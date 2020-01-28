MARKET REPORT
Boiler Feed Pump Market to Witness Widespread Expansion During 2018 – 2026
A thorough study of the competitive landscape of the Boiler Feed Pump Market has been given, presenting insights into the company profiles, financial status, recent developments, mergers and acquisitions, and the SWOT analysis. This research report will give a clear idea to readers about the overall market scenario to further decide on this market projects.
The report analysis the leading players of the Boiler Feed Pump Market by inspecting their market share, recent developments, new product launches, partnerships, mergers, or acquisitions, and their target markets. This report also includes an exhaustive analysis of their product profiles to explore the products and applications their operations are concentrated on in the Boiler Feed Pump Market. Additionally, the report gives two distinct market forecasts, one from the perspective of the producer and another from that of the consumer. It also offers valuable recommendations for new as well as established players of the Boiler Feed Pump Market. It also provides beneficial insights for both new as well as established players of the Boiler Feed Pump Market.
This report provides detailed historical analysis of global market for Boiler Feed Pump from 2014-2018, and provides extensive market forecasts from 2018 – 2026 by region country and subsectors. It covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, historical growth and future perspectives in the Boiler Feed Pump Market.
Overview:
The next section offers an overview of the Boiler Feed Pump Market. This section includes definition of the product –Boiler Feed Pump , along with insights on dynamics contributing towards growth of the market. The overview also throws light on year-on-year growth and market value defining the future progress and decline of the global Boiler Feed Pump . Statistics on the year-on-year growth provides readers with a broader view on expected progress patterns reshaping growth over the forecast period 2018 – 2026.
In the succeeding section, the report offers insights on major trends, retrains and drivers from demand, supply and macro-economic perspectives. The report also focuses on impact analysis of key drivers and restraints that offers better decision-making insights to clients.
The report further provides the readers with information on the leading technology and advancements traced in the Boiler Feed Pump Market. Up-to-date information and latest advancements regarding growth opportunities can benefit the leading manufacturers of Boiler Feed Pump . With continuous evolution and advancements in technology, tracking the latest trends and developments is fundamental for Boiler Feed Pump manufacturers to formulate key business strategies. Detailed insights regarding the supply chain, list of distributors, raw material sourcing, cost structure, and pricing analysis are provided in this section.
Considering the Boiler Feed Pump Market’s wide scope, PMR’s report provides in-depth insights & forecast based on segment-wise analysis. The Boiler Feed Pump Market has been categorized on the basis of middleware type, sector, deployment type, and region. This sections delivers a comprehensive segmentation analysis, along with a detailed country-wise forecast offered on all parameters.
In the last section, the report provides information regarding the competitive landscape, along with a dashboard view of the market players and company analysis. This competitive intelligence is based on the providers’ categories across the value chain, and their presence in the Boiler Feed Pump Market.
Research Methodology
PMR is committed to offer unbiased and independent market research solutions to its clients. Each market report of PMR is compiled after months of exhaustive research. We bank on a mix of tried-and-tested and innovative research methodologies to offer the most comprehensive and accurate information. Our main sources of research include,
- Primary research
- Secondary research
- Trade research
- Focused interviews
- Social media analysis
The Boiler Feed Pump Market research is carried out at the different stages of the business lifecycle from the production of a product, cost, launch, application, consumption volume and sale. The research offers valuable insights into the marketplace from the beginning including some sound business plans chalked out by prominent market leaders to establish a strong foothold and expand their products into one that’s better than others.
We provide detailed product mapping and investigation of various market scenarios. Our expert analysts provide a thorough analysis and breakdown of the market presence of key market leaders. We strive to stay updated with the recent developments and follow the latest company news related to the industry players operating in the Boiler Feed Pump Market. This helps us to comprehensively analysis the individual standing of the companies as well as the competitive landscape. Our vendor landscape analysis offers a complete study to help you gain the upper hand in the competition.
