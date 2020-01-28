Burger 21 International Inc. Market Increasing Demand with Key Players

This franchise profile gives key insight into Burger 21 International Inc. with a mention of key takeaways as a conclusion. The profile provides a consolidated and up to date information about the company, including the financial performance and/or number of stores owned and franchised by it.

Report Scope:

The scope of this franchise profile report is precise and covers the company’s background along with its present performance in the market. The major sections of the profile include: overview, products offered, recent developments and strategies undertaken, challenges faced, business strategy and analysis, and financial information. The report also includes revenue forecasts, presence of franchisee stores, market forecasts and key people of the company.

The report concludes with any other important information about the company and key takeaways.

Report Includes:

– An overview of the franchise profile on Burger 21 International Inc., a quick service restaurant (QSR) and burger specialist

– Revenue details and cost analysis of Burger 21 International Inc

– Data corresponding to total number of franchises present in the U.S. across various states

– Assessment of approximate franchise expenditure and analysis of investment required for a Burger 21 franchise

– Information on Burger 21’s own unique campaign named “WhatsYourNumber”, wherein customers can order their favorite burger using the burger’s number

Summary

Started in 2009, Burger 21 International Inc. (Burger 21) is a well-known fast food franchise chain in the U.S. that operates in several states of the country. As the name suggests, Burger 21 offers a wide range of burgers and soft drinks as well. Burger 21 opened its first restaurant in 2010 in the Westchase area of Tampa, Florida. Today, the company has a presence in multiple states such as Florida, Arkansas, New York, Texas, Virginia, Georgia, Illinois, Michigan, North Carolina and New Mexico.

It all started in the “Era of Upscale Burgers” in 2001, when Mark Johnston and Arlene Johnston tried to evaluate burgers as per their unique tests and to create a restaurant that would bring variety to the typical burger menu. In 2010, the team of Johnstons tested and tasted hundreds of burgers and came up with 21 unique menu items. It was then that “Burger 21” was born, and today it is serving customers from all age groups with its vast variety of delicious burgers. Additionally, Burger 21 is well-known for its social responsibilities, as it contributes 10% of its restaurants’ sales to local charities and schools. To date, the company has donated $137,000 to charities and schools.

