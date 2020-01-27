Breast Pump Market Overview, Opportunities, In-Depth Analysis, Regional Outlook, Market Analysis

According to a new market research study titled ‘Breast Pump Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Product Type, Technology Type, Distribution Channel and Geography. The global breast pump market is expected to reach US$ 1,901.6 Mn in 2027 from US$ 1,070.25 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 6.9% from 2019-2027.

The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global breast pump market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as challenges to its growth.

Global breast pump market was segmented by product type, technology type and distribution channel. On the basis of the product type, the market is segmented as manual breast pump, and electric breast pump. Electric breast pump is further segmented as single electric breast pump and double electric breast pump. Based on the technology type, the breast pump market is segmented into closed system breast pump, and open system breast pump. On the basis of the distribution channel, the breast pump market is segmented into consumer stores, and online distribution.

The market for breast pump is expected to grow significantly due to factors such as high women employment rates, rising healthcare expenditure, rising patient awareness, and growing healthcare investments from private players and government.

The major players operating in the breast pump market include, Pigeon Corporation, Ardo medical, Inc., Ameda, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Medela LLC, Evenflo Feeding, Albert Hohlkörper GmbH & Co. KG, Mayborn Group Limited, Hygeia Healthcare, and Spectra Baby USA. The market has carried out various organic and inorganic growth strategies in the market which has assisted in strengthening their product offering in the market.

Soaring birth rates among developing economies are responsible for fueling global baby boom. However, the rising birth rate also contributes to rising birth defects and inability of mothers to breast feed the child, due to different reasons such mothers death or mother suffering from severe disease such as hepatitis, AIDS, etc. According to a report published by Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation in 2018, there are almost 250 babies born every minute around the globe. Moreover, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the fertility rates for Hispanic women were highest in 2017 among Hispanic women with 67.1 births per 1,000 women. Asian countries such as India and China also have high fertility rates due to factors such as effects of religion, inadequate supply of family welfare services, poverty, and others. According to the World Bank, the fertility rates in India were reported to be 2.23 births per women as compared to 1.80 in the United States and 1.62 in China. Moreover, neighboring countries in India, such as Pakistan also has alarming rates of fertility. In 2016, the birth rate in Pakistan was reported to be 3.48 births per woman as per the World Bank data. These rates are even more soaring in the African regions that are underdeveloped. Niger tops the fertility rate list in the world with 7.15 children per woman followed by Somalia with 6.12 children per woman. According to the World Bank, the Democratic Republic of Congo held the third top position with fertility rate of 6.0 per woman in 2018. The increasing number of parturient women across the world are thus likely to create increasing demand for human milk and thus the breast pumps across the globe leading to the growth of the market.

The report segments the global breast pump market as follows:

Global Breast Pump Market – By Product Type

Electric Breast Pump Single Electric Breast Pump double Electric Breast Pump

Manual Breast Pump

Global Breast Pump Market – By Technology Type

Closed System Breast Pump

Open System Breast Pump

Global Breast Pump Market – By Distribution Channel

Consumer Stores

Online Distribution

