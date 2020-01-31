Bottled Water Markets 2020 Key Player – Tata Global Beverages, PepsiCo, Inc., Danone Waters of America

In 2019, the global Bottled Water Market was priced at US$ XX and is forecast at a CAGR of XX per cent to hit US$ XX billion.

Improving living standards, dual income families and growing disposable income are driving the growth of this market in developing countries. Rapid industrialization accompanied by improvements in infrastructure along with increasing demand for consumer products has created new opportunities and gateways.

Each section of the report provides critical information about the global Bottled Water market which could be used in the coming years to ensure strong growth. Our unique combination of primary and secondary research methods has helped us spot hidden business opportunities on the global Bottled Water market, in addition to collecting significant market participant’s perspectives and reliable market data. This involves several research studies, such as cost analysis of manufacturing, absolute dollar profit, analysis of costs, profiling of firms, analysis of production and consumption, and market dynamics.

The global Bottled Water market size for each year of the forecast period is correctly calculated in terms of both revenue and volume. For the period 2020-2028, the study offers accurate price analysis by country, producer, segment of each form, and global price analysis. It also offers price analysis by segment type and supplier for the 2020-2028period.

The study starts with a global market perspective for Bottled Water that includes key market trends and critical market statistics. This market research study also provides the market value of the major segments of the global Bottled Water market. QMI has found a comprehensive overview and global market description that helps readers better understand the core Bottled Water market information. It also highlights the exclusions and inclusions which help the client understand the Bottled Water market’s reach.

The report provides a list of all the key players in the Bottled Water market along with a detailed analysis of the strategies that are being implemented by the companies. The approaches include mainly new product development, analysis, and development, and also provide revenue reports, business history, and recent company innovations to remain competitive in the marketplace.

The leading players operational in the Bottled Water market that are covered in this report are:

Companies Covered:

Tata Global Beverages, PepsiCo, Inc., Danone Waters of America, Inc., Nestlé S.A, Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd., and The Coca-Cola Company…

Market Segmentation:

By Packaging:

Filters

Bottled Washers

Blow Molders

PET Bottles

Others

By Technology:

Disinfection

Ion Exchange

Filtration

Others

By Application:

Flavored Water

Tonic Water

Fruit Infused Water

Fortified Water

By Region:

North America

By Country (US, Canada, Mexico) By Packaging By Technology By Application



Western Europe

By Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of Western Europe) By Packaging By Technology By Application



Eastern Europe

By Country (Russia, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe) By Packaging By Technology By Application



Asia Pacific

By Country (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific) By Packaging By Technology By Application



Middle East

By Country (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iran, Rest of Middle East) By Packaging By Technology By Application



Rest of the World

By Region (South America, Africa) By Packaging By Technology By Application