Reasons why you should buy this report
- Understand the current and future of the Boiler Feed Pump Market in both developed and emerging markets
- The report assists in realigning the business strategies by highlighting the Boiler Feed Pump business priorities
- The report throws light on the segment expected to dominate the Boiler Feed Pump industry and market
- Forecasts the regions expected to witness the fastest growth
- The latest developments in the Boiler Feed Pump industry and details of the industry leaders along with their market share and strategies
- Saves time on the entry level analysis because the report contains very important info regarding growth, size, leading players and segments of the business
- Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global Market
Table of Contents
Report Overview: It includes six chapters, viz. research scope, major manufacturers covered, market segments by type, Boiler Feed Pump Market segments by application, study objectives, and years considered.
Global Growth Trends: There are three chapters included in this section, i.e. industry trends, the growth rate of key producers, and production analysis.
Boiler Feed Pump Market Share by Manufacturer: Here, production, revenue, and price analysis by the manufacturer are included along with other chapters such as expansion plans and merger and acquisition, products offered by key manufacturers, and areas served and headquarters distribution.
Market Size by Type: It includes analysis of price, production value market share, and production market share by type.
Market Size by Application: This section includes Boiler Feed Pump Market consumption analysis by application.
Profiles of Manufacturers: Here, leading players of the Boiler Feed Pump market are studied based on sales area, key products, gross margin, revenue, price, and production.
Boiler Feed Pump Market Value Chain and Sales Channel Analysis: It includes customer, distributor, Boiler Feed Pump Market value chain, and sales channel analysis.
Market Forecast – Production Side: In this part of the report, the authors have focused on production and production value forecast, key producers forecast, and production and production value forecast by type.
Data Centre Uninterruptible Power Supply Market size Witness a Pronounce Growth during 2026
Market Scenario
Global Data Centre Uninterruptible Power Supply Market (UPS) was valued US$ 5.4 Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 9.6 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 7.8% during a forecast period.
The global data centre uninterruptible power supply (UPS) market based on product, application, technology, and region. In terms of product, the data centre uninterruptible power supply (UPS) market is classified into small data centres, medium data centres, and large data centres. Based on application, the data centre uninterruptible power supply (UPS) market is categorized into cloud storage, enterprise resource planning (ERP) system, data warehouse, file servers, application servers, and customer relationship management (CRM) systems. According to technology, the data centre uninterruptible power supply (UPS) market is divided into line interactive, standby, and double conversion. Region wise into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.
Rising adoption of cloud computing services and soaring need for uninterrupted power to ensure efficient operations in banks, financial institutions, and businesses are anticipated to propel the data centre uninterruptible power supply market. The rising adoption of modular data centre UPS systems is one of the primary growth factors for this market. Modular data centre UPS systems have lower capacity and cost much lesser and also enable additional modules to be installed based on capacity needs. However, the slow rate of technological advances acts as a challenge affecting the growth of the market. Other challenges in data centre UPS market expansion are periodical maintenance, intense competitiveness for the price, rising cost for raw material and skilled labor.
Global Data Centre Uninterruptible Power Supply Market (UPS)
In terms of product, small data centres are expected to lead the market as they serve the requirements of SMBs. the small data centres segment accounted for more than half of the overall revenue in the data centre uninterruptible power supply market and is expected to experience substantial growth over the forecast period. The rising number of organizations that are planning to up-scale their equipment is estimated to fuel the demand for medium and large capacity UPS.
North America was the leading revenue contributor in 2017 and is poised to witness remarkable growth over the forecast period. France, Germany, and the U.K. are anticipated to be at the forefront of the growth of the region. The Asia Pacific is also expected to witness noteworthy growth over the forecast period.
Some of the key players in the data centre uninterruptible power supply (UPS) market are Schneider Electric SA, Emerson Network Power Inc., Eaton Corp., Toshiba Corp., General Electric Electrical Systems, Clary Corp., Belkin International Inc., Intellipower Inc., and Power Innovations International Inc., among others. Schneider Electric SA has acquired American Power Conversion Corporation and has become one of the largest publically traded companies in the United States.
