Breast Pumps Market is Likely to Register a Notable CAGR of 8.9% During 2017-2025
According to a report by TMR, the breast pumps market is projected to reach US$4.16 bn by 2025. Further, it is envisaged to expand at a stellar 8.9% CAGR from 2017 to 2025. Breast pumps are manual, single electrical and double electric breast pumps used to extract breast milk by lactating women or mothers. Presently, two breasts pump models are available in the industry – electrical and manual breast pumps. Breast pumps have received immense acceptability in working women having babies and even in the case of single moms. This enables them to extract milk, which can be later fed to their child even in their absence.
Rising Birth Rates and Lesser Time to Breastfeed Boosts Breast Pumps Market
Growing global populations, rising rate of employment among women, and rising birth rates are expected to drive the global breast pumps market. Other factors such as underdeveloped economies with large untapped opportunities are expected to drive the demand of global breast pumps market.
Rising rate of working ladies is expected to serve this market as a high impact-rendering driver. Working moms hold generally higher dispensable livelihoods and lesser time to breastfeed their infants. Thus, they are viewed as perfect consumers of breast pumps. Furthermore, developed economies such as U.S. and Germany have made it obligatory for organizations to have break policies during work hours for lactating moms to pump breast milk.
Lactating moms are being increasingly aware about the importance and benefits of breastfeeding. With an overall rise in literacy rates globally, people are eager to adopt advanced medical technologies in their daily lives. Women in some developing regions are turning to technologically advanced devices in their daily lives, to lessen the time spent on routine activities. This is primarily because of increasing disposable incomes and awareness.
High Manufacturing Cost of Breast Pump Challenges the Market
High cost of breast pumps is majorly responsible for hampering market’s growth. This is mainly due to the fact that most mothers might prefer using affordable and low cost pumps with high pumping efficiency and accurate filtration, mainly in remote regions another reason hindering the market’s growth is risk of milk contamination that mostly happens in an open type of system.
Nevertheless, increasing mindfulness among mothers, improving healthcare infrastructure, reducing infant death rate, rising population of working moms, and rising government initiatives are prime factors driving the breast pumps market.
The global breast pumps market is highly fragmented and competitive, says Transparency Market Research based on a recently published report. This is because of the presence of a large number of entrants who are competing to stay on top. In the near term, the global breast pumps market is expected to observe an escalated challenge with the passage of various emerging players. In order to stay ahead in the global breast pumps market, some of the key players are seen focusing on collaborations and strategic mergers and acquisitions. They are also investing a considerable amount of money into R&D for better products. Deploying such approaches, some of the firms have come to hold dominant positions in the area are Ardo Medical Ag, Albert Manufacturing USA, Hygeia Health, Evenflo Feeding, Inc., and Spectra Baby USA.
Gene Therapy Market is Projected to Reach a Value of US$ 5164.03 Mn by 2026
The global gene therapy market is a highly fragmented and competitive playing field. The market is riding high on confidence due to recent EU and FDA approvals for various treatments, reports Transparency Market Research (TMR). Currently there are only five key players in the global gene therapy market. These include Spark Therapeutic Inc., Gilead life Sciences Inc., Sibiono GeneTech Co. Ltd, Orchard Therapeutics Limited., and Novartis AG.
In the near future, the landscape of the global gene therapy market is expected to expand into new directions as several biopharmaceutical companies are predicted to enter the market with new products. Currently, these companies are investing in the market with large R&D initiatives in investigating genetic and chronic disorders. According to the TMR report, several new gene therapy products are awaiting approvals and undergoing clinical trials.
The global gene therapy market’s evaluation stood at US$17.0 mn in 2017. It is expected to register a CAGR of 40.0% during 2018-2026. Approvals for new products and therapies, positive outcomes of clinical trials, and previously unmet medical needs such as non-Hodgkin Lymphoma are anticipated to drive the global market in the next few years.
The Yescarta product in the global gene therapy market held the largest share in 2017. It is expected to consolidate its leading position due to large number of Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphoma (DLBCL) cases and expected commercialization in Europe. Furthermore, Europe is expected to account for over 40% of the total market share by 2026 end. The region is home to increasing number of gene treatment centers which is expected to drive its growth.
New Products Promise Growth for the Gene Therapy Market
According to 2017 report by Alliance for Regenerative Medicine, 34 gene therapy proposals had reached the critical phase III clinical trials. Although cell-based technologies have been developing rapidly, so far only a few gene therapy products have been commercialized after approvals. Additionally, some of the gene therapy treatments are much-needed medical breakthroughs. For example, the Acute lymphoblastic leukemia, is the most common childhood cancer in the United States. Additionally, it kills over 30% of young patients within first five years. The gene therapy market has offered an effective medical solution for this predicament. Hence, the global gene therapy market is witnessing a rise in consumer awareness due to launch of effective new products, promotions, and increase in number of gene therapy treatment centers.
R&D in Oncology to Drive Growth for the Gene Therapy Market
According Alliance for Regenerative Medicine, private and public players in the gene therapy market have invested more than US$ 10 bn were invested in gene therapy-related research. Additionally, more and more companies exude confidence through expansion of gene treatment centers, following the success of gene therapy products. This is expected to provide access to a large population in developed as well as developing countries, which is further expected to drive growth of the gene therapy market. Nearly 60% of the R&D funding is helping with in-depth research in oncology. Large number of cancer cases and unmet medical needs in this application are expected to drive tremendous growth for the gene therapy market during 2018-2026.
