Butylated Hydroxytoluene (BHT) Market Research Report by Geographical Analysis and Forecast 2019 – 2027

Global Packaged Turmeric-Based Beverages Market – From FMI’s Viewpoint

The Packaged Turmeric-Based Beverages market study outlines the key regions

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

A report on the global packaged turmeric based beverages market reveals the key trends that have led to the growth of the global market. Furthermore, the report describes the reasons behind the emergence of certain trends in the global packaged turmeric-based beverages market.

Global Packaged Turmeric-Based Beverages Market: Trends and Opportunities

It is evident that the food and beverages industry has been expanding at a robust rate, and this growth has served several benefits to the global market for packaged turmeric based beverages. It is anticipated that the various types of beverages including fresh turmeric drinks, turmeric-based shakes, and turmeric soft drinks available in the market would aid the growth of the global packaged turmeric-based beverages market. Moreover, the awareness of the masses about the advantages of turmeric has also played to the benefit of the global market.

Several medical practitioners and doctors have approved of the benefits of consuming turmeric drinks on a regular basis. This is expected to create commendable growth opportunities within the global market for packaged turmeric-based beverages. Besides, the field of dermatology has also elucidated several benefits of orally consuming turmeric-based beverages. Hence, the consciousness of the masses towards their skin and physical appearance has taken the form of increased consumption of turmeric based drinks in recent times.

Global Packaged Turmeric-Based Beverages Market: Regional Outlook

The demand for packaged turmeric based beverages has been rising across western nations including those in Europe and North America. The knowledge of the people about the benefits of turmeric has been the key driver of demand within the market for packaged turmeric-based beverages in North America and Europe. In Asia Pacific, the popularity of herbal and homeopathic treatments has led to an increased demand for packaged turmeric-based beverages in recent times.

Global Packaged Turmeric-Based Beverages Market: Competitive Landscape

The market players functioning in the global packaged turmeric-based beverages market are projected to expand their product portfolio to reap the benefits of increasing demand. Furthermore, the key market players are also anticipated to resort to promotional campaigns for turmeric drinks in order to attract the consumers. Some of the key players in the global packaged turmeric-based beverages market are Unilever, House Foods Group, Numi, Dunn’s River Brands, and Just-C.