Scope of the Global Data Centre Uninterruptible Power Supply Market (UPS)
Global Data Centre Uninterruptible Power Supply Market (UPS) by Product
• Small Data Centers
• Medium Data Centers
• Large Data Centers
Global Data Centre Uninterruptible Power Supply Market (UPS) by Application
• Cloud storage
• Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system
• Data warehouse
• File servers
• Application servers
• Customer Relationship Management (CRM) systems
Global Data Centre Uninterruptible Power Supply Market (UPS) by Technology
• Line interactive
• Standby
• Double conversion
Global Data Centre Uninterruptible Power Supply Market (UPS) by Geography
• North America
• Europe
• Asia-Pacific
• Middle East & Africa
• Latin America
Key Players operating in the Global Data Centre Uninterruptible Power Supply Market (UPS)
• Schneider Electric SA
• Emerson Network Power Inc.
• Eaton Corp.
• Toshiba Corp.
• General Electric Electrical Systems
• Clary Corp.
• Belkin International Inc.
• Intellipower Inc.
• Power Innovations International Inc.
Sports Equipment And Apparel Market size Register Substantial Expansion by 2026
Market Scenario
Global Sports Equipment and Apparel Market is expected to reach US$ 777.2 Billion by 2026 from US$ 407.77 Billion in 2017 at CAGR of 7.43%.
Global Sports Equipment and Apparel Market
Sports Equipment and Apparel Market is segmented by product type, sport, distribution channel, and region.
On the basis of product type, Sports Equipment and Apparel Market is divided by equipment and apparel & shoes. Apparel & shoes is estimated to hold the largest share of market in the forecast period.
Based on the distribution channel, Sports Equipment and Apparel Market is classified as a sports shop, department & discount stores, online, and others. Online segment is expected to hold the largest share of the market during for cast period due to rise use of internet and increased trend of online shopping.
In terms of sport, Sports Equipment and Apparel Market is segmented by winter sport, football, tennis, running, fitness, other team sport, and others. Fitness segment is estimated to hold the largest share of the market due to raising awareness & consciousness regarding health and fitness.
Major driving factors of the Sports Equipment and Apparel Market are raised awareness regarding health & fitness, increasing participation in sports by young generation, increasing fashion trend is great opportunities for the market, rising trend of sport, increasing sport popularity, and increase key manufacturers among globe and same time decline by young generation to participate in sport will hamper the market.
In terms of region, Sports Equipment and Apparel Market is segmented by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The Asia Pacific is estimated to hold the largest share of the market in forecast period due to an increase in participation of youth in sport, rise in awareness regarding health, and increasing economy in this region.
Key player’s studies, analyzed, profiled and benchmarked in Sports Equipment and Apparel Market are Decathlon S.A., Nike, Inc., Adidas AG, Puma SE, Under Armour Inc., Amer Sports Corporation, ASICS Corporation, Sports Direct International Plc., V.F. Corporation New Balance, Inc., Galaxy International LLC, Aqua Lung International, Athleta Inc. (Gap Inc.), Burton Sportartikel GmbH, Dita International BV, Fischer Beteiligungsverwaltungs Gmbh, Hi-Tec Sports Ltd. (Batra Group), K2 Sports (Kohlberg & Company, LLC), Kookaburra Sport Pty. Ltd., and Penalty (Cambuci S.A.).
Scope of the Report Sports Equipment and Apparel Market
Global Sports Equipment and Apparel Market, by Product Type
• Equipment
• Apparel & shoes
Global Sports Equipment and Apparel Market, by Distribution Channel
• Shop
• Department & Discount Stores
• Online
• Others
Global Sports Equipment and Apparel Market, by Sport
• Winter Sport
• Football
• Tennis
• Running
• Fitness
• Other Team Sport
• Others
Global Sports Equipment and Apparel Market, by Region
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Middle East & Africa
• Latin America
Key Players, Global Sports Equipment and Apparel Market
• Decathlon S.A.
