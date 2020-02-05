Global Market
Building and Construction Plastics Market: Recent Study Including Growth Factors, Applications, Regional Analysis, Key Players And Forecasts
The report contains 150 pages which highly exhibits on current market analysis scenario, upcoming as well as future opportunities, revenue growth, pricing and profitability.
Plastics are widely used in building and construction segment for interior designing, insulation, pipings, and window frames among other applications. Properties such as durability, lightweight, resistance to corrosion, flexibility, processability make plastics suitable for a wide range of building and construction products. Besides, most safety products, such as automated firefighting systems, smoke detectors, and alarms, are primarily made of plastics.
Key Players
1.Arkema Group
2.Asahi Kasei Corporation
3.BASF SE
4.Borealis AG
5.Cork Plastics
6.E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company
7.INTER PRIMO A/S
8.Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC)
9.Solvay S.A.
10.The Dow Chemical Company
Various segments of the market such as type/components/ application/industry verticals/ end-users are analyzed with robust research methodology which includes three step process starting with extensive secondary research to gather data from company profiles, global/regional associations, trade journals, technical white papers, paid databases etc. followed by primary research (interviews) with industry experts/KOLs to gain their insights and views on current scenarios and future scope of the market as well as validating the secondary information, further internal statistical model is used to estimate the market size and forecasts till 2027.
Polyvinyl chloride (PVC) possess excellent fire performance properties and is a leading polymer used in the building and construction sector. Innovations in design, dimensions, and features are mainly possible with plastics. Plastics are not only easy to install and operate but also require little maintenance. Also, the flexibility of plastics enables the pipes to cope with soil movements.
Building and Construction Plastics Market – Global Analysis to 2027 is an expert compiled study which provides a holistic view of the market covering current trends and future scope with respect to product/service, the report also covers competitive analysis to understand the presence of key vendors in the companies by analyzing their product/services, key financial facts, details SWOT analysis and key development in last three years.
Table of Contents
1. Introduction 40
2. Global Building and Construction Plastics Market – Key Takeaways 42
3. Global Building and Construction Plastics Market – Market Landscape 45
4. Global Building and Construction Plastics Market – Key Market Dynamics 58
5. Global Building and Construction Plastics Market –Analysis 63
6. Building and Construction Plastics Market –Global Regulatory Scenario 68
7. Global Building and Construction Plastics Market Analysis– By Product 76
8. Global Building and Construction Plastics Market Analysis– By Application 106
9. Global Building and Construction Plastics Market Analysis– By End User 115
10. North America Building and Construction Plastics Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 118
11. Europe Building and Construction Plastics Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 141
12. Asia Pacific Building and Construction Plastics Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 163
13. Middle East and Africa Building and Construction Plastics Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 186
14. South and Central America Building and Construction Plastics Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 208
15. Building and Construction Plastics Market –Industry Landscape 220
16. Building and Construction Plastics Market –Key Company Profiles 226
17. Appendix 267
Global Market
Soft Magnetic Materials Market : Latest Innovations Drivers Dynamics And Strategic Analysis Challenges By 2027
The report contains 150 pages which highly exhibits on current market analysis scenario, upcoming as well as future opportunities, revenue growth, pricing and profitability.
Soft magnetic materials have a wide range of applications in various industries such as automotive, electrical, electronics and telecommunication, and among others, that raises demand for the soft magnetic material market. Soft magnetic material is used in electric motor owing to its benefits such as low noise, energy-saving, and compact design.
Key Players
1. Ames SA
2. Daido Steel Co. Ltd.
3. GKN Sinter Metals
4. Hitachi Metals Ltd.
5. Mate Co. Ltd.
6. SA Technologies Limited
7. Sintex a/s
8. Steward Advanced Materials
9. Toshiba Materials Company Ltd.
10. Vacuumschmelze GmbH and Co. KG
Global Soft Magnetic Materials Market which has been compiled after an in-depth analysis of the market trends prevailing across five geographies (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle-East and Africa, and South America). Various segments of the market such as type/components/ application/industry verticals/ end-users are analyzed with robust research methodology which includes three step process starting with extensive secondary research to gather data from company profiles, global/regional associations, trade journals, technical white papers, paid databases etc. followed by primary research (interviews) with industry experts/KOLs to gain their insights and views on current scenarios and future scope of the market as well as validating the secondary information, further internal statistical model is used to estimate the market size and forecasts till 2027.
