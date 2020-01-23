Buccal and Octological Pumps Market: Global Market Size, Growth, Trends and Forecast Report

The buccal and otological pumps are medical device used in the delivery of drug through ear and oral cavity. The buccal and otological pumps are also known as throat and ear pump. It is used in simple and safe application of medicines. The buccal and otological pumps has anatomic design and are easy to use. It is compatible with liquid and viscous contents. However, it helps to improve the patient experience with advance technology, with the combination of user-independence and preservative-free feature in single device. It is used for the treatment of disease such as oral cancer, pimple in the ear, and throat cancer. The treatment of such disease require high precised and sterile dosage of drug. The manufacturers of buccal and otological pumps are focusing on the technological development, which will increase the patient satisfaction and delivery time with an accurate dosage. The buccal and otological pumps are used by the pharmaceutical industry to improve the packaging as well as drug delivery. Therefore, the drug delivery through ear and oral cavity is expected to increase the demand for buccal and otological pumps during the forecast period.

Buccal and Otological Pumps Market – Dynamics

The increase in demand for buccal and otological pumps is primarily influenced by the pharmaceutical industry. The Buccal and Otological pumps are designed in such a way that it simplify the process of drug delivery, and for easy and simple drug delivery customer prefer Buccal and otological pumps. The increase in demand for liquid and viscous substance for the treatment of ear and oral disease influence the demand. South Asia Journal of Cancer (SAJC) conducted a survey and certify that oral cancer is the top three cancers, which accounts for over 30% of overall cancer. Therefore, the treatment of oral cancer requires buccal pumps due to its contamination proof nature and accurate dosing. Advancement in the delivery of drugs with pump system provides Fast priming and repriming. Thus this can result in implementation of these buccal and otological pumps in other drug delivery system for precised and sterile dosing. The buccal and otological pumps are featured with anatomic design, which makes it an ideal choice for the delivery of drug through ear and oral cavity. It is preferred due to the sensitivity and delicacy of the ear and oral cavity. Therefore, these are the factor influencing the demand for buccal and otological pumps during the forecast period.

Buccal and Otological Pumps Market – Segmentation

The global buccal and otological pumps market is segmented by material type, capacity type, and end use.

By Material Type, the global buccal and otological pumps market is segmented into –

Plastic Polypropylene (PP) Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) High Density Polyethylene (HDPE) Polyvinyl chloride (PVC)

Glass

Others

By Capacity Type, the global buccal and otological pumps market is segmented into –

Less than 50 mg

51 – 100 mg

101 – 150 mg

151 – 200 mg

Above 200 mg

By End Use, the global buccal and otological pumps market is segmented into –

Pharmaceutical & Biomedical

Chemical

Other

Buccal and Otological Pumps Market – Regional Outlook

The Asia pacific is preferred has the prominent market for the buccal and otological pumps, it is due to highly populated country such as India and China are facing the problem of disease such as cancer, ulcer and other such viral infection casing the population. The increased healthcare expenditure makes these region a potential market for manufacturers of buccal and otological pumps.

Recent Developments in the Buccal and Otological Pumps Market

In August 2018, CSP Technologies S.à r.l. acquired by AptarGroup, Inc. This acquisition will help to expand product portfolio of AptarGroup.

Buccal and Otological Pumps Market – key players

Some of the leading players operating in the global buccal and otological pumps market are as follows –