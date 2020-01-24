MARKET REPORT
Business Travel Market by Key Players, Sales, Demand, Industry Dynamic Forces & Forecast 2027
The global Business Travel market accounted for US$ 1.37 Tr in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% over the forecast period 2019–2027, to account for US$ 2.09 Tr by 2027.
Business travel is a broad term that consists of all the activities executed to achieve a business goal or objective. This objective could be increasing sales, building business relationships, client support, business operations, training, and learning & development among many others. Business Travel is a critical function in any organization and travel managers sees it as an opportunity for revenue generation. For governments also, business travel generates jobs, increases income and tax revenues. Business Travel is affected by factors such as size of the economy, GDP growth, travel infrastructure development, population, industry mix, business dispersion, technology adoption, exports, oil prices, tax, security, and regulatory policies.
Business Travel Market – Company Profiles
- American Express Global Business Travel
- BCD Group
- Booking Holdings, Inc.
- Corporate Travel Management
- CWT
- Direct Travel, Inc.
- Expedia Group
- Fareportal
- Flight Centre Travel Group Limited
- Travel Leaders Group
Bleisure is defined as a practice of combining both business and leisure on a business trip. The popularity of bleisure travel is growing among corporate travelers worldwide, as it allows frequent travelers to take some time off from the hectic schedule of travelling and business meetings during a trip.More than half of of Business Travelers prefers to take bleisure trips. These trips help travelers in increasing their work productivity by reducing the stress associated with business trips. With increasing connected generation and young millennial business professionals, the demand for bleisure services is anticipated to grow at a fast pace during the forecast period. According to the latest survey conducted by Expedia Group Media Solutions on ‘Unpacking Bleisure Traveler Trends’, more than 60% of business trips converted into bleisure trips across five countries in the year 2017. This survey was conducted with more than 2500 business travelers from China, Germany, India, the UK and the U.S. There was a 40% increase since last years’ study when only 43% business trips were bleisure in the U.S. With this growing trend of mixing leisure with business and each traveler taking an average of more than 6 trips in one year, bleisure travel present a huge opportunity for market players operating in the global business travel market during the forecast period of 2019 to 2027.
Among the various geographic regions, Asia Pacific held the leading position in the global Business Travel market and it is anticipated to be the highest spending contributor throughout the forecast period. The market growth in Asia Pacific is primarily driven by development of travel infrastructure and presence of a large number of Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs).
Increasing innovations in advanced technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Internet of Things (IoT), could result in multiple benefits for both business travelers and companies operating in the global Business Travel market. Companies can offer personalized services tailored to the needs of today’s tech-savvy business travelers with the integration of AI in their applications. A typical mobile assistant is a perfect example of AI in the business travel market, that helps travelers during their journey by delivering required information instantly. Saved customer profiles with important information such as passport numbers, payment cards, flight details, business itinerary, and frequent flyer details are just some parts of this process that led to contextual and custom customer experience. There are various areas in a business travel ecosystem which are integrating technology innovations into their services, for instance, ‘smart’ airline seats, luggage mapping & tracking, temperature controls in hotels.
On the basis of service type, the Business Travel market is segmented into transportation, food & accommodation, and recreation activity. In 2018, the global business travel market is dominated by food & accommodation segment with more than half of the global market share.
Based on traveler type, the market is bifurcated into group and solo traveler. Group traveler segment held the largest market share of global business travel spending in 2018 and it is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period with a CAGR of 5.8%.
Table of Contents
- Introduction
- Business Travel Market – Key Takeaways
- Business Travel Market – Market Landscape
- Business Travel Market – Key Market Dynamics
- Business Travel Market – Analysis
- Business Travel Market Analysis – By Product
- Business Travel Market Analysis – By Component
- Business Travel Market Analysis– by Deployment
- Business Travel Market Analysis– by End User
- Business Travel Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2027
- Business Travel Market – Industry Landscape
- Business Travel Market – Key Company Profiles
- Appendix
Global Plastic Food Containers Market 2019 Research Report
Plastic Food Containers are container that holds food. Many products use low-density polyethylene formed into plastic bags, plastic boxes, Cans and Jars, plastic cans or plastic jars.