• Nike, Inc.
• Adidas AG
• Puma SE
• Under Armour Inc.
• Amer Sports Corporation
• ASICS Corporation
• Sports Direct International Plc.
• V.F. Corporation New Balance, Inc.
• Galaxy International LLC
• Aqua Lung International
• Athleta Inc. (Gap Inc.)
• Burton Sportartikel GmbH
• Dita International BV
• Fischer Beteiligungsverwaltungs Gmbh
• Hi-Tec Sports Ltd. (Batra Group)
• K2 Sports (Kohlberg & Company, LLC)
• Kookaburra Sport Pty. Ltd.
• Penalty (Cambuci S.A.)
Crystalline Silicon PV Market size Reflect Impressive Growth Rate during 2026
Global Crystalline Silicon PV Market has valued US$ 92 Bn and is estimated to reach US$ 310 Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of 16.5 % during the forecast.
Global crystalline silicon PV market is segmented by type, by end use, and by region. Mono-crystalline and multi-crystalline are product segment of the global crystalline silicon PV market. Based on end-user, global crystalline silicon PV market is classified into residential and commercial, utility-scale. Geographically, global crystalline silicon PV market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.
Crystalline silicon PV is the only long-term sustainable, environment-friendly, inexpensive renewable energy source to replace fossil fuels. Robust demand for renewable energy, increase in electricity demand and limited availability of fossil fuels favored with strict government regulations on carbon emission drives the crystalline silicon PV market. Crystalline silicon PV dominates 90 % of the market. Industrial development of silicone PV has been favored by cost reduction in order to compete with fossil fuels thereby accelerating market growth.
Multi-crystalline silicone also known as polysilicon segment constitute more than 60% of the global market share of crystalline silicon. However, monocrystalline is foreseen to gain growth due to the introduction of the new technologies of continuous fast pulling monocrystalline silicon and diamond wire cutting silicon wafer and the cost of a monocrystalline silicon wafer is approaching than that of polysilicon. Monocrystalline silicon is observed to be the material of choice for PV panels owing to their higher efficiency compared to polycrystalline silicon.
Utility-scale dominated the crystalline silicon PV market in 2017 and will continue its dominance throughout the forecast. In 2017, 60 % of all solar capacity installed was utility-scale and will account for two-thirds of all solar capacity by 2026. The cost to install solar has dropped by more than 70% since 2010, leading the industry to expand. Residential segment is projected to gain growth due to lucrative price reduction record.
Asia-Pacific crystalline silicon PV market is estimated to have the growth at a faster pace during the forecast period due to strong government support and pressure of reducing carbon emission. Asia Pacific is the major contributor to carbon emissions. Asia-Pacific is identified as a most lucrative market for crystalline silicon PV. Growth is driven by countries such as China, India, Japan, and Australia, which is supported by the increasing government policy and promotional measures for natural energy.
Hanwha Q CELLS Co., Ltd., Solar World AG, Canadian Solar Inc., and Sun Power Corporation, First Solar, Yingli, Hanwha Q-Cell, SFCE, ReneSola, SunPower, Vikram Solar, Lanco, Su Kam are key players of Global Crystalline Silicon PV Market.
Scope of the Global Crystalline Silicon PV Market
Global Crystalline Silicon PV Market, by Product:
• Mono-Crystalline
• Multi-Crystalline
Global Crystalline Silicon PV Market, by End Use:
• Residential
• Commercial
• Utility-Scale
Global Crystalline Silicon PV Market by Region:
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Middle East & Africa
• Latin America
Key Player analysed in Global crystalline silicon PV market:
• Hanwha Q CELLS Co., Ltd.
• Solar World AG
• Canadian Solar Inc.
• Sun Power Corporation
• First Solar
• Yingli
• Hanwha Q-Cell
• SFCE
• ReneSola
• SunPower
• Vikram Solar
• Lanco
• Su Kam
