Borate Mineral Market Growth Factors, Regional Analysis, Applications, & Manufacturers and Forecasts

TMR, in its latest market intelligence study, finds that the global Aviation Adhesives & Sealants market registered a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is spectated to grow at CAGR of xx% during the foreseeable period 2019-2029. In terms of product type, segment holds the largest share, while segment 1 and segment 2 hold significant share in terms of end use.

The Aviation Adhesives & Sealants market study outlines the key regions – Region 1 (Country 1, Country 2), region 2 (Country 1, Country 2), region 3 (Country 1, Country 2) and region 4 (Country 1, Country 2). All the consumption trends and adoption patterns of the Aviation Adhesives & Sealants are covered in the report. Prominent players, including player 1, player 2, player 3 and player 4, among others, account for substantial shares in the global Aviation Adhesives & Sealants market.

Market Segmentation:

Aviation adhesives & sealants market has been fragmented by resin type, by product, by technology and by application.

By Resin Epoxy Silicones Urethanes Polysulfide Others

By Type Adhesives & Sealant Paste Liquid Film Tapes One Component Two Component

By Product Structural Adhesives Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Specialty Adhesives & Sealants Others

By End-use Applications Commercial aircraft Business jets Rotocrafts Military flights/UAV’s Defense & Space



Market Insights:

In terms of resin, epoxy based adhesives & sealants hold the major share of global market, owing to its superior mechanical properties, high corrosion resistance and high creep resistance. Rising demand for pressure sensitive adhesives and sealants in aviation is leading to increased adoption of polyurethane and silicone based materials.

In terms of applications, urethane and polycloroprene rubber adhesives are employed in elastomeric structures being used in aircraft applications such as escape slides, life preservers and life rafts that are used in commercial and regional aircraft manufactured by Boeing, Airbus, Bombardier and Embraer and others. The military uses these type adhesives for portable elastomeric fuel storage tanks and for high speed rubber boats used by the coast guard and military. It is so evident that commercial aviation was the largest end use application segment in 2016.

North America is projected to hold large share of the aviation adhesives & sealants market due to presence of large number of OEMs in the region. The aviation adhesives & sealants market in Europe is estimated to expand at a rapid pace in the next few years. Demand for adhesives & sealants is anticipated to be high in Asia Pacific owing to extensive innovation in technologies in the region. China, Japan, and India are projected to constitute prominent share of the aviation adhesives & sealants market in the region in the near future. The aviation adhesives & sealants market in Latin America and Middle East & Africa is likely to expand at a moderate pace in the near future

Key Trends, Drivers & Restraints:

The increased adoption of adhesives & sealants usage over mechanical fasteners like bolts or screws is driving the market growth potentially owing to light weight contributions, which is an important requirement for aerodynamics and fuel consumption of an aircraft. Many aerospace applications are demanding for the aerospace adhesive according to a specification such as a Mil Spec, ASTM, SAE, or an internal company specification, such as a Boeing specification or a Lockheed Martin specification. These stringent specifications to meet is a quite a challenge for adhesive formulators which is making them to invest in new technologies’ R&D. However, the unpredictability in investments in commercial and military aircraft manufacturing sectors, is likely to restrict the market growth.

Major Firms:

The key players in global aviation adhesives & sealants market includes, Forbo Adhesives, H.B. Fuller, Halltech, Mapei, Mulco, Nacan Products, 3M and others.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

The study is a source of reliable data on:

Market segments and sub-segments

Market trends and dynamics

Supply and demand

Market size

Current trends/opportunities/challenges

Competitive landscape

Technological breakthroughs

Value chain and stakeholder analysis

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

Highlights of the report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market

Important changes in market dynamics

Market segmentation up to the second or third level

Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume

Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments

Market shares and strategies of key players

Emerging niche segments and regional markets

An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Note: Although care has been taken to maintain the highest levels of accuracy in TMR’s reports, recent market/vendor-specific changes may take time to reflect in the analysis.

