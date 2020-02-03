Breast Massager Market Shares, Trend and Growth Report by 2039

Segmentation- FMCG Packaging Market

The FMCG Packaging Market study presents an all in all compilation of the historical, current and future outlook of the market as well as the factors responsible for such a growth. With SWOT analysis, the business study highlights the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each FMCG Packaging Market player in a comprehensive way. Further, the FMCG Packaging Market report emphasizes the adoption pattern of the FMCG Packaging across various industries. The FMCG Packaging Market report examines the operating pattern of each player – new product launches, partnerships, and acquisitions – has been examined in detail.

The FMCG Packaging Market report offers a plethora of insights which include:

Changing consumption pattern among individuals globally

Historical and future progress of the FMCG Packaging Market

Region-wise and country-wise segmentation of the FMCG Packaging Market to understand the revenue, and growth lookout in these areas

Accurate Year-on-Year growth of the FMCG Packaging Market

Important trends, including proprietary technologies, ecological conservation, and globalization affecting the FMCG Packaging Market

Key players and manufacturers in Asia-Pacific FMCG packaging market are taking immense efforts by customizing and launching their existing products to cater to new consumer demands.

Fast-moving consumer goods are the high volume, low priced items that are quickest to leave the supermarket shelves. They include durable and non-durable goods such as cosmetics, toiletries, detergents, batteries, plastic goods, paper products, etc. Packaging is vital to the FMCG market as it is an essential element for proper positioning of the product. Packaging allows effective communication between consumers and brand owners through graphics, colours, images, product information and logos. This serves as an important medium for communication and a tool for companies to distinguish product appearance from that of their rivals. In the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) sector, packaging plays a key role in affecting consumer choice and thus an important factor in point-of-purchase decisions. Nowadays, the marketing environment has become competitive and complex. This is due to inclusion of modern marketing tools such as packaging, branding and other aspects at a large scale as compared to basic marketing techniques.

In order to enhance product visibility in the market, packaging has emerged as a unique tool to create a direct impact on consumer perception about the corresponding product. Factors such as increasing middle-class population in developing countries, changing consumer lifestyles and technological advancements to develop eco-friendly packaged products are expected to drive the demand for FMCG packaging in the near future. Furthermore, changing consumer lifestyles support the demand for varied consumer products which is expected to enhance the growth of this market. This has led to differentiated packaging which indirectly affects manufacturers. However, compliance of stringent environmental regulations related to packaging is a key factor restraining the market growth. Creation of new materials with the help of sustainable packaging to offer efficient designs is a key trend driving the FMCG packaging market.

The FMCG packaging market is segmented on the basis of packaging type and end-user industries. The various types of packaging materials based on the type of product include protective packaging, flexible packaging, paper-based packaging, rigid plastic packaging, custom packaging and others. These packaging materials face challenges due to sourcing based on parameters like health consciousness, mobility and consumerism in pharmaceutical and health products. Shift in global buying patterns of consumers coupled with a surge for value-added products has led to an increase in consumer willingness for premium products. Thus, to target the consumer spending for packaging, companies are focusing on developing attractive packaging products. FMCG packaging serves end-user industries, such as food, beverages, healthcare, cosmetics and others. Among all the end-user industries, the food & beverages sector serves as the largest market for packaging companies to invest in the long run. The demand for packaging in recent years is being recognized across the emerging markets with developed markets retaining their market share with a modest growth. However, demand from emerging markets is expected to record a double-digit growth in the next five to six years.

Packaging in the FMCG sector accounts for a large share in the material cost involved in developing a finished product. Thus companies at a global level are developing innovative packaging solutions to minimize the operational cost. The FMCG packaging market is highly fragmented when analysed from the supply side perspective with less number of companies having a substantial share in the total market. This leads to less entry barriers for new entrants in this market. However, skilled labour, equipment and machinery are identified as barriers for a sustainable growth in the near future. Nestlé S.A., Procter & Gamble Company and PepsiCo Inc. are among the leading FMCG companies across the globe. Other prominent players of the FMCG packaging market include Kimberly-Clark, Altria Group, Kraft Foods, Mondel?z International Inc., Philip Morris International Inc., Unilever Group, Amcor Limited and Tetra Pak International.

This research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the FMCG market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry validated market data and projections with suitable set of assumptions and methodology. It provides analysis and information by categories such as packaging type, end-user industries and geographies. Report covers exhaustive analysis on

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competitions and Companies Involved

Technology

Value Chain

Regional analysis includes

North America

Latin America

Asia-Pacific

Japan

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Middle East & Africa

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. It provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics of the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and product offerings

Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective towards market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

The FMCG Packaging Market report answers important questions which include:

Which regulatory authorities have granted approval to the application of FMCG Packaging in xx industry?

How will the FMCG Packaging Market grow over the forecast period?

Which end use industry is set to become the leading consumer of FMCG Packaging by 2029 ?

? What manufacturing techniques are involved in the production of the FMCG Packaging ?

Which regions are the FMCG Packaging Market players targeting to channelize their production portfolio?

The FMCG Packaging Market report considers the following years to predict the market growth:

Historic Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2014 – 2020

