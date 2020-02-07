MARKET REPORT
Brain Tumor Diagnosis And Therapeutics Market Size of Dynamics, Products, Application, Forecast Report 2019-2025
In 2018, the market size of Brain Tumor Diagnosis And Therapeutics Market is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2018; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.
In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Brain Tumor Diagnosis And Therapeutics .
This report studies the global market size of Brain Tumor Diagnosis And Therapeutics , especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).
This study presents the Brain Tumor Diagnosis And Therapeutics Market production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. Brain Tumor Diagnosis And Therapeutics history breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.
For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2018.
In global Brain Tumor Diagnosis And Therapeutics market, the following companies are covered:
GE Healthcare
Hitachi
Philips Healthcare
Siemens Healthineers
Toshiba Corporation
Fujifilm Corporation
Shimadzu Corporation
Carestream Health
Merck & Co.
Astra Zeneca
Bristol Myer Squibb
Novartis
Roche Diagnostics
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
MRI
CT Scan
Tissue Sampling
PET-CT Scan
Cerebral Arteriogram
Lumbar Puncture
Molecular Testing
EEG
Segment by Application
Surgery
Radiation Therapy
Chemotherapy
Immunotherapy
Targeted Therapy
The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:
Chapter 1, to describe Brain Tumor Diagnosis And Therapeutics product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Brain Tumor Diagnosis And Therapeutics , with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Brain Tumor Diagnosis And Therapeutics in 2017 and 2018.
Chapter 3, the Brain Tumor Diagnosis And Therapeutics competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
Chapter 4, the Brain Tumor Diagnosis And Therapeutics breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2018.
Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2018.
Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2018.
Chapter 12, Brain Tumor Diagnosis And Therapeutics market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2024.
Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Brain Tumor Diagnosis And Therapeutics sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.
Global Market
Discover the Statins Market gain impetus due to the growing demand over 2016 – 2022
Statins are special class of drugs that helps in lowering of blood cholesterol level in the body. This is prescribed to lower down the low density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol in the body and thus reduce mortality in high risk patients. Demand for statins is long driven by increasing healthcare awareness among common masses. In U.S., over 500,000 people suffers heart attack every year. Though cholesterol level is easy to maintain provided one follow healthy diet, sedentary lifestyle has been a major challenge for over last several years. As such, over quarter of the Americans in U.S. take statins to lower down the cholesterol level. Over the past few years, statins market has proved to be a lucrative and profitable market, especially for players that are focused on it. Consumption of statins is quite high among geriatrics population.
Rise in prevalence of cholesterol owing to changing lifestyle has led to increased demand for statins worldwide. As per the WHO, Europe followed by North America has witnessed highest elevated total cholesterol level worldwide. There has been a significant rise in patients with obesity, cardiovascular diseases and diabetes which in turn is expected to drive the demand for statins worldwide. In North America, over 70% American adults are suffering from LDL cholesterol. As such, demand for effective treatment of LDL cholesterol has led to increased demand of statins globally. Furthermore, increase in healthcare expenditure in emerging regions along with technological advancement, modern healthcare amenities, and various cholesterol related healthcare campaign is expected to boost overall demand for stains worldwide.
Though the market is poised to grow at a significant rate, increasing preference for alternative medicines in emerging regions is proving a major challenge for overall growth of the stains market. Degrading socioeconomic conditions is another key restraint for this market.
Statins Market is broadly classified on the basis of the following segments –
Statins Market by Drug Class:
- Astrovastatin
- Fluvastatin
- Lovastatin
- Pravastatin
- Simvastatin
- Others
Statins Market by Therapeutic Treatment:
- Cardiovascular disorders
- Obesity
- Inflammatory disorders
- Others
Statins Market by End User:
- Hospitals
- Clinics
The statins market is expected to witness healthy CAGR during the forecast period. With rapid technological advancement and innovation, statins market is expected to grow globally. North America and Europe are the largest market for statins while Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing market during the forecast period.
The statins market is expected to register a significant CAGR during the forecast period. Depending on geographic regions, statins market is segmented into seven key regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa (MEA). The statins market is led by North America followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. North America statins market is expected to expand slowly when compared to Asia Pacific. Latin America and MEA are expected to witness moderate growth during the forecast period. Increase in incidence rate of obesity and cardiovascular related disorders in emerging regions along with changes in healthcare regulatory regimes in some of these regions is expected to boost overall demand for statins in developing regions. Many companies are focusing on strengthening their distribution networks in Asia Pacific to expand their market presence as well as increase their profit pools over the next few years.
Some of the key market players for statins market are
- AstraZeneca plc
- Pfizer Inc.
- GlaxoSmithKline plc
- Novartis International AG
- Merck & Co.