Soft magnetic materials are those materials that are easily magnetized and demagnetized. The use of soft magnetic material offers high permeability and helps in the reduction of eddy current loss that raises demand for the soft magnetic material market. Due to various applications of soft magnetic material in the anti-lock brake system, compressor, fuel injectors, and others are leading the use of soft magnetic material in the automotive that drives the growth of the market.
Soft Magnetic Materials Market – Global Analysis to 2027 is an expert compiled study which provides a holistic view of the market covering current trends and future scope with respect to product/service, the report also covers competitive analysis to understand the presence of key vendors in the companies by analyzing their product/services, key financial facts, details SWOT analysis and key development in last three years.
Table of Contents
1. Introduction 40
2. Global Soft Magnetic Materials Market – Key Takeaways 42
3. Global Soft Magnetic Materials Market – Market Landscape 45
4. Global Soft Magnetic Materials Market – Key Market Dynamics 58
5. Global Soft Magnetic Materials Market –Analysis 63
6. Soft Magnetic Materials Market –Global Regulatory Scenario 68
7. Global Soft Magnetic Materials Market Analysis– By Product 76
8. Global Soft Magnetic Materials Market Analysis– By Application 106
9. Global Soft Magnetic Materials Market Analysis– By End User 115
10. North America Soft Magnetic Materials Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 118
11. Europe Soft Magnetic Materials Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 141
12. Asia Pacific Soft Magnetic Materials Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 163
13. Middle East and Africa Soft Magnetic Materials Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 186
14. South and Central America Soft Magnetic Materials Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 208
15. Soft Magnetic Materials Market –Industry Landscape 220
16. Soft Magnetic Materials Market –Key Company Profiles 226
17. Appendix 267
ENERGY
Floriculture Market Size: Opportunities, Current Trends And Industry Analysis By 2020-2030
This research study on "Floriculture market" reports offers the comparative assessment of Floriculture market and consist of Historical data, Significance, statistical data, size & share, Market Price & Demand, Business overview, Market Analysis By Product and Market Trends by Key Players.
Sales volume, Price (USD/Unit), revenue (Million USD) and market share coated by Key Players such Top Players are:
Queens Group, Multiflora, Dümmen Orange, Karuturi Global Ltd., Syngenta Flowers. Inc., Selecta One, Oserian, Arcangeli Giovanni & Figlio, Kariki Group, Carzan Flowers Ltd., Rosebud, Washington Bulb Co., Inc., Ball Horticultural Company, Karen Roses, and Beekenkamp Plants BV.
The analysts forecast the CAGR overall rate percentages of Global Floriculture Market to grow over the period 2020-2030.
Segmentation:
- By Product Type (Cut Flowers, Pot Plants, Cut Foliage, Bedding Plants, and Others)
- By Application (Gifts, Decoration, Cosmetics, Perfumes, and Pharmaceuticals)
- By Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Middle East, Asia-Pacific, and Africa)
Table, figure, charts, TOCs, chapters etc provided by Silicon-germanium Semiconductors industry.
Browse Similar Reports:
ENERGY
Gas Flow Calibration Services Market Set To Witness An Uptick During 2020-2030
This research study on "Gas Flow Calibration Services market" reports offers the comparative assessment of Gas Flow Calibration Services market and consist of Historical data, Significance, statistical data, size & share, Market Price & Demand, Business overview, Market Analysis By Product and Market Trends by Key Players.
Sales volume, Price (USD/Unit), revenue (Million USD) and market share coated by Key Players such Top Players are:
The analysts forecast the CAGR overall rate percentages of Global Gas Flow Calibration Services Market to grow over the period 2020-2030.
Segmentation:
By End-user:
- Domestic
- Industrial
- Commercial
Table, figure, charts, TOCs, chapters etc provided by Silicon-germanium Semiconductors industry.
