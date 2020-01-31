Business Opportunities in Pullulan Market by Application (Food & Beverages, Personal Care & Cosmetics, Pharmaceuticals) and by Region, Trend, Forecast, Competitive Analysis, and Growth Opportunity 2019-2024



Pullulan is a polysaccharide polymer consisting of maltotriose units (three glucose units connected by -1,4 glycosidic bonds) connected to each other by an -1,6 glycosidic bond. Pullulan is produced from starch by the fungus Aureobasidium pullulans. Pullulan also appears as an ingredient in cosmetics and beauty products because of its solubility in water, and adhesive properties. The analysts forecast the global pullulan market to exhibit a CAGR of 5.3% during the period 2019-2024. The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global pullulan for 2019-2024. To calculate the market size, the report considers the pullulan sales volume and revenue.

Get a Sample PDF at: https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=2591725

The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: regional markets, and application.

Geographically, the global pullulan market is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa and South America. This report forecasts revenue growth at a global, regional & country level, and provides an analysis of the market trends in each of the sub-segments from 2019 to 2024.

– North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, etc.)

– Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Taiwan, Thailand, etc.)

– Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, etc.)

– Middle East & Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Egypt, Nigeria, UAE, Israel, South Africa, etc.)

– South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, Venezuela, Peru, etc.)

Based on application, the pullulan market is segmented into:

– Food & Beverages

– Personal Care & Cosmetics

– Pharmaceuticals



The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. Some of the leading players in the global pullulan market are:

– Hebei Hengbiao Biological Technology Co., Ltd.

– Hebei Xinhe Biochemical Co., Ltd.

– Higrand Biotech Co., Ltd.

– Kumar Organic Products Limited

– MeiHua Holdings Group Co., Ltd.

– Nagase Group (Hayashibara Co., Ltd.)

– Shandong Freda Biotechnology Co., Ltd.

– Shandong Jinmei Biotechnology Co., Ltd.

– Shandong Kangnaxin Biotechnology Co. Ltd.

– Shandong Ruitai Chemical Co., Ltd. (Lycel)

– Yangzhou Joyvo WeiKem Biology Co., Ltd.

– request free sample to get a complete list of companies

Objective of the study:

– To analyze and forecast the market size of global pullulan market.

– To classify and forecast global pullulan market based on region, and application.

– To identify drivers and challenges for global pullulan market.

– To examine competitive developments such as expansions, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global pullulan market.

– To conduct pricing analysis for global pullulan market.

– To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global pullulan market.

Inquire More About This Report @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=E&repid=2591725

The report is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities. Key target audience are:

– Manufacturers of pullulan

– Raw material suppliers

– Market research and consulting firms

– Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

– Organizations, forums and alliances related to pullulan

For More Information Kindly Contact:

ResearchMoz

Mr. Nachiket Ghumare,

90 State Street,

Albany NY,

United States – 12207

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

USA-Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email: [email protected]

Follow us on LinkedIn @ http://bit.ly/1TBmnVG

Media Release: https://www.researchmoz.us/pressrelease

Follow me on : http://marketresearchlatestreports.blogspot.com/