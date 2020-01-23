Burning Mouth Syndrome Testing Market Growth Opportunities, Key Players, and Threads Analysis

Burning mouth syndrome is a condition which induces burning sensation in the oral cavity. The most common symptoms of burning mouth syndrome are burning or scalding of the mouth, tingling of the mouth, sensation of dry mouth, and loss or change of taste. The two types of burning mouth syndrome are primary burning mouth syndrome and secondary burning mouth syndrome. Primary burning mouth syndrome is caused because of damage of nerves that control pain and taste sensation. Secondary burning mouth syndrome is induced by certain medical conditions and treatments. Burning mouth syndrome is a painful and often frustrating condition for patients.

Increase in incidence of burning mouth syndrome is projected to propel the global market during the forecast period. Moreover, elderly people are more prone to burning mouth syndrome. Hence, increase in the geriatric population is another factor propelling the global burning mouth syndrome testing market. Surge in research and development investment for development of novel diagnostic techniques is expected to augment the global market from 2019 to 2027.

The global burning mouth syndrome testing market can be segmented based on product type, disease type, test type, end-user, and region. In terms of product type, the global market can be classified into kits, instruments, consumables, and disposables. The consumables and disposables segments dominated the global burning mouth syndrome testing market in 2018 due to growing trend of rental contract agreement among manufacturers.

Based on disease type, the global market can be bifurcated into primary burning mouth syndrome and secondary burning mouth syndrome. The secondary mouth syndrome segment is projected to witness strong growth during the forecast period, as prevalence of certain medical conditions such as diabetes, thyroid, nutritional deficiency, allergies, and blood pressure is increasing which are major causes of burning mouth syndrome. In terms of test type, the global burning mouth syndrome testing market can be categorized into blood test, oral swab test, allergy test, salivary flow test, biopsy, and imaging test. Blood test is the most common test prescribed by health care professionals.

Based on end-user, the global burning mouth syndrome testing market can be divided into hospitals, diagnostic labs, specialty clinics, and others. The diagnostic labs segment dominated the global market in 2018 because of well-established laboratory facilities and accuracy of the result that these labs provide. The hospitals segment is expected to be driven by increase in government funding and favorable reimbursement policies. Moreover, hospitals are the more preferred settings by patients. This in turn is likely to propel the segment during the forecast period.

In terms of region, the global burning mouth syndrome testing market can be segmented into Europe, Middle East & Africa, North America, Asia Pacific, and Latin America. Europe and North America are likely to lead the market from 2019 to 2027. Major factors attributed to the growth of the market in these regions are increase in the geriatric population and availability of advanced health care facilities. Asia Pacific presents lucrative opportunities in the market due to increase in the geriatric population in Japan and large population in China and India.

Key players operating in the global burning mouth syndrome testing market include BD, Hologic, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Siemens Healthineers, Hitachi Chemical Co., Ltd., Abbott., Novartis AG, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, and Cepheid.