The technical barriers of Plastic Food Containers are relatively low, and the Plastic Food Containers enterprise disperse in many countries, and the relative large companies include Bemis, Sealed Air Corporation, Wihuri, Coveris, Lock&Lock, Huhtamaki, Sabert, Printpack Incorporated, Visy Proprietary Limited, Tupperware and others.
There are companies adding new capacities and aiming at the cost and quality leadership which shall improve profitability. As the same time, companies are focusing on technological innovation, equipment upgrades, and process improvements, to reduce costs and improve quality. The competition in Plastic Food Containers market will become more intense.
According to this study, over the next five years the Plastic Food Containers market will register a 5.0% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 41200 million by 2024, from US$ 30700 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Plastic Food Containers business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Plastic Food Containers market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study considers the Plastic Food Containers value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.
Storage Containers
Takeaway Containers
Cups and Bottles
Cans and Jars
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Meat, Vegetables and Fruits
Deli and Dry Product
Others
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Bemis
Sealed Air Corporation
Wihuri
Coveris
Lock&Lock
Huhtamaki
Sabert
Printpack Incorporated
Visy Proprietary Limited
Tupperware
Silgan
Consolidated Container
Reynolds
PakPlast
LINPAC Packaging Limited
Chuo Kagaku
Placon
ALPLA
Amcor
OXO
Rubbermaid
Genpak
Ring Container Technologies
EMSA
Leyiduo
World Kitchen-snapware
Serioplast
Bonson
Hebei Boqiang
Beijing Yuekang
Joseph Joseph
Ningbo Linhua
Avio Pack
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Plastic Food Containers consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Plastic Food Containers market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Plastic Food Containers manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Plastic Food Containers with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of Plastic Food Containers submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Balloon Kyphoplasty Industry 2020 Global Market Size, Demand, Growth Analysis, Share, Revenue and Forecast 2026
Balloon Kyphoplasty Industry 2020 market research report includes detailed information about the major factors such as drivers, opportunities, restraints, and challenges influencing the growth of the ion exchange resins market across the globe. The research study also examines the Balloon Kyphoplasty on the basis of a number of criteria, such as the product type, application, and its geographical presence.
The Major Players Covered in this Report:
- CareFusion
- DePuy Synthes
- Medtronic
- Stryker
- …
Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins. Third by regions, this report focuses on the sales (consumption), production, import and export of Balloon Kyphoplasty Market in North America, Japan, Europe, India, Southeast Asia and China.
Global Balloon Kyphoplasty Industry 2020 Market Research Report is spread across 96 pages and provides exclusive vital statistics, data, information, trends and competitive landscape details in this niche sector.
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Chronic Pain
Spinal Deformity
Market segment by Application, split into
Hospital
Clinic
Others
Market Segments:
The global Balloon Kyphoplasty market is segmented on the basis of type of product, application, and region. The analysts authoring the report provide a meticulous evaluation of all of the segments included in the report. The segments are studied keeping in view their market share, revenue, market growth rate, and other vital factors. The segmentation study equips interested parties to identify high-growth portions of the global Balloon Kyphoplasty market and understand how the leading segments could grow during the forecast period.
With tables and figures helping analyze worldwide Global Balloon Kyphoplasty market, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.
There are 13 Chapters to thoroughly display the Balloon Kyphoplasty market. This report included the analysis of market overview, market characteristics, industry chain, competition landscape, historical and future data by types, applications and regions.
Chapter 1: Balloon Kyphoplasty Market Overview, Product Overview, Market Segmentation, Market Overview of Regions, Market Dynamics, Limitations, Opportunities and Industry News and Policies.
