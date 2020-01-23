Boiler Water Treatment Chemicals Market: Growth Trends, Sales Outlook, Revenue, Market Toppers, End-Users, Major Regions

Corrugated totes can be easily integrated into product protection systems, distribution, material handling, and manufacturing. These corrugated totes are lightweight but quite strong. These totes make handling of materials, parts, and products quite efficient and easy. Corrugate plastic totes are highly cost efficient replacement or alternative for molded plastic, fiberboard, cardboard, and some of the other substrates.

Corrugated totes are provided in wide range of styles. They come in from straight sided to nestable style, and also from small to large. Corrugated totes are used for giving more durability and strength. They have sonic welded seams and have the capability of reinforcing with galvanized wire or steel. In addition to this, these corrugated totes can also be designed or customized as per the needs of the end-users.

Some of the key insights about the global corrugated totes market are given below:

There is a growing demand for the secondary packaging material across the globe. The leading packaging manufacturers are constantly in search of materials that will be able to sustain all sorts of extreme weather conditions and other environmental conditions without causing any damage to the product. For such reasons, the packaging manufacturers use corrugated totes as a secondary packaging materials.

These corrugated totes provide great resistance to water and thus are a highly preferred packaging option for the manufacturing industry. The material provides extensive strength, harness, and stiffness that is necessary for packaging and transportation of goods. With all such benefits of the corrugated totes, their demand is constantly increasing across the globe and thus driving the overall growth of the global market.

The growth of the global corrugated totes market is projected to be mainly drive by the booming fresh produce industry. The growing need of these corrugated totes for providing a wide range of design due to their high levels of customization is also helping the market to grow at a rapid pace.

Global Corrugated Totes Market – An Overview:

Corrugated totes are light weight containers used for storage of products and goods from several end use industries like food, cosmetics, personal care, pharmaceuticals, etc. It is manufactured by material such as plastic, paper & paperboard, etc. Corrugated totes surrounded with steel ring from the top are used for increasing its strength and durability. Corrugated totes market is influenced by the increase in the usage for distribution in warehouses. Warehouse industry utilizes this corrugated totes for the storage of finished goods and raw material. The manufacturers of corrugated totes are focusing on increasing strength, flexibility, and rigidity. It will increase the demand for corrugated totes in other application industry. Corrugated totes commonly used for the distribution process due to its lightweight nature and easy to maintain when not in use. Corrugated totes are cost efficient as compared to carate, which reduce the cost of storage and logistics. Therefore, the demand for corrugated totes is expected to increase in the forecast period.

Global Corrugated Totes Market – Dynamics:

The corrugated totes market is expected to grow on the framework of the fresh produced industry, which is growing at a good pace in the forecast period, globally. The need for corrugated totes is expected to increase by providing variation in design, specification offered, and by fulfilling diverse storage requirement. Trend arising in the corrugated totes market by monitoring the benefits that provide systemic storage at an affordable cost. Manufacturers of corrugated totes are offering a stable and rigid alternative as compared to crates. Corrugated totes are available in different shapes and size according to the need of the customer. The increase in consumption of packaged food, which requires totes for storage is also expected to increase the demand for corrugated totes. Therefore, these are the primary factor creating a positive impact on the growth of the global corrugated totes market.

Planning to lay down future strategy? Perfect your plan with our report brochure here

Global Corrugated Totes Market – Segmentation:

The global corrugated totes market is segmented by product type, material type, and end use. The pricing for corrugated totes has being done based on product type segment in US$ million, and the volume is considered in number of units.

By product type, the global corrugated totes market is segmented into –

Folded Up Carton Totes

Nestable Totes

Stackable Totes

Divided Corrugated Totes

Standard RSC Box Totes

Others

By material type, the global corrugated totes market is segmented into –

Plastic Polyethylene (PE) Polypropylene (PP) Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Others

Paper and Paperboard

Metal Steel Aluminum

Others

By end use, the global corrugated totes market is segmented into –

Food

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Pharmaceuticals

Chemicals & Petrochemicals

Others

Looking for exclusive market insights from business experts? Request a Custom Report here

Global Corrugated Totes Market – Regional Outlook:

North America and Europe are expected to be the most prominent market for corrugated totes in the forecast period. Due to the highly organized structure of working needs to implement the use of corrugated totes. The Asia Pacific is expected to witness a positive growth towards corrugated totes. Owing to the increased in international trade and product of milk and fresh product in an emerging economies such as India and China is expected to increase the demand for corrugated totes in the Asia Pacific market.

Recent Developments in the Global Corrugated Totes Market:

In August 2017, Georgia Pacific, LLC, and Koch Industries acquired Lebanon-based PAX Corrugated Products. This acquisition will help Georgia Pacific, LLC, and Koch Industries to expand its corrugated sheet production.

In April 2019, International Paper Company acquired Envases Grau. Company has four packaging plant in Spain. It will help to grow International Paper Company business in Spain.

Global Corrugated Totes Market – Key Players:

Some of the leading players operating in the global corrugated totes market are as follows –