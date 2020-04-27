Bottle Display Pack Market: Formulating a Winning Business Strategy for Investors

Bottle display pack is used to package various consumer products such as beverages and other cosmetic & personal care products. Packaging plays a vital role in conveying the different benefits and attributes of a product to consumers at the point-of-sale. High-quality designs and performance issues directly affect the brand impact and sales results through the supply chain. Packaging attracts the attention of consumers and influences them to purchase the product. Display pack is considered to be one of the innovative packaging solutions for consumer goods in order to attract new customers and also retain existing customers. Presently, brand owners are also emphasizing to promote their products directly to consumers without any other medium. Bottle display pack is used by manufacturers to promote their beverages and other consumer good products.

Bottle Display Pack Market: Market Dynamics

Demand for bottle display pack market is expected to increase significantly owing to various factors. Over a decade, modern trade appeared poised to conquer every consumer market in the world. Formats such as supermarkets, hypermarkets, discounters, and convenience stores are projected to witness tremendous growth in the near future. Factors such as changing lifestyles is expected to lead to increasing demand for bottle display pack, owing to consumer inclination to buy products from supermarkets. The changes in policies regarding foreign direct investment in various developing economies is expected to lead to sales revenue of bottle display pack during the forecast period.

Bottle Display Pack: Market Segmentation

The global bottle display pack market is segmented on the basis of material type, application and capacity

On the basis of material type, the global bottle display pack market is segmented into:

Paper

Wood

Glass

Acrylic

Metal

On the basis of application, the global bottle display pack market is segmented into:

Beverages

Alcoholic

Non-alcoholic

Cosmetic & Personal Care

Home Care

On the basis of capacity, the global bottle display pack market is segmented into:

Single Bottle

Multiple Bottle

Bottle Display Pack Market: Regional Outlook

In terms of geography, the global bottle display pack market has been divided in to five key regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to account for maximum market share in the global bottle display pack market during the forecast period. Organized retail sector in the U.S. is witnessing a healthy growth over the past few years. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This is attributed to growth of the organized retail sector in India and China. The market in Europe is projected to be one of the attractive regions throughout the forecast period. However, the market in Middle East & Africa is expected to be sluggish during the forecast period.

Bottle Display Pack Market: Key Players

Some of the key players in the global bottle display pack market are A C Agencies, EASYPACK/POP DISPLAYS GROUP LIMITED and Graham Packaging Company.