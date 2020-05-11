MARKET REPORT
By the end of , demand for is Expected to Trigger the Growth of the Strip Packing Machines Market 2017 – 2025
Strip Packing Machines market research study in brief
The business intelligence study for the Strip Packing Machines market provides an extensive synopsis of essential aspects involving the product classification, important definitions, and other industry-specific parameters. The report also covers the key factors associated with the current events such as alliances, mergers & acquisitions, and new product launches.
Additionally, the Strip Packing Machines market study puts forth a rigid basis for collecting a cluster of insights that potential customers can use to enhance their revenues and reduce costs. The illustration of data on Strip Packing Machines market segmentation by type, application, and geography offers a critical viewpoint of, what manufacturers are eyeing for the stipulated timeframe, 2019 – 2026.
This article will help the Strip Packing Machines vendors understand the volume expansion outlook with impacting trends.
All of the segments covered in the research study are examined on the basis of BPS, market share, revenue, and other crucial factors. Our business study presents how various segments are adding to the growth of the global Strip Packing Machines market. It also offers information on key trends with regards to the segments studied in the report. This supports market players to focus on promising regions of the global Strip Packing Machines market. The research study also delivers independent analysis on the segments as per absolute dollar opportunity.
Market Segmentation
The global strip pack machines market is segmented as per packaging material, capacity type and end use industry
As per packaging material the global strip packing machines market is segmented into
- Aluminum Foil
- Glassine
- Cellophane
- Others
As per product type the global strip packing machines market is segmented into
- Tablets
- Capsules
- Electronic components
- Household items
- Others (Buttons, pins, etc.)
As per capacity type the global strip packing machines market is segmented into
- Up to 400 units per minute
- 400 to 800 Units per minute
- 800 to 1600 Units per minute
- 1600 to 2400 units per minute
- Above 2400 units per minute
As per end use industry the global strip packing machines market is segmented into
- Pharmaceutical
- Food
- Electronics
- Others (Household Products, etc.)
Global Strip Packing Machines Market: Market Dynamics
Hermetically sealed products have relatively longer shelf life which makes strip packing machines a preferred solution for packaging manufacturers catering to food and pharmaceutical products. The global strip packing machines market is anticipated to evolve in terms of technology that allows faster production runs and handling of high volume demands. Strip packing machinery manufacturers are innovating in terms of design and technology to cater to rapidly evolving product delivery solutions. Product delivery formats are rapidly evolving particularly in pharmaceuticals in order to provide effectiveness in packaging solutions.
In May 2017, Germany based life science company Bayer AG introduced cloverleaf shaped strip packs for its aspirin product. The cloverleaf shaped blister packaging aims to offer consumer convenience in opening and accessing the medicines along with being a differentiated value offering. The strip pack requires modifications in the design of strip packaging machinery. The cloverleaf shaped strip packs were produced in association with strip packing machines manufacturer Romaco Pharmatechnik GmbH.
Blister packaging is anticipated to emerge as an effective alternative to traditional packaging of tablets and capsules which involved packer bottles. Pharmaceutical companies preferring blister strip packs over packer bottles is expected to boost the demand for global strip packing machines market.
Global Strip Pack Machines Market: Regional Outlook
The global strip packing machines market is segmented into 7 key regions including North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa (MEA), Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), and Japan.
Global Strip Pack Machines Market:
Some of the players operating in the global strip pack machines market include Romaco Pharmatechnik GmbH , The Bombay Engineering Works, Gansons Limited, Maruho Hatsujyo Innovations (MHI), Diecraft Engineering, Jornen Machinery Co., Ltd., Ipec Engineering Pvt. Ltd., Marchesini Group S.p.A., Sainty International Group, Kwang Dah Enterprise Co., Ltd., Budakoti Engineering Private Limited., and Toyo Machine Manufacturing Co., Ltd.
The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.
The study is a source of reliable data on:
- Market segments and sub-segments
- Market trends and dynamics
- Supply and demand
- Market size
- Current trends/opportunