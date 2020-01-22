ENERGY
Business Process Management (BPM) Market 2020 Emerging Trends, Technology, Services, Top Players, Applications, Size, Revenue, Development, Growth Opportunities, Strategies and Forecast 2025
By 2025, the global business process management market size is expected to reach a valuation of USD 18 billion, assisted by the rapid and wide spread integration of business process management framework. The small scale and medium enterprises are emerging as major users of BPM as the need for streamlining their business processes for effective cost management is of utmost importance to these businesses. The significant cost reductions is a major driver of the business process management software globally.
Business process management is the method of enhancing a business process by analyzing it, designing & modelling on its mechanism and working in distinct scenarios, implementing developments, monitoring the developed process and repeatedly improving it. NASSCOM also projects that digital sector in India will account for around 60-70% of the BPM service providers’ revenue by 2023.
Adroit Market Research launched a study titled, “Global Business Process Management Market Size 2016, By IT Solution (Process Improvement, Automation, Content & Document Management, Integration, Monitoring & Optimization), By IT Service (System Integration, Consulting, Training & Education), By Business Function/Department (Human Resource, Accounting & Finance, Sales & Marketing, Manufacturing, Supply Chain Management, Operation & Support, Others), by Organization Size (SMEs, Large Enterprises), by Deployment (Cloud, On-Premise), by End-use Industry (Government & Defence, BFSI, IT & Telecom, Healthcare, Retail, Manufacturing, Others), By Region and Forecast 2017 to 2025”.
Business processes are the institutional architecture governing the working of an organization. These processes are designed to achieve specific organizational goals which majorly includes maximization of output, reduction in the cost of operation and thereby ensuring increased profit margins. The rising level of return on investment achieved through the integration of business process management is a major BPM market trend that is driving the growth of the market.
The study covers the global business process management market value for a period ranging between 2012 to 2025, where 2012 to 2016 imply the actual annual consumption with forecast between 2017 and 2025. The global business process management includes value chain analysis as well as an exhaustive lifecycle analysis of the BPM market. The value chain has been provided by covering the key stages. The product lifecycle analysis has been provided by taking in to account the historic and future trends that are expected to have a significant impact on the adoption of BPM.
The emergence of cloud computing has proven to be a major catalyst in the accelerated deployment of business process management software among organizations of different scales. BPM in the cloud not only ensures process efficiency, but it also enhances the speed, agility and adaptability of the BPM suite. Cloud BPM offers swifter and low-cost integration, which is the major driver of BPM among small and medium enterprises.
The global business process management industry trends is mainly driven by the fast-paced adoption of the BPM suite by SMEs. On the basis of its deployment, the large enterprises held the large enterprises held the largest market share. This is due to the availability of capital and infrastructure required for integration of BPM. However, with the introduction of cloud-based BP suite, SMEs are projected to record the fastest growth during the forecast period. The convergence of BPM with platform as a service, combining the advantages of application development and process support in an integrated cloud model. This eliminates the traditional IT and business productivity challenges, thereby accelerating the deployment of BPM among the SMEs.
Based on geography, North America dominated the market due to the presence of a large number of BPM market leaders in the U.S. Along with this, the rate of adoption of BPM suite is faster among the organization present in North America as compared to the other regions, globally. However, Europe is expected to be offer great potential to the global business process management market on account of the anticipated large-scale integration of BPM in the financial sector.
The global business process management market is dominated by the BPM market leaders which include Oracle Corp, Microsoft Corporation, Appian Inc., IBM Corp., and TIBCO among others.
Key segments of the global BPM market
IT Solution Overview, 2012-2023 (USD million)
Process Improvement
Automation
Content & Document Management
Integration
Monitoring & Optimization
IT Service Overview, 2012-2023 (USD million)
System Integration
Consulting
Training & Education
Business Function/ Department Overview, 2012-2023 (USD million)
Human Resource
Accounting & Finance
Sales & Marketing
Manufacturing
Supply Chain Management
Operation & Support
Others
Organization Size Overview, 2012-2023 (USD million)
SMEs
Large Enterprises
Deployment Type Overview, 2012-2023 (USD million)
Cloud
On-Premise
End-Use Industry Overview, 2012-2023 (USD million)
Government & Defense
BFSI
IT & Telecom
Healthcare
Retail
Manufacturing
Others
Regional Overview, 2012-2023 (USD million)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
United Kingdom
France
Spain
Russia
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
Australia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
South Africa
MARKET REPORT
Lithium-Ion Battery Market 2020 by Battery Type, Application, Demand, Industry Share, Growth, Development, Market Dynamics, Business Outlook and Comprehensive Overview till 2025
The global lithium-ion battery market size is estimated to be valued over USD 100 billion by 2025. The global lithium-ion battery market growth is majorly attributed to rising demand for electric vehicles, consumer electronics, and energy storage solutions globally. Easy availability, high energy density, low-discharge rates and long life cycle are some of the key features which makes lithium-ion batteries preferable over its counterparts and expected to foster the product demand during the forecast period.
