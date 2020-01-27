Connect with us

Boom Sprayers Market 2020-2025 by AGCO, STIHL, Deere & Company, Case IH, Ag Spray Equipment, Buhler Industries, Demco

2 hours ago

Global Boom Sprayers Market valued approximately USD 2617.14 million in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.33% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The Boom Sprayers Market is continuously growing in the global scenario at significant pace. Boom Sprayers is A sprayer is a device used to spray liquid on crops. They are used to spray pesticides, insecticides, fertilizers, and others on the crop for better finished goods. The boom sprayer is a pipe with a nozzle attached to it. It helps in evenly spraying the pesticides and fertilizers on the crop.

Escalating utility in agriculture practices, deficiency in soil nutrition foster adoption of boom sprayers and reduced the risk of exceeding a minimal residue level are the substantial driving factors of the market during the forecast period. Moreover, increasing acceptance of boom sprayers is the major factors that likely to create numerous opportunity in the near future. In addition, boom sprayers are easy to operate & handle and possess the ability to spread chemicals uniformly at the desired level which is another factors that impelling the growth in the market of boom sprayers during the forecast period. However, lack of awareness about equipment among small farmers is one of the major factors that limiting the growth of the market across the world. The regional analysis of Global Boom Sprayers Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World.

The major market player included in this report are:
AGCO
STIHL
Deere & Company
Case IH
Ag Spray Equipment
Buhler Industries
Demco
Equipment Technologies
Great Plains
Hardi International

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below: 
By Type of Farmers:
Commercial Farmers
Intensive Farmers
Extensive Farmers
Sedentary Farmers
Nomadic Farmers

By Type of Farms:
Farmland
Lawn
Nursery Garden
Special Occasions (Airport, Roads etc.)
Others

By Regions:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World

Table of Contents

Chapter 1. Executive Summary
1.1. Market Snapshot
1.2. Key Trends
1.3. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Million)
1.3.1. Boom Sprayers Market, by Type of Farmers, 2015-2025 (USD Million)
1.3.2. Boom Sprayers Market, by Type of Farms, 2015-2025 (USD Million)
1.3.3. Boom Sprayers Market, by Region, 2015-2025 (USD Million)
1.4. Estimation Methodology
1.5. Research Assumption
Chapter 2. Boom Sprayers Market Definition and Scope
2.1. Objective of the Study
2.2. Market Definition & Scope
2.2.1. Industry Evolution
2.2.2. Scope of the Study
2.3. Years Considered for the Study
2.4. Currency Conversion Rates
Chapter 3. Boom Sprayers Market Dynamics
3.1. See Saw Analysis
3.1.1. Market Drivers
3.1.2. Market Challenges
3.1.3. Market Opportunities
Chapter 4. Boom Sprayers Market Industry Analysis
4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model
4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Buyers
4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants
4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes
4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry
4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model
4.2. PEST Analysis
4.2.1. Political Scenario
4.2.2. Economic Scenario
4.2.3. Social Scenario
4.2.4. Technological Scenario
4.3. Value Chain Analysis
4.3.1. Supplier
4.3.2. Manufacturers/Service Provider
4.3.3. Distributors
4.3.4. End-Users
4.4. Key Buying Criteria
4.5. Regulatory Framework
4.6. Cost Structure Analysis
4.6.1. Raw Material Cost Analysis
4.6.2. Manufacturing Cost Analysis
4.6.3. Labour Cost Analysis
4.7. Investment Vs Adoption Scenario
4.8. Analys

United States Vaccines Market by Top Brands, Trends and Demand 2019 to 2025

6 seconds ago

January 27, 2020

United States vaccines market is set to surpass US$ 21 Billion threshold by 2025.

“United States Vaccines Market 2015 – 2025: Top 21 Vaccines Analysis, Deal Trends, Players and Forecasts” presents an in-depth assessment of the United States vaccines market dynamics, opportunities, future roadmap, competitive landscape and discusses major trends. The report offers the most up-to-date industry data on the actual market situation and future outlook for United States vaccines market. The report includes historic data from 2015 to 2017 and forecasts until 2025.

The report contains a granular analysis of the present industry situations, market demands, reveal facts on the market size, revenues and provides forecasts through 2025.The report provides clear insight into current and future developments of the United States vaccines market. The report also explores detailed analysis of top 21 vaccines market assessment in United States from 2015 to 2017 and forecasts to 2025. The report also details the latest information about the vaccines pricing trends and regulatory landscape in United States.

