MARKET REPORT
Business Intelligence and Analytics Software Market analysis by Top Manufacturers: TIBCO Software, MicroStrategy, Tableau Software, OpenText, IBM, etc.
“
The Business Intelligence and Analytics Software Market report provides detailed profile assessments and current scenario revenue projections for the most promising industry participants.
Business Intelligence and Analytics Software Market report gives the detailed different company profiles, product specifications, capacity, production value, and 2013-2018 market shares for key vendors. The Global Business Intelligence and Analytics Software Industry report focuses on the latest trends in the Global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition.
Get Free Sample PDF Copy with different company Analysis at https://inforgrowth.com/sample-request/5557214/business-intelligence-and-analytics-software-marke
Following Top Key players are profiled in the report:
TIBCO Software, MicroStrategy, Tableau Software, OpenText, IBM, Oracle, Microsoft, SAP, SAS.
2018 Global Business Intelligence and Analytics Software Market Report is a professional and in-depth research report on the world’s major regional market conditions of the Business Intelligence and Analytics Software industry, focusing on the main regions and the main countries (United States, Europe, Japan and China).
Global Business Intelligence and Analytics Software market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer.
Market Segmentation:
Following Top Companies are mentioned in this Business Intelligence and Analytics Software Market Report:
TIBCO Software, MicroStrategy, Tableau Software, OpenText, IBM, Oracle, Microsoft, SAP, SAS.
On the basis of products, report split into, Content Analytics, Professional ServicesManaged Services, Others.
This report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including Healthcare, BFSI, Media and entertainment, Energy and Power, Others.
Get Special Discount Up To 50%,
https://inforgrowth.com/discount/5557214/business-intelligence-and-analytics-software-marke
Business Intelligence and Analytics Software Market report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume. Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Business Intelligence and Analytics Software market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares split, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.
The report focuses on global major leading Business Intelligence and Analytics Software Market players providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and equipment and downstream demand analysis is also carried out.
The Business Intelligence and Analytics Software industry development trends and marketing channels are analyzed. Finally, the feasibility of new investment projects are assessed and overall research conclusions offered.
Table of Contents
1 Business Intelligence and Analytics Software Market Overview
2 Global Business Intelligence and Analytics Software Market Competition by Manufacturers
3 Global Business Intelligence and Analytics Software Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2013-2018)
4 Global Business Intelligence and Analytics Software Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2013-2018)
5 Global Business Intelligence and Analytics Software Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type
6 Global Business Intelligence and Analytics Software Market Analysis by Application
7 Global Business Intelligence and Analytics Software Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis
8 Business Intelligence and Analytics Software Manufacturing Cost Analysis
9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers
10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders
11 Market Effect Factors Analysis
12 Global Business Intelligence and Analytics Software Market Forecast (2018-2025)
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
14 Appendix
If you have any Queries or Requirements, Click Here https://inforgrowth.com/enquiry/5557214/business-intelligence-and-analytics-software-marke
Contact:
Contact Person: Rohan S.
Email:[email protected]
Call:
US: +1-909-329-2808
UK: +44-203-743-1890
”
Latest posts by Suraj Ukarde (see all)
- Circuit Breaker & Fuses Market 2020: Potential Growth, Challenges, Attractive Valuation | Key Players: Siemens AG, Pennsylvania Breaker LLC, Schneider Electric, Maxwell Technologies Ltd, General Electric (GE), etc. - January 28, 2020
- Global Acid Resistant Capsules Market Report 2020 with Market Positioning of Key Vendors: CapsCanada, Lonza (Capsugel), Natural Capsules Limited, Farmacapsulas, Shanxi Guangsheng, etc. - January 28, 2020
- Cigarettes Market is Booming Worldwide | Top Players: CHINA TOBACCO, Altria Group, British American Tobacco, Japan Tabacco, Imperial Tobacco Group, etc. - January 28, 2020
MARKET REPORT
Server Management Software Market Forecasted To Surpass The Value Of ~US$ XX Mn/Bn By 2017 – 2027
Business Intelligence Report on the Physical-Digital Integration Market
FMI, in a recently published market study, offers valuable insights related to the overall dynamics of the Physical-Digital Integration Market in the current scenario. Further, the report assesses the future prospects of the Physical-Digital Integration by analyzing the various market elements including the current trends, opportunities, restraints, and market drivers.
As per the report, the Physical-Digital Integration Market is set to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% over the forecast period 2017 – 2027 and exceed a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029. The report suggests that significant progress in technology, growing investments towards R&D projects, and increasing awareness related to curbing industrial waste are some of the primary factors that are expected to drive the growth of the Physical-Digital Integration Market during the assessment period 2017 – 2027.