Additionally, the report has also analyzed the top 10 lithium-ion battery manufacturers operating globally. The report includes the global lithium-ion battery market growth and estimates (value and volume) for a period ranging between 2015 to 2025, where 2015 to 2017 (historic years) reflect the actual battery demand across different applications with forecast between 2018 and 2025.
Adroit Market Research published a study titled, “Global Lithium-ion Battery Market Size 2017 By Type (Lithium-Cobalt Oxide Battery, Lithium-Iron Phosphate Battery, Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt Oxide Battery, Lithium-Manganese Oxide Battery, Lithium Nickel Cobalt Aluminum Oxide, Lithium-Titanate Battery), By Application (Automotive, Grid Energy Storage, Consumer Electronics, Others), By Region, Trend and Forecast 2018 to 2025”. The global lithium-ion battery market report covers qualitative insights of the industry such as drivers, restrains, opportunities, value chain, Porter’s Five Forces analysis and PESTEL analysis. The objective of the report is to present a detailed analysis of the lithium-ion battery market outlook for different regions.
Increasing investments in energy efficient technologies such as the renewable sector is one of the key factor driving the lithium-ion battery market growth. For instance, in Netherlands, the Energy Investment Allowance (EIA) scheme encourages such investments by offering the investors benefits such as tax deductions on the invested amount. On an average the EIA, commissioned by the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Climate Policy, offers a 13.5% tax advantage. Shift towards renewable energy sources reduces the need to import electricity and optimizes energy demand and supply. According to the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), battery storage in stationary applications is expected to grow at least 17-fold by 2030. Increasing stationary energy storage applications along with spurring demand for electric vehicles (EVs), especially among developing countries such as China, is expected to fuel the lithium-ion battery installations in the coming years.
In 2017, consumer electronics accounted for more than 40% of the global lithium-ion battery market share. As per a recent survey, global consumer electronics user penetration is 26.4% in 2018 and is projected to rise to 34.1% by 2022. The consumer electronics market is continuously evolving owing to constant technological advancements by the players across the globe. Additionally, manufacturers are reinventing and introducing innovations in these categories to enhance sales and drive higher margins. This has led to the improved sales of mature products such as LCDs, TVs and laptops on the back of rising digital consumers, thus, acting as a key factor driving the growth of consumer electronics segment.
North America is projected to be second largest region for lithium-ion battery market over the forecast period. Increasing investments by key players towards the research & development of electric vehicles (EVs) is set to surge the overall product demand in the coming years. Strict regulatory standards for CO2 emissions, favourable government policies for adoption of electric vehicles such as tax rebate, financial incentives, lowers the up-front costs of plug-in electric vehicles in this region. Thus, aforementioned factors are responsible for the growth of the North American lithium-ion battery market. However, Asia Pacific is expected to grow with a rapid CAGR majorly due to widespread expansion of residential and commercial projects majorly in Southeast Asian economies such as India, China, etc.
The global lithium-ion battery market is highly fragmented owing to the presence of several players. Typically, majority of the players cater to their local market with strategy of rapid expansion overseas. Some of the top 10 lithium-ion battery manufacturers include, LG Chem, Samsung SDI, and Johnsons Controls having a broader presence within the global market.
Key segments of the global lithium-ion battery market
Type Overview, 2015-2025 (MWh, USD Million)
Lithium Cobalt Oxide Battery
Lithium-Iron Phosphate Battery
Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt Oxide Battery
Lithium-Manganese Oxide Battery
Lithium Nickel Cobalt Aluminium Oxide Battery
Lithium-Titanate Battery
Application Overview, 2015-2025 (MWh, USD Million)
Automotive
Grid Energy Storage
Consumer Electronics
Others
Regional Overview, 2015-2025 (MWh, USD Million)
North America
US
Europe
France
United Kingdom
Germany
Asia Pacific
India
Japan
China
South Korea
Central & South America
Brazil
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
The report has analysed several players in the market, some of which include
- LG Chem Ltd.
- BYD Company Ltd.
- Johnson Controls
- Tesla Inc.
