission Seals market report
- Comprehensive assessment of all opportunities and risk in the Power Transmission Seals market.
- Power Transmission Seals market recent innovations and major events.
- Detailed study of business strategies for growth of the Power Transmission Seals market-leading players.
- Conclusive study about the growth plot of Power Transmission Seals market for forthcoming years.
- In-depth understanding of Power Transmission Seals market-particular drivers, constraints and major micro markets.
- Favourable impression inside vital technological and market latest trends striking the Power Transmission Seals market.
Detailed Power Transmission Seals Market Analysis
Power Transmission Seals Market drivers & inhibitors.
Business opportunities.
SWOT analysis.
Competitive analysis.
Global Power Transmission Seals business environment.
The 2014-2025 Power Transmission Seals market.
Purchase This Report
https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/report/purchase/02181098107?mode=su?Source=mw&mode=52
Customization of the Report This report can be customized as per your needs for additional data up to 3 companies or countries or 40 analyst hours.
Please connect with our sales team ([email protected]).
Acousto Optic Devices Market Is Expected To be Responsible for the Highest Revenue in Coming Years 2024
Optics is a particular branch of science that studies and takes into account both the behavior and properties of light. It also includes science that deals with interactions between matter and instruments that are used for detection of light. Optic involves the behavior of ultraviolet, infrared and visible lights. Acousto optics is that particular branch of science that analyzes the interactions between sound and light waves. Acousto optic waves are formed on the basis of changes in the refractive index of a particular medium because of the sound waves present in the medium. Acousto optic devices can deflect as well as modulate laser.
The performance of these devices is achieved by making high-quality single crystal. The global market for acousto optic devices has been segmented on the basis of type, application, end use industry and geography. The various types of acousto optic devices that are considered includes modulators, optical filters, mode lockers and deflectors among others. Material processing, micro processing and laser processing form the different application areas on the basis of which the global acousto optic devices market has been segmented by application. Various end use industries that are considered in the global acousto optic devices market includes aerospace and defense, medical, telecom, industrial, oil & gas and semiconductor and electronics among others.
Planning To Lay Down Future Strategy? Request Sample https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=18191
Global acousto optic devices market on the basis of geography has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa.
The rise in demand for laser applications especially to be used in the field of life science and research vertical is a major driver contributing to the growing demand for acousto optic devices globally. Moreover, the high demand for modulators is expected to help increase the demand for acousto optic devices and in turn helping the overall market to grow globally. Use of modulators across different industry verticals has enhanced because of the capability for controlling frequency, direction and power of laser beam with electric signal. Acousto optic devices are used across different industry verticals especially in semiconductors industry where it is needed in laser equipment for electronic control of laser beam.
These all factors together makes for some important drivers for the growth of global acousto optic devices market. With all these drivers that is increasing the demand for acousto optic devices, still there are certain restraints that negatively impacts the growth of this market. High cost initially associated with implementation of acousto optic devices has been a major restraint that negatively impacts the demand for acousto optic devices. Other than this, the high research and development expenses involved with usage of acousto optic devices has been another major restraint for the acousto optic devices globally. The huge growth opportunities for laser market is expected to help in the growth of this market in coming years.
Request To Access Market Data Acousto Optic Devices Market
Geographically, it is Asia Pacific region that forms one of the major regions that contributes to the growth of this market with China, Japan and India being some of the major players in this market. Huge growth in semiconductor industry along with rising applications of acousto optic devices has been some of the major reasons contributing to the growth of overall market. In addition to this, it is the rapid industrialization in this region that has contributed to the growth of this market globally. After Asia Pacific it is, North America and Europe forms some other major markets for the acousto optic devices market globally. High industrial presence along with growing research and development facilities has been some major factors contributing to the growth of this market in this region.
Some of the major players operating in the acousto optic devices market include Isomet Corporation (U.S.), Harris Corporation (U.S.), Coherent, Inc. (U.S.), IntraAction Corp. (U.S.), Gooch & Housego PLC (U.K.), Brimrose Corporation of America (U.S.), AMS Technologies AG (Germany), Lightcomm Technology Co., Ltd. (China) and AA Opto Electronic (France) among others.
