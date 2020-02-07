Body Mist Market 2020 | Know the Latest Strategies of Key Players: Este Lauder, L Brands, LOral, LVMH, Shiseido, etc.

The Global Automotive Shielding Market is estimated to reach USD 12 Billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 7.8 %, says forencis research (FSR). Automotive shielding is used to protect automotive electronics and components from heat and electromagnetic interference (EMI). In the automotive world, increase of electronic devices and components has caused major concerns such as radio frequency interference (RFI) and electromagnetic interference (EMI. To resolve this issues, EMI and heat shielding is required. EMI shielding is used for proper functioning of electronic systems and heat shielding is used to protect vehicle components from the adverse effect of heat by providing thermal management. Automotive shielding is mainly used in electrical components, turbocharger, engine compartment, exhaust systems and underbody of the automotive vehicle where excessive heat is generated.

Global Automotive Shielding Market: Report Synopsis

Automotive Shielding Market: Drivers & Restraints

Market Drivers:

Rise in Demand of Electric Vehicles

Automotive manufacturers are engaged in developing innovative technologies that would provide better connectivity solutions. The development of innovative technologies is an outcome of the growing demand for luxurious and smart vehicles. Rise in demand for electric and autonomous vehicles has boosted the demand for electric systems. As per the data shared by the Edison Electric Institute, in 2018, the total sales of electric vehicles in the United States raised 81%, when compared to 2017. Thus, the demand for electric vehicles has expected to drive the automotive shielding market during the forecast period.

Advantages Associated with Heat Shields

Heatshield plays an important role in managing the adverse effect of heat in vehicles. It protects heat from reaching out to components and transmission tunnels by lowering the temperature and keeping them cool. Some of the advantages associated with the heat shield is fueling the market growth. Advantages with the automotive exhaust insulation method that helps in boosting fuel mileage and lower emissions. Also, thermal insulation wraps help in increasing the power of the vehicle and minimizes the consumption of fuel. Header-pipe heat wrap helps in reducing underbody temperature up to 50% that lowers heat from the exhaust system keeps the car cooler from inside. Thus, automotive insulation products protect the vehicle from unnecessary damage and repairs which increases vehicle lifespan.

Hence, advantages associated with heat shields are anticipated to boost the automotive shielding market during the forecast period.

Market Restraints:

Use of Advanced Technology to Limit Electromagnetic Interference (EMI)

Electromagnetic Interference (EMI) issues would grow continuously as there is a rise in luxury vehicles. The safety of these vehicles and occupants would depend on the advanced system. With ongoing advancements, the Electronic engineers have come up with ways that would limit EMI. Electronic systems or components need to carry proper electromagnetic (EM) shields by adding magnetic, conductive materials or by applying a faraday shield while designing which is likely to act as a barrier against radiation fields. The use of electronic filtering can act as a block to unwanted frequencies and allow required frequencies to pass with minimal impact.

Thus, the use of advanced technology to limit electromagnetic interference (EMI) will impact market growth.

Automotive Shielding Market: Key Segments

Based on Type: Heat Shield and Electromagnetic Interference (EMI) Shield

and By Material: Metal and Non- Metal

and Based on Application: Heat and Electromagnetic Interference (EMI)

and By Vehicle Type : Internal Combustion Engine (ICE), Electric Vehicles (EVs), and

and Key Regions Covered: North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the Worldwith individual country-level analysis.

Global Automotive Shielding Market: Report Segmentation

For the scope of report, In-depth segmentation is offered by Forencis Research

Automotive Shielding Market, by Type

Heat Shield

Electromagnetic Interference (EMI) Shield

Automotive Shielding Market, by Material

Metal

Non-Metal

Automotive Shielding Market, by Application

Heat Turbocharger Engine Compartment Exhaust System Transmission Tunnel Others

Electromagnetic Interference (EMI) Electronic Braking Systems Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) Fuel Control Systems Infotainment Head Unit Collision Avoidance Radar Navigation-Radio Combination Electric Motors Control Area Networks (CAN) Others



Automotive Shielding Market, by Vehicle Type

Internal Combustion Engine (ICE)

Electric Vehicles (EVs)

Others

Automotive Shielding Market, by Region

Asia-Pacific China India Japan South Korea Australia Rest of Asia-Pacific

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Norway Rest of Europe

Rest of the World Iran Brazil