Chapter 2: Balloon Kyphoplasty Industry Chain Analysis, Upstream Raw Material Suppliers, Major Players, Production Process Analysis, Cost Analysis, Market Channels and Major Downstream Buyers.
Chapter 3: Value Analysis, Production, Growth Rate and Price Analysis by Type of Balloon Kyphoplasty.
Chapter 4: Downstream Characteristics, Consumption and Market Share by Application of Balloon Kyphoplasty.
Chapter 5: Production Volume, Price, Gross Margin, and Revenue ($) of Balloon Kyphoplasty by Regions (2014-2020).
Chapter 6: Balloon Kyphoplasty Production, Consumption, Export and Import by Regions (2014-2020).
Chapter 7: Balloon Kyphoplasty Market Status and SWOT Analysis by Regions.
Chapter 8: Competitive Landscape, Product Introduction, Company Profiles, Market Distribution Status by Players of Balloon Kyphoplasty.
Chapter 9: Balloon Kyphoplasty Market Analysis and Forecast by Type and Application (2020-2025).
Chapter 10: Market Analysis and Forecast by Regions (2020-2025).
Chapter 11: Industry Characteristics, Key Factors, New Entrants SWOT Analysis, Investment Feasibility Analysis.
Chapter 12: Market Conclusion of the Whole Report.
Chapter 13: Appendix Such as Methodology and Data Resources of This Research.
Maize Sheller Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2020-2026) | Suncue, Cimbria, NEWEEK
The report is just the right resource that global and regional Maize Sheller players and investors need to peep into the future of their business and plan out effective growth strategies. It is a compilation of intelligent and accurate research and analysis studies that help players in the Maize Sheller business to understand the growth patterns of leading segments and regions, nature of competition, and other significant aspects. Buyers of the report are provided with reliable forecasts for total revenue, consumption, sales, CAGR, production, and other important factors.
Readers of the report can get detailed information on important drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities in the Maize Sheller business. They can also learn about trending technologies, manufacturing techniques, investment strategies, products, and applications that Maize Sheller players should be paying attention to.
Each segment is deeply studied by the authors of the report to help players identify key growth pockets and make the right investment decisions in their Maize Sheller business. All of the segments considered for the research study are analyzed on the basis of share, consumption, growth rate, consumer preference, and several other parameters.
Global Maize Sheller Market by Type Segments: BBB
Global Maize Sheller Market by Application Segments: Seed Processing Sector, Farm and Household
The report also includes a thorough analysis of both developed and developing regions, including North America, Europe, the MEA, and Asia Pacific. It offers useful suggestions and recommendations for Maize Sheller companies to help them gain a competitive edge over their toughest competitors in different regions and countries.
This report includes the following manufacturers; we can also add the other companies as you want: Suncue, Cimbria, NEWEEK, Penagos Brothers, Kuku Agri-Equipment, Isher Engineering Works, Premier Magnetos, Zhengzhou Weiwei Machinery, etc.
The company profiling section of the report provides a brilliant analysis of the growth of leading players in the industry, based on share, recent developments, geographical expansion, regional presence, technology, and many other factors. The vendor landscape is also presented in quite some detail in the report.
Table of Contents
Executive Summary: The report begins with a summary of the entire research study, along with CAGR and value or volume forecasts.
Top Segments: As the name suggests, this section gives details about leading and also other segments, their growth potential, share, and other important factors.
Leading Regions: Here, readers are provided with an in-depth study on key regions and countries and their overall growth during the forecast period.
Company Profiling: This section includes a detailed comparison of top Maize Sheller players, accurate analysis of the competitive landscape, and other studies.
Dynamics: Buyers of the report have access to an intelligent research study on crucial drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities in the Maize Sheller business.
Conclusion: Here, the analysts authoring the report have provided their overall take on the Maize Sheller business and the industry. This section also includes important findings from the research study.