Additionally, the report includes assessment of promising vaccines in the clinical development by major companies. Key trends in terms of collaboration, merger & acquisition, distribution, exclusive and licensing agreement are analyzed with details. The report also explores detailed description of growth drivers and inhibitors of the United States vaccines market.

The report concludes with the profiles of major players in the United States vaccines market. The key market players are evaluated on various parameters such as business overview, promising vaccines in the clinical development and recent development.

The major companies dominating this market for its products, services and continuous product developments are:

Pfizer, Merck, Sanofi Pasteur and GlaxoSmithKline(GSK)

Top 21 Vaccines Covered Under This Report Are:

Prevnar/Prevnar 13
Gardasil/Gardasil 9
Fluzone
Varivax
Menactra
Proquad
Pneumovax
FluLaval/Fluarix
Havrix/Twinrix/Engerix-B
MMR II
Adacel
Boostrix
Bexsero
Menveo
Trumenba
Shingrix
Pentacel
Recombivax HB
Rotateq
Rotarix
Pediarix/Infanrix

The Latest Industry Data Included in this Report:

United States Vaccines Market Size & Analysis (2015 – 2025)
United States Vaccines Market Share & Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2015 – 2025
United States Top 21 Vaccines Market Assessment & Opportunity (2015 – 2025)
United States Vaccines Pricing Trends & Analysis
United States Vaccines Regulatory System
Major Deals in United States Vaccines Market
Promising Vaccines in Clinical Development by Major Companies
Key Market Drivers and Inhibitors of the United States Vaccines Market
Major Companies Analysis

The answers to the following key questions can be found in the report:

What is the size of the United States vaccines market during 2015 -2025?
What will be the revenue generated by each vaccine during the forecast period?
Which major vaccine provides highest market share?
How are the overall market and vaccine type growing?
What are the key drivers and inhibitors in the current market? What will be the impact of drivers and inhibitors in the future?
What are the various vaccines available in the United States?
How is the market predicted to develop in the future?
Who are the key players in this market space?

Nanomaterials Market by Type and Application to 2018 – 2026

7 seconds ago

January 27, 2020

Global Nanomaterials market is expected to reach US$ 98 Billion by 2025 with an impressive double-digit growth rate in the forecast period 2018 – 2025.

“Global Nanomaterials Market (By Materials Type, End User, Country and Company) and Forecast to 2025” presents an in-depth assessment of the global nanomaterials market dynamics, opportunities, future roadmap, competitive landscape and discusses major trends. The report offers the most up-to-date industry data on the actual market situation and future outlook for global nanomaterials market. The report includes historic data from 2016 to 2017 and forecasts until 2025.

The report contains a granular analysis of the present industry situations, market demands, reveal facts on the market size, revenues and provides forecasts through 2025. The report provides in-depth analysis and information according to categories such as types of materials, end user, country, company and competitive landscape. A comprehensive analysis has been done on market share of all the categories. The report also includes assessment of recent development in nanomaterials market. Key trends in terms of partnerships, collaborations and licensing agreement are analyzed with details. The report also explores detailed description of growth drivers and inhibitors of the global nanomaterials market.

The superior geographic segments are identified in the report, which also studies the prospects showcased by the emerging markets. It covers United States, European Union, China, India, Korea, Canada, Japan, Taiwan and RoW

The report concludes with the profiles of major players in the nanomaterials market. The major market players are evaluated on various parameters such as company overview and recent development of the nanomaterials market.

The Major Companies Dominating this Market for its Products, Services and Continuous Product Developments are:

Ahlstrom Munksjo, Air Products and Chemicals Inc, Daikin Industries Ltd, DU Pont, Nanoco Technologies Limited, TDA Research Inc, Umicore, Nanosys, Nanophase Technologies Corporation, Arkema, Integran Technologies

Market Segmentation: Global Nanomaterials Market

The global nanomaterials market is classified on the basis of materials type, end user, country and company

Nanomaterials Market, By Materials Type

• Advanced & Nanoscale Ceramic Powders
• Silver Nanoparticles
• Nanoclays
• Nanocomposites
• Quantum Dots
• Nanofibers
• Other Materials Type

Nanomaterials Market, By End User

• Paintings and Coatings
• Electronics and Optics
• Personal Care
• Energy (Oil and Gas)
• Healthcare
• Adhesives and Sealants
• Plastics, Rubber and Ceramics
• Military
• Construction
• Others End User

Nanomaterials Market, By Country

• United States
• European Union
• Japan
• China
• India
• Korea
• Canada
• Taiwan
• Rest of the World (ROW)

