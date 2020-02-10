Brushed DC Motors Market Analysis by Region Analysis and Business Development, By 2026

Brush DC motors are one of the simplest kind of engine that designed with either coiled winding or permanent magnet based on the needs of the application. They comprise of six components such as armature, commutator, the axle, magnets, stator, and brushes. They provide continuous and steady current with the help of rings to control a magnetic drive that functions the motor’s armature.

By application, process industry segment is likely to have a huge demand due to the increase of its use in the process industries such as metallurgy, paper and pulp, oil and gas, food and beverage, mining, and chemicals. By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth owing to the increasing application of these motors in metallurgy equipment, oil and gas, power, and chemical industries and rise in investments towards revamping the oil and gas and chemical industries.

Some of the key players in this market include Johnson Electric, ABB, AMETEK , Brook Crompton, Danaher Motion, Schneider Electric, Maxon motor, ASMO, OMRON Nidec Corporation, Franklin Electric, Allied Motion Technologies, Siemens, ARC Systems and OMRON.

Output Power Covered:

• Greater than 375kW o/p

• Less than 750W o/p

• Between 750W and 75kW o/p

• Between 75kW and 375kW o/p

Types Covered:

• Compound wound Brush DC motors

• Shunt wound Brush DC motors

• Permanent magnet Brush DC motors

• Series wound Brush DC motors

Applications Covered:

• Discrete industry

• Process industry

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