Evaporative Cooler Market Business Scenario 2020 | SWOT Analysis by Major Players- Baltimore Aircoil Company, Condair Group, SPX Cooling Technology, Colt Group, Bonaire
Verified Market Research published a Cooked Research Report on Global Evaporative Cooler Market Research Report Analysis the market summary, Production Development, Sales, Regional Trade, Business Operation information and different vital side of the business.
New Jersey, United States, – The report titled, Global Evaporative Cooler Market has been recently published by Verified Market Research.The report has offered exhaustive analysis of the global Evaporative Cooler market taking into consideration all the crucial aspects like growth factors, constraints, market developments, future prospects, and trends. At the start, the report lays emphasis on the key trends and opportunities that may emerge in the near future and positively impact the overall industry growth. Key drivers that are fuelling the growth are also discussed in the report. Additionally, challenges and restraining factors that are likely to curb the growth in the years to come are put forth by the analysts to prepare the manufacturers for future challenges in advance.
Global Evaporative Cooler Market was valued at USD 6.35 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 19.23 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 14.78 % from 2019 to 2026.
Top 10 Companies in the Global Evaporative Cooler Market Research Report:
- Baltimore Aircoil Company
- Condair Group
- SPX Cooling Technology
- Colt Group
- Bonaire
- Evapco Group
- Ebara Corporation
- Luoyang Longhua
- Hessaire
- Hitachi
- Honeywell.
Global Evaporative Cooler Market: Competitive Landscape
The research analysts who have authored this report are experts in performing competitive analysis of the global Evaporative Cooler market. They have deeply profiled leading as well as other players of the global Evaporative Cooler market with large emphasis on their market share, recent developments, business overview, markets served, and growth strategies. The report not only provides valuable insights into the competitive landscape but also concentrates on minor as well as major factors influencing the business of players. The product portfolios of all companies profiled in the report are compared in quite some detail in the product analysis section.
Global Evaporative Cooler Market: Segment Analysis
The global Evaporative Cooler market is segmented according to type, application, and region. The analysts have carefully studied each segment and sub-segment to provide a broad segmental analysis of the global Evaporative Cooler market. The segmentation study identifies leading segments and explains key factors supporting their growth in the global Evaporative Cooler market. In the regional analysis section, the report authors have shown how different regions and countries are growing in the global Evaporative Cooler market and have predicted their market sizes for the next few years. The segmental analysis will help companies to focus on high-growth areas of the global Evaporative Cooler market.
Global Evaporative Cooler Market: Regional Analysis
This part of the report includes detailed information of the market in different regions. Each region offers different scope to the market as each region has different government policy and other factors. The regions included in the report are North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Information about different region helps the reader to understand global market better.
Highlights of Report
- Buyers of the report will have access to unique information about top 10 players of the global Evaporative Cooler Market
- The report informs readers about future products and technologies to be introduced in the global Evaporative Cooler Market
- Readers are offered with comprehensive analysis on key revenue pockets of the global Evaporative Cooler Market
- The report provides details about long-term and short-term strategies adopted by major players of the global Evaporative Cooler Market
- The authors of the report have provided demand and growth trends of the global Evaporative Cooler Market and also its segments
- In the geographical analysis section, the report discusses about recent market developments in different regions and countries
Vecuronium Bromide Market Analysis 2019 | Jiupai Group, Credit Chemwerth Pharmaceutical, Beijing Xinze Medical Technology
Global Vecuronium Bromide Market Research Report 2019-2025 contains all the imperative vital details in terms of market advantages or disadvantages and future market scope. The report offers an unbiased and detailed analysis of the on-going trends, opportunities/ high growth areas, market drivers. It covers the market by product device, deployment, verticals, and countries. A qualified and comprehensive examination of the Vecuronium Bromide market provides information regarding market competitors, growth rate, revenue ups and downs, regional players, industrial players, and applications. The research study can assist you in tracking the market performance on both the global level and regional level in order to settle relevant strategic decisions profitability in business. Businesses and individuals can find a solution for their organization.
The Scope of Vecuronium Bromide Market Report:
Global market size, supply, demand, consumption, price, import, export, macroeconomic analysis, type, and application segment information by region. The report provides industry chain analysis, raw material and end-user information. Global key players’ information such as SWOT analysis, the company’s financial figures are covered. Based year in this report is 2018; the historical data is from 2014 to 2018 and the forecast year is from 2019 to 2025.
For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in the global market. The following companies as the key players in the global Vecuronium Bromide market research report are: Jiupai Group, Credit Chemwerth Pharmaceutical, Beijing Xinze Medical Technology, Xianju Pharma, Jiangsu Nhwa Pharmaceutical,
This report forecasts revenue growth at a global, regional & country level, and provides an analysis of the market trends in each of the sub-segments from 2019 to 2025: North America (United States, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam), Central & South America (Brazil), Middle East & Africa (Turkey, GCC Countries, Egypt, South Africa).
Market segment by type covers: ≥98%, ＜98%,
Market segment by applications can be divided into: Medicine, Application II,
The Study Objectives Are:
- To present a clear insight for business and product overview, covering summary shields market quantity, cost chain estimates, a demand-supply proportion, and international trade details.
- To deliver various authentic variables such as production capacity, value, and volume that gives a specific view of Vecuronium Bromide industry.
- To provide a complete study of the competitive scenarios, major industry players, production volume and potential customers.
- To present research findings, results, data sources, sales channel, list of dealers, traders and distributors along with an appendix.
Moreover, the report throws light on the Vecuronium Bromide market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. Also, the report discusses recent product innovations and product portfolio. The conclusion part covers includes breakdown and data triangulation, consumer needs/customer preference change, research findings, and data source.
