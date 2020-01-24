Bus Transmission System Market research to Witness Significant Incremental Opportunity During 2017 – 2025

Global Bus Transmission System Market: Introduction

Bus has been always an important part of road transportation for public use. In many of the cities across globe, still buses are the most used mode of transportation for inter and intra city commute. The bus transmission system is a mechanism that transmits the power developed by the engine of the bus to the driving wheels. With the growing need for technological advancements and to cater the demand of growing transportation needs, the OEMs are shifting to develop automatic bus transmission systems. Currently, more than half of the world’s population resides in cities, by the end of 2050, it will be more than 66%. This will create a profound impact on people’s quality of life. Most of the bus transmission systems utilize gasoline & diesel as a fuel. Concurrently, this leads to production of CO2 and other greenhouse gases. Today’s air pollution levels in the cities are already enlightening the limits of a mobile society that depends on bus transit. Furthermore, CO2 emissions are accelerating climate change across the globe. Established players and new players are forced to limit the emissions through manufacturing efficient and eco-friendly bus transmission systems.

The automotive industry is going through numerous changes from different extents including changing environmental standards as well as technological commotions. The bus transmission system market is also witnessing increased competition across the globe. The global presence of OEMs increases their exposure to several geopolitical challenges which affect their business. Furthermore, the bus industry has still not reached to maturity level owing to increased demand from people for advanced public transports in order to avoid increasing accidents and congestions. This proliferates the demand for efficient bus transmission systems.

For detailed insights on enhancing your product footprint, request for a Sample here @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/19036

Global Bus Transmission System Market: Market Dynamics

Public transport is one of the chief driver of economic growth. Folks in many countries rely on bus transport for inter and intra-city commute. Consequently, bus transmission system is expected experience steady growth rate in the coming years. Another factor that fuels up the bus transmission system market is growing oil and gas prices. This pushes OEMs to optimize the fuel economy in the bus transmission system.

The bus transmission system market is going through the turning points in terms of opportunities and challenges. The global bus transmission market is witnessing key challenges in various spheres especially to fulfill new emission norms and technological advancements. With the growing market of rental cars, car-pooling and e-hailing, decreasing preference of bus transportation, the market of bus transmission system is expected to get hampered.

OEMs strive to enhance and bring advanced features with automatic bus transmission system to minimize the power loss and optimize the fuel efficiency of the bus. Furthermore, the bus market is expected to witness transition towards electric mobility, resulting in increasing sales of electric and hybrid buses will also create new opportunities in the market.

Global Bus Transmission System Market: Market Segmentation

Global bus transmission system market can be segmented on the basis of design, transmission type, sales channel, application and region

On the basis of design, global bus transmission system market can be segmented as

Rear Engine Front Wheel Drive

Front Engine Rear Wheel Drive

Mid-engine

On the basis of transmission type, global bus transmission system market can be segmented as

Manual Transmission System

Automatic Transmission System

On the basis of sales channel, global bus transmission system market can be segmented as

OEM

Aftermarket

On the basis of application, global bus transmission system market can be segmented as

Coach Buses

City & Intercity Buses

School Buses

Global Bus Transmission System Market: Regional Outlook

The crisis markets in Latin America and Russia are expected to decelerate the bus transmission systems market. With respect to automobile sector, global production of light commercial is witnessing moderate growth. Nearly, a one-third population of India, China and ASEAN prefer bus transport for traveling purpose. This will likely to boost the transport industry owing to growing population and urbanization in these regions. Consequently, surge in the demand for bus transmission system. Relevant policies have been introduced in North America, Western Europe, and Japan to improve fuel economy in buses.

Moreover, the countries of Middle East are anticipated to witness a significant growth in population. The countries are expected to record promising economic and sustained growth in the coming years. Lack of urban journey policy resulted in the development of well-organized public bus transport system in countries such as UAE, Syria, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and others. Subsequently, this led to the heavy investments in the region for deploying new buses. This step is foreseen to bolster the growth of bus transmission system market in the region. Additionally, significant sales volume of automatic bus transmission systems for luxury buses in the U.S. is expected to continue in the coming years owing to the demand growth of articulated buses.

Global Bus Transmission System Market: Key Participants

Example of some of the market participants in the global bus transmission system market discerned across the value chain include

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Allison Transmission Inc.

Daimler AG

Voith GmbH & Co. KGaA

Eaton

AISIN SEIKI Co., Ltd.

WABCO

VE Commercial Vehicles Limited

MAN Truck & Bus AG

SKF

RSB Group

Cardan Shaft India

To receive extensive list of important regions, ask for TOC here @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/toc/19036

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application, and industry.