- GS Yuasa Corporation
- Toshiba Corporation
- Others
ENERGY
Sea Fishing Market Is Expected To Display High Growth In Forthcoming Period, 2020-2024: Sea Angling Ireland SAC, Causeway Sea-Fishing Co., Carrigaholt Sea Angling
Seafood Packaging Market 2020 Includes Market outline, section by Application, Market by Region and Production, Revenue (Value), worth Trend by kind. The Markets And analysis study delivers necessary information and realistic data of the global Seafood Packaging market. In-depth analysis of the Seafood Packaging Market limitations and thus the opportunities modify the user to create the long-run projection. The report to boot includes current trends supported manufacturing ways, technological advancements, and innovations.
Moreover, key market parameters of this report range from industry outlook with respect to critical success factors (CSFs), industry dynamics that mainly covers drivers and restraints, market segmentation & value chain analysis, key opportunities, application and technology outlook, regional or geographical insight, country-level analysis, key company profiles, competitive landscape, to company market share analysis.
Major Key Vendors operating in the Seafood Packaging Market:-
Clondalkin Group, Bischof + Klein, Winpak, Amcor, AEP Industries, Sealed Air, Pactiv, DS Smith, Coveris, Constantia Flexibles, Berry Global, Bemis, Graham Packaging, Huhtamaki
Types is divided into:
- Flexible Packaging
- Rigid Packaging
Applications is divided into:
- Home
- Supermarket
- Other
This Seafood Packaging market report is a decisive source of information about the industry, important facts and figures, expert opinions, and the newest developments across the globe. Being proficient and all-inclusive, this market report puts a light on primary and secondary drivers, market share, leading segments, possible sales volume, and geographical analysis. The report contains reviews about key players in the market, major collaborations, merger and acquisitions along with trending innovation and business policies. The Seafood Packaging market report also offers CAGR value fluctuations during the forecast period of 2020-2024 for the market.
Geographically Regions are:
- Asia-Pacific
- Europe
- North America
- Middle East & Africa
- South America
Reasons to Buy
- To gain insightful analyses of the Seafood Packaging Systems market 2019 to 2024 and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.
- To assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.
- To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the Seafood Packaging Systems market 2019 to 2024 and its impact in the global market.
- To understand the future outlook and prospects for the Seafood Packaging Systems market from 2019 to 2024.
ENERGY
Marketing Resource Management Market Insight and Professional Survey Report 2020: BrandWizard, Code Worldwide, BrandMaker
Marketing Resource Management Market 2020 report to boot options an outline of Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) in command of worth for the actual quantity for Marketing Resource Management market which will assist the user to conclude the selection supported a front chart. The Marketing Resource Management Market report to boot contains in-detail information of the key players besides vendors and suppliers. The report to boot focuses on the geographical distribution of the Marketing Resource Management market across the globe with the analysis done by our qualified researchers.
The characteristics of the Marketing Resource Management trade square measure evaluated throughout a qualitative and quantitative due to comparing the Marketing Resource Management market regionally and globally. Moreover, the report is crafted with many graphical representations that embrace graphs, figures, and diagrams that supported the mathematics data besides precise revenue graphs and analysis of the merchandise.
Key Vendors operating in the Marketing Resource Management Market:
BrandWizard, Code Worldwide, BrandMaker, Saepio, Infor Orbis Global, Central Desktop (PGi), BrandMaster, Kodak, Adnovate, Teradata, MarketingPilot (Microsoft), Aptean, Microsoft, IBM, Neolane, Oracle, Direxxis, SAP, SAS
Applications is divided into:
- BFSI
- Information Technology
- Media & Entertainment
- Healthcare
- Retail
- Automotive
- Others
The Marketing Resource Management report covers the following Types:
- On-premise
- Cloud
Worldwide Marketing Resource Management market analysis by current market trends, product specification, technology, product type and production analysis considering major factors such as Revenue, Cost, Gross & Gross Margin. Marketing Resource Management market report takes care of every opportunity, challenges, drivers, market structures, and competitive scene for the customers.
Geographically Regions covered in this report:
- Asia-Pacific
- Europe
- North America
- Middle East & Africa
- South America
Highlights of this Marketing Resource Management Market Report:
- Buyers of the report will have access to unique information about top key players of the global Marketing Resource Management Market
- The report informs readers about future products and technologies to be introduced in the global Marketing Resource Management Market
- Readers are offered with comprehensive analysis on key revenue pockets of the global Marketing Resource Management Market
- The report provides details about long-term and short-term strategies adopted by major players of the global Marketing Resource Management Market
- The authors of the report have provided demand and growth trends of the global Marketing Resource Management Market and also its segments
- In the geographical analysis section, the report discusses about recent market developments in different regions and countries