Nanomaterials Market, By Company

• DU Pont
• Umicore
• Nanosys
• Arkema
• TDA Research
• Ahlstrom Munksjo
• Air Products and Chemicals
• Daikin Industries, Ltd
• Nanoco Technologies Limited
• Nanophase Technologies Corporation
• Integran Technologies

Key questions answered in this research report:

• At what pace is the nanomaterials market growing, globally? What will be growth trend in future?
• What are the key drivers and inhibitors in the current market? What will be the impact of drivers and inhibitors in the future?
• What is the country revenue and forecast breakdowns? Which are the major country revenue pockets for growth in the nanomaterials market?
• What are the various materials type and end user and how they are poised to grow?
• How is the market predicted to develop in the future?
• Who are the market players?

United States Influenza Vaccines Market to Increase at Steady Growth Rate 2018–2025

9 seconds ago

January 27, 2020

United States Influenza Vaccines market is set to touch US$ 3.5 Billion threshold by 2025.

“United States Influenza Vaccines Market Report, Analysis and Forecast to 2025” presents an in-depth assessment of the United States influenza vaccines market dynamics, opportunities, future roadmap, competitive landscape and discusses major trends. The report offers the most up-to-date industry data on the actual market situation and future outlook for United States influenza vaccines market. The report includes historic data from 2013 to 2017 and forecasts until 2025.

The report contains a granular analysis of the present industry situations, market demands, reveal facts on the market size, revenues and provides forecasts through 2025.The report provides clear insight into current and future developments of the united states influenza vaccines market. The report also explores detailed analysis of number of children and adults vaccinated with influenza vaccines in United States from 2013 to 2017 and forecasts to 2025. The report also details the latest information about the influenza vaccines production, supply, and allocation by major companies in United States.

A comprehensive analysis has been done on pricing, distribution & demand and effectiveness of influenza vaccines in United States. It also provides a deep and thorough evaluation of distribution channel & technique of influenza vaccination. It covers reimbursement pattern and offers a clear view of the regulatory landscape. Additionally, the report includes assessment of clinical trials, promising influenza vaccines in the clinical development and rapid diagnostic testing for the management of influenza. Key trends in terms of collaboration, merger & acquisition, distribution, exclusive and licensing agreement are analyzed with details. The report also explores detailed description of growth drivers and inhibitors of the United States influenza vaccines market.

The report concludes with the profiles of major players in the United States influenza vaccines market. The key market players are evaluated on various parameters such as company overview, influenza vaccines portfolios, sales value analysis and recent development of influenza vaccine market. Other emerging players such as Novavax, Daiichi–Sankyo, Mitsubishi TanabePharma and Biondvax Pharmaceuticals Ltd, are making novel technology-based influenza vaccines which is likely to affect the market share during the forecast period.

The major companies dominating this market for its products, services and continuous product developments are:

Seqirus, Sanofi Pasteur, GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) and AstraZeneca

The Latest Industry Data Included in this Report:

• United States Influenza Vaccines Market Size & Analysis (2013 – 2025)
• United States Number of Persons Vaccinated with Influenza Vaccines (2013 – 2025)
• United States Number of Children Vaccinated with Influenza Vaccines (2013 – 2025)
• United States Number of Adults Vaccinated with Influenza Vaccines (2013 – 2025)
• United States Influenza Vaccines Pricing Trends & Analysis
• United States Influenza Vaccines Production, Supply, and Allocation (By Companies)
• United States Influenza Vaccines Distribution & Demand (2010 – 2018)
• Effectiveness of Influenza Vaccines in United States (2004 – 2018)
• Rapid Diagnostic Testing for the Management of Influenza
• Distribution Channel & Technique of Influenza Vaccination in United States
• United States Influenza Vaccines Reimbursement Policies & Regulatory System
• Major Deals in United States Influenza Vaccines Market
• Promising Influenza Vaccines in Clinical Development
• Influenza Vaccines Clinical Trial Insights by Phase, Company & Country
• Market Definition for the Specified Topic Along with Identification of Key Driver and Inhibitors for the Market
• A Comprehensive List of Key Market Players Along with the Analysis of their Current
Vaccines Portfolios, Sales Value Analysis and Recent Development

Key questions answered in this research report:

• At what pace is the influenza vaccines market growing in United States? What will be growth trend in future?
• How much number of persons being vaccinated with influenza vaccines during 2013 – 2025?
• What are the key drivers and inhibitors in the current market? What will be the impact of drivers and inhibitors in the future?
• What are the various influenza vaccines available in the United States?
• How is the market predicted to develop in the future?
• Who are the key players in this market space?