This Press Release will help you to understand the Volume, growth with Impacting Trends. Click HERE To get SAMPLE PDF (Including Full TOC, Table & Figures) at https://www.futuremarketinsights.co/reports/sample/REP-GB-5364
The presented report offers a microscopic view of the market scenario in different regions. The political and economic environment are thoroughly assessed to provide clarity on the growth prospects of the Physical-Digital Integration market in each regional market.
Key Information that can be drawn from the Physical-Digital Integration Market Report:
- The pricing structure of products offered by various market players
- Growth prospects of the various segments and sub-segments in the Physical-Digital Integration Market
- Notable trends that are expected to impact the dynamics of the Physical-Digital Integration Market
- Recent mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, and strategic alliances
- Growth opportunities for market players in various regional markets
This chapter of the report tracks the business prospects of prominent market players operating in the Physical-Digital Integration Market. The revenue growth, market share, product portfolio, pricing, sales, and marketing strategies of each company is discussed in the report.
Important queries related to the Physical-Digital Integration Market addressed in the report:
- Who are the most prominent players in the Physical-Digital Integration Market?
- Which product is likely to be the ‘cash cow’ for the players in the Physical-Digital Integration Market?
- How are the market players reducing their environmental footprint?
- Which region is expected to present a plethora of opportunities for market players in the Physical-Digital Integration Market?
- What are the different growth strategies adopted by market players?
Get Access To TOC Covering 200+ Topics at https://www.futuremarketinsights.co/toc/REP-GB-5364
key players enabling Physical-Digital Integrations are Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., IBM Corporation, Infor Global Solutions, Inc., Infosys Ltd., Oracle Corporation, Salesforce.com, Inc., SAP SE and Toshiba Corporation.
The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application, and industry.
The report covers exhaust analysis on:
- Market Segments
- Market Dynamics
- Market Size
- Supply & Demand
- Current Trends/Issues/Challenges
- Competition & Companies involved
- Technology
- Value Chain
Regional analysis includes:
- North America (U.S., Canada)
- Latin America (Mexico. Brazil)
- Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain)
- Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)
- Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)
- Japan
- Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, S. Africa, Northern Africa)
The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.
Report Highlights:
-
Detailed overview of parent market
-
Changing market dynamics in the industry
-
In-depth market segmentation
-
Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value
-
Recent industry trends and developments
-
Competitive landscape
-
Strategies of key players and products offered
-
Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth
-
A neutral perspective on market performance
-
Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint.
NOTE – All statements of fact, opinion, or analysis expressed in reports are those of the respective analysts. They do not necessarily reflect formal positions or views of Future Market Insights.
Request Customized Report As Per Your Requirements at https://www.futuremarketinsights.co/customization-available/REP-GB-5364
Why Companies Trust FMI?
- A trusted and a renowned entity in the market research space
- Our customer support team resolves over 300 client queries each day
- The rich understanding of the nuances of the latest market research techniques
- Tailor-made reports available without additional expenses
- Round the clock customer service
About Us
FMI is a leading market intelligence and consulting firm. We deliver syndicated research reports, custom research reports and consulting services which are personalized in nature. FMI delivers a complete packaged solution, which combines current market intelligence, statistical anecdotes, technology inputs, valuable growth insights and an aerial view of the competitive framework and future market trends.
Contact Us
616 Corporate Way, Suite 2-9018,
Valley Cottage, NY 10989,
United States
T: +1-347-918-3531
F: +1-845-579-5705
T (UK): + 44 (0) 20 7692 8790
Latest posts by Suraj Ukarde (see all)
- Circuit Breaker & Fuses Market 2020: Potential Growth, Challenges, Attractive Valuation | Key Players: Siemens AG, Pennsylvania Breaker LLC, Schneider Electric, Maxwell Technologies Ltd, General Electric (GE), etc. - January 28, 2020
- Global Acid Resistant Capsules Market Report 2020 with Market Positioning of Key Vendors: CapsCanada, Lonza (Capsugel), Natural Capsules Limited, Farmacapsulas, Shanxi Guangsheng, etc. - January 28, 2020
- Cigarettes Market is Booming Worldwide | Top Players: CHINA TOBACCO, Altria Group, British American Tobacco, Japan Tabacco, Imperial Tobacco Group, etc. - January 28, 2020
MARKET REPORT
Global Biogas Plants Market 2020 | Wärtsilä, Air Liquide, EnviTec Biogas AG, Scandinavian Biogas, Swedish Biogas International
Global Biogas Plants Market Insights, Business Strategies, Price Analysis 2020-2026.