- Biocon
- Concord Biotech
Global Market
Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment Market healthy pace throughout Forecast to 2020 just published
The packaging of pharmaceutical products and drug delivery systems is an essential step in the pharmaceutical industry. Pharmaceutical packaging equipment provides safety and quality of packaging for pharmaceutical products. Unlike traditional packaging systems, pharmaceutical packaging equipment used nowadays are modern, flexible, automated and are integrated to meet pharmaceutical products requirements. Pharmaceutical packaging equipment includes primary packaging equipment, secondary packaging equipment, and equipment for labeling and serialization. Pharmaceutical packaging equipment may be used for packing of solids, semi-solids, liquids and others. Pharmaceutical packaging equipment helps in reducing the time for packaging of pharmaceutical products which helps to increase production and innovations in drug delivery systems and personalized drugs.
North America has the largest market for pharmaceutical packaging equipment followed by Asia and Europe. This is due to increase investment in novel drug delivery techniques, increasing awareness about healthcare sector and high healthcare spending in the region. Asia is expected to experience a high growth rate in the next few years due to increasing contract manufacturing activities, rising aging population, government initiatives and growth in the pharmaceutical sector.
Increasing demand for flexible and integrated packaging, rising incidence of diseases, innovations in drug delivery techniques and rapid growth of pharmaceutical industry are some of the key factors driving the growth for global pharmaceutical packaging equipment market. In addition, increasing generic and contract manufacturing activities are expected to drive the market for pharmaceutical packaging equipment in Asian countries, especially in India and China. However, high packaging cost, strict environmental and political norms and high competition between the market players are some of the major factors restraining the growth of global pharmaceutical packaging equipment market.
Growing demographics and economies in the developing countries such as India and China would lead to growth in pharmaceutical packaging equipment market in Asia. In addition, growing demand for primary pharmaceutical containers would develop an opportunity for global pharmaceutical packaging equipment market. However, changing health regulations and availability and price volatility of raw material could lead a challenge for global pharmaceutical packaging equipment market. Companies involved in pharmaceutical packaging have been involved in saving operational cost. In addition, rising number of mergers and acquisitions, new product launches and an increasing number of collaborations and partnerships are some of the trends that have been observed in global pharmaceutical packaging equipment market.
Some of the major companies operating in the global pharmaceutical packaging equipment market are
- Romaco Pharmatechnik GmbH
- MULTIVAC
- Marchesini Group S.p.A.
- Korber Ag
- Robert Bosch Gmbh
- MG2 s.r.l.
- Uhlmann-Group
- OPTIMA packaging group GmbH
Global Market
Antibacterial Drugs Market expected to drive growth through Forecast to 2020 made by top research firm PMR
Antibacterial drugs refer to the substances that can destroy or inhibit the growth of microorganism such as bacteria. Antibacterial drugs are often termed as antibiotics, and widely used in prevention and treatment of infectious dieses. Various classes of these drugs have been developed, according to the microorganism to be checked. Antibacterial drugs market is driven by increasing prevalence of infectious diseases.
β-lactams have the largest market in antibacterial drugs market. Out of which, carbapenems have the fastest growing market. This is due to increased intake of this drug, replacing others. Asia dominates the antibacterial drugs market. This is due to large population base and increasing cases for bacterial infections such as tuberculosis, pneumonia, tetanus and others in the region. Countries, such as China and India, are expected to experience high growth for antibacterial drugs market. This is due to increasing availability of generic drugs and improving economy in these countries. North America and Europe are also expected to experience significant growth in antibacterial drugs market due to rising number of multi-drug resistant bacterial strains in these regions.
Increase in aged population, growing demand for efficient and affordable antibacterial drugs and increasing number of multi-drug resistant bacterial strains are some of the key factors that are driving the global antibacterial drugs market. In addition, increased prevalence of infectious diseases, that demand for development of innovative molecules or treatment are driving the antibacterial drugs market. However, factors such as rising number of generic drugs for antibacterial activities and patent expiries are restraining the growth of antibacterial market. In addition, less R&D in this field and increased market maturity are restraining the global antibacterial drugs market.
Innovation of some novel compounds with improved efficacy, reduced time for action and fewer side effects are expected to offer good opportunity for growth of antibacterial drugs market.
Some of the major trends that have been observed in the antibacterial drugs market include partnerships between companies for new product developments. In addition, presently, only few patented drugs are available in antibacterial drugs market. The market is dominated with generic drugs manufacturers. New formulations and use of monoclonal antibodies (mAbs), combination products are gaining popularity in the market.
Major companies dealing in the antibacterial drugs market include
- Pfizer
- Merck & Co.
- and GlaxoSmithKline plc. Other major companies dealing in the antibacterial market include Novartis AG
- Eli Lilly and Company
- Johnson & Johnson
- Sanofi
- AstraZeneca plc
