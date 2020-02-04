Brake Light Switch Market Reflecting a CAGR of XX% During the Forecast Period 2019 – 2029

Assessment of the Global Dental Consumables Market

The global medical aesthetic devices market has been studied based on major aesthetic product segments, application segments, their end-users, and regional as well as national markets. Based on product type, the global market has been categorized into four major segments: aesthetic laser and energy devices, skin tightening and body contouring devices, aesthetic implants, and facial aesthetic devices. Based on application, the global market has been categorized into following segments: facial and body contouring, facial and skin rejuvenation, breast enhancement, scar treatment, reconstructive surgery, tattoo removal, and hair removal. Based on end-user, the global market has been categorized into three key segments: hospitals, dermatology clinics and cosmetic centers.

The market for these segments has been extensively analyzed based on their utility, effectiveness, sales, and geographic presence. Market revenue in terms of US$ Mn for the period from 2014 to 2024 along with the compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) from 2016 to 2024 are provided for all segments, considering 2015 as the base year.

The market overview section of the report explores the market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities that currently have a strong impact on the global medical aesthetic devices market and could influence the market in the near future. Market attractiveness analysis has been provided in all the sections of the report in order to explain the intensity of competition in the market across different products/applications/end-users/geographies. The competitive scenario among different market players is evaluated through market share analysis in the competition landscape section of the report. The section also includes completion matrix that analyzes the competition among some of the top global players operating in the market. All these factors would help market players to take strategic decisions in order to strengthen their positions and expand their shares in the global market.

Geographically, the medical aesthetic devices market has been segmented into five regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa (MEA). Each regional market for medical aesthetic devices has been further categorized into major product, application, and end-user segments considered within the scope of the study. Key country (U.S., Japan, Germany, France, U.K., Australia, Canada, China, Brazil, Mexico, India, etc.) market revenues have also been provided in different regional sections within the report. Market revenue in terms of US$ Mn for the period from 2014 to 2024 along with CAGR % from 2016 to 2024 are provided for all the regions and nations considering 2015 as the base year.

Medical Aesthetic Devices Market: Competitive Landscape

The report also profiles key players operating in the medical aesthetic devices market based on various attributes such as company details, SWOT analysis, strategic overview, financials, and business overview. Major players profiled in this report include Alma Lasers (Fosun Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.), Allergan plc, Cutera, Inc., Cynosure, Inc., Galderma S.A. (Nestle), Lumenis Ltd., Mentor Worldwide LLC (Johnson & Johnson), Merz, Inc., Solta Medical, Inc., Syneron Medical Ltd. and ZELTIQ Aesthetics, Inc.

The global medical aesthetic devices market has been segmented as follows:

Global Medical Aesthetic Devices Market Revenue, by Product Type

Aesthetic Laser and Energy Devices Ablative Skin Resurfacing Devices Non-Ablative Skin Resurfacing Devices

Skin Tightening and Body Contouring Devices Liposuction Devices Skin Tightening Devices Cellulite Reduction devices

Aesthetic Implants Breast Implants Soft Tissue Implants Aesthetic Dental Implants Others

Facial Aesthetic Devices Microdermabrasion Devices Botulinum Toxin Dermal Fillers



Global Medical Aesthetic Devices Market Revenue, by Application

Facial and Body Contouring

Facial & Skin Rejuvenation

Breast Enhancement

Scar Treatment

Congenital Defect Repair

Reconstructive Surgery

Tattoo Removal

Hair Removal

Global Medical Aesthetic Devices Market Revenue, by End User

Hospitals

Dermatology Clinics

Cosmetic Centers

Global Medical Aesthetic Devices Market Revenue, by Geography

North America US Canada

Europe Germany France Italy Spain UK Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Australia New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