New 2020 Report on “Biogas Plants” Market size | Index Market Research by Applications (Power Generation, Heating, Others), by Type (Agricultural Waste, Energy Crops, Sewage Sludge, Industrial Waste, Food & Beverages Waste, Others), Regional Outlook, Market Demand, Latest Trends, Biogas Plants Industry Share & Revenue by Manufacturers, Company Profiles, Growth Forecasts – 2026.” Index Market Research size and upcoming 5 years growth of this industry.
Request for Sample Report @ https://www.indexmarketsresearch.com/report/global-biogas-plants-market-13/389008/#requestforsample
Index Market Research has recently published a research report titled, [Global “Biogas Plants” Market Research Report 2020] assessing various factors impacting its trajectory. Analysts have used primary and secondary research methodologies to determine the path of the market. The data includes historic and forecast values for a well-rounded understanding. The global Biogas Plants Market is expected to augment in the forecast period owing to various drivers and opportunities that lie in the ever-growing market. This report includes assessment of various drivers, government policies, technological innovations, upcoming technologies, opportunities, market risks, restrains, market barriers, challenges, trends, competitive landscape, and segments.
The Biogas Plants Market market report provides an in-depth analysis of various market elements that are required for a better understanding of the market. The forecast period mentioned for the study is 2020-2026.Market elements such as market explanation, dynamism, research methodologies, segments and competitive landscape is used to gauge better market insights. Various factors under the market dynamics section such as drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges help in adopting various organic as well as inorganic market strategies and approaches. The market estimation for various segments is performed in order to fetch qualitative as well as quantitative insights regarding the market.
Biogas Plants Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2026, from xx million US$ in 2020, according to a new study.
Regional analysis covers:
North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Key Players in this Biogas Plants Market are:
Wärtsilä, Air Liquide, EnviTec Biogas AG, Scandinavian Biogas, Swedish Biogas International, Ameresco, Inc, Agrinz Technologies GmbH, PlanET Biogas Global GmbH, SP Renewable Energy Sources Pvt. Ltd, Beijing Sanyi Green Energy Development, Quadrogen, IES BIOGAS, Biofuel USA Corporation, CH4 Biogas, Biofrigas Sweden ABs
Global Biogas Plants Market: Competitive Landscape
Competitiveness landscape of a market explains strategies incorporated by key players of the market. Key changing situation and shift in management in the recent years by players has been explained through company profiling. This helps readers to understand the trends that will speeding up the growth of market. It also includes investment strategy, marketing tactics, and product development plans adopted by major players of the market. The market forecast will help readers make better investments.
Global Biogas Plants Market: Drivers and Restrains
This section of the report discusses various drivers and restrains that have shaped the global market. The detailed study of numerous drivers of the market enable readers to get a clear perspective of the market, which includes market environment, government policies, product innovations, breakthroughs, and market risks.
The research report also points out the innumerable opportunities, challenges, and market barriers present in the Global Biogas Plants Market. The all-inclusive nature of the information will help the reader determine and plan strategies to benefit from. Restrains, challenges, and market obstacles also help the reader to understand how the company can prevent itself from facing downfall.
Global Biogas Plants Market: Segment Analysis
This section of the report includes partition such as application, product type, and end user. These segmentations aid in determining parts of market that will progress more than others. The segmentation analysis provides information about the key elements that are flourishing the specific segments better than others. It helps readers to understand strategies to make sound investments. The Global Biogas Plants Market is segmented on the basis of product type, applications, and its end users.
Report Highlights
*Detail pricing analysis on the basis of product, application, and regionally segments
*The detailed assessment of the vendor landscape and leading companies to help understand the level of competition in the global Biogas Plants Market
*Deep insights about regulatory and investment scenarios of the global Biogas Plants Market
*Analysis of market effect factors and their impact on the forecast and outlook of the global Biogas Plants Market
*A roadmap of growth opportunities available in the global Biogas Plants Market with the identification of key factors
*The exhaustive analysis of various trends of the global Biogas Plants Market to help identify market developments
Read Detailed Index of full Research Study @ https://www.indexmarketsresearch.com/report/global-biogas-plants-market-13/389008/
Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report illumination like North America, Europe or Asia.
Request customize:-
If you wish to find more details of the report or want a Customization Please contacts us. You can get a detailed of the entire research here.
Contact Us @ [email protected]
Latest posts by Suraj Ukarde (see all)
- Circuit Breaker & Fuses Market 2020: Potential Growth, Challenges, Attractive Valuation | Key Players: Siemens AG, Pennsylvania Breaker LLC, Schneider Electric, Maxwell Technologies Ltd, General Electric (GE), etc. - January 28, 2020
- Global Acid Resistant Capsules Market Report 2020 with Market Positioning of Key Vendors: CapsCanada, Lonza (Capsugel), Natural Capsules Limited, Farmacapsulas, Shanxi Guangsheng, etc. - January 28, 2020
- Cigarettes Market is Booming Worldwide | Top Players: CHINA TOBACCO, Altria Group, British American Tobacco, Japan Tabacco, Imperial Tobacco Group, etc. - January 28, 2020
MARKET REPORT
Global Biodegradable Tableware Market 2020 | Huhtamaki(Chinet), Dart(Solo), Dixie, International Paper, Hefty
Global Biodegradable Tableware Market Insights, Business Strategies, Price Analysis 2020-2026.
New 2020 Report on “Biodegradable Tableware” Market size | Index Market Research by Applications (Commercial Use, Home Use), by Type (Paper, Plastic, Ceramics, Others), Regional Outlook, Market Demand, Latest Trends, Biodegradable Tableware Industry Share & Revenue by Manufacturers, Company Profiles, Growth Forecasts – 2026.” Index Market Research size and upcoming 5 years growth of this industry.
Request for Sample Report @ https://www.indexmarketsresearch.com/report/global-biodegradable-tableware-market-12/389009/#requestforsample
Index Market Research has recently published a research report titled, [Global “Biodegradable Tableware” Market Research Report 2020] assessing various factors impacting its trajectory. Analysts have used primary and secondary research methodologies to determine the path of the market. The data includes historic and forecast values for a well-rounded understanding. The global Biodegradable Tableware Market is expected to augment in the forecast period owing to various drivers and opportunities that lie in the ever-growing market. This report includes assessment of various drivers, government policies, technological innovations, upcoming technologies, opportunities, market risks, restrains, market barriers, challenges, trends, competitive landscape, and segments.
The Biodegradable Tableware Market market report provides an in-depth analysis of various market elements that are required for a better understanding of the market. The forecast period mentioned for the study is 2020-2026.Market elements such as market explanation, dynamism, research methodologies, segments and competitive landscape is used to gauge better market insights. Various factors under the market dynamics section such as drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges help in adopting various organic as well as inorganic market strategies and approaches. The market estimation for various segments is performed in order to fetch qualitative as well as quantitative insights regarding the market.
Biodegradable Tableware Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2026, from xx million US$ in 2020, according to a new study.
Regional analysis covers:
North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Key Players in this Biodegradable Tableware Market are:
Huhtamaki(Chinet), Dart(Solo), Dixie, International Paper, Hefty, Lollicup USA, Solia, Natural Tablewares
Global Biodegradable Tableware Market: Competitive Landscape
Competitiveness landscape of a market explains strategies incorporated by key players of the market. Key changing situation and shift in management in the recent years by players has been explained through company profiling. This helps readers to understand the trends that will speeding up the growth of market. It also includes investment strategy, marketing tactics, and product development plans adopted by major players of the market. The market forecast will help readers make better investments.
Global Biodegradable Tableware Market: Drivers and Restrains
This section of the report discusses various drivers and restrains that have shaped the global market. The detailed study of numerous drivers of the market enable readers to get a clear perspective of the market, which includes market environment, government policies, product innovations, breakthroughs, and market risks.
The research report also points out the innumerable opportunities, challenges, and market barriers present in the Global Biodegradable Tableware Market. The all-inclusive nature of the information will help the reader determine and plan strategies to benefit from. Restrains, challenges, and market obstacles also help the reader to understand how the company can prevent itself from facing downfall.
Global Biodegradable Tableware Market: Segment Analysis
This section of the report includes partition such as application, product type, and end user. These segmentations aid in determining parts of market that will progress more than others. The segmentation analysis provides information about the key elements that are flourishing the specific segments better than others. It helps readers to understand strategies to make sound investments. The Global Biodegradable Tableware Market is segmented on the basis of product type, applications, and its end users.
Report Highlights
*Detail pricing analysis on the basis of product, application, and regionally segments
*The detailed assessment of the vendor landscape and leading companies to help understand the level of competition in the global Biodegradable Tableware Market
*Deep insights about regulatory and investment scenarios of the global Biodegradable Tableware Market
*Analysis of market effect factors and their impact on the forecast and outlook of the global Biodegradable Tableware Market
*A roadmap of growth opportunities available in the global Biodegradable Tableware Market with the identification of key factors
*The exhaustive analysis of various trends of the global Biodegradable Tableware Market to help identify market developments
Read Detailed Index of full Research Study @ https://www.indexmarketsresearch.com/report/global-biodegradable-tableware-market-12/389009/
Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report illumination like North America, Europe or Asia.
Request customize:-
If you wish to find more details of the report or want a Customization Please contacts us. You can get a detailed of the entire research here.
Contact Us @ [email protected]
Latest posts by Suraj Ukarde (see all)
- Circuit Breaker & Fuses Market 2020: Potential Growth, Challenges, Attractive Valuation | Key Players: Siemens AG, Pennsylvania Breaker LLC, Schneider Electric, Maxwell Technologies Ltd, General Electric (GE), etc. - January 28, 2020
- Global Acid Resistant Capsules Market Report 2020 with Market Positioning of Key Vendors: CapsCanada, Lonza (Capsugel), Natural Capsules Limited, Farmacapsulas, Shanxi Guangsheng, etc. - January 28, 2020
- Cigarettes Market is Booming Worldwide | Top Players: CHINA TOBACCO, Altria Group, British American Tobacco, Japan Tabacco, Imperial Tobacco Group, etc. - January 28, 2020
Server Management Software Market Forecasted To Surpass The Value Of ~US$ XX Mn/Bn By 2017 – 2027
Global Biogas Plants Market 2020 | Wärtsilä, Air Liquide, EnviTec Biogas AG, Scandinavian Biogas, Swedish Biogas International
Global Biodegradable Tableware Market 2020 | Huhtamaki(Chinet), Dart(Solo), Dixie, International Paper, Hefty
Global Transportation IT Spending Market, Top key players are Accenture, Cisco Systems, GE Transportation Systems, IBM, Siemens, Amadeus, Alstom, Atos, Bass Software, Capgemini, Cognizant, Cubic, Damarel, Descarts Systems, DNV GL, Ikusi, Indra Sistemas, KAPSCH, LG CNS
Marine Actuators and Valves Market: Rising Investment in Oil and Gas Sector Offers Lucrative Growth Opportunities
E-Commerce Profit Model Market Projected to Experience Major Revenue Boost During the Period Between 2019-2025
Circuit Breaker & Fuses Market 2020: Potential Growth, Challenges, Attractive Valuation | Key Players: Siemens AG, Pennsylvania Breaker LLC, Schneider Electric, Maxwell Technologies Ltd, General Electric (GE), etc.
Global Biodegradable Agricultural Film Market 2020 | BASF SE, Kingfa Sci & Tech Co Ltd, Biobag International, RKW Se
Global Bio-lubricants Market 2020 | Castrol, Solar Lubricants, Houghton PlC, Aztec Oils, Ironsides Lubricants, Albemarle
Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment Market to be worth US$10.69 bn by 2025
What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the Sawmill Market?
Sawmill Market Key Players, Application and Business Analysis over Distributed Regions – Global Forecast to 2026.
Fruits and Vegetables Processing Equipment Market by Types, Applications, Countries, Companies and Forecasts to 2026 covered in a Latest Research
Engineered Wood Products Market Report Forecast by Capital Investment, Industry Outlook, Opportunities & Trends 2024
Sawmill Machinery Market Trends Analysis 2019-2026
Starlink Simulation produced Low Latency when Inter-Satelite Laser Links is left out
New Lithium-ion manifest brings Tesla entity near the aimed 1 Million-Mile Battery
Boeing Chief Executive Officer resigns after the Starliner’s historic landing
Boeing Starliner Astronauts are training to fly via simulations
Israel Communication Satellite is set to for construction with IAI
Trending
-
MARKET REPORT1 month ago
The splitting of Bitcoin to shake markets of cryptocurrency
-
MARKET REPORT2 months ago
New breakthrough in organoids
-
MARKET REPORT1 week ago
What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the Sawmill Market?
-
MARKET REPORT2 months ago
Deep brain stimulation to treat severe tinnitus: encouraging results
-
MARKET REPORT1 month ago
Venus Parker Solar investigation makes the Second Planetary Flyby
-
MARKET REPORT1 month ago
Children allergic to cow’s milk are smaller and lighter according to study
-
MARKET REPORT2 months ago
Earth’s crust has grown much more during the first billion years than ever before
-
MARKET REPORT1 week ago
Sawmill Market Key Players, Application and Business Analysis over Distributed Regions – Global Forecast to 2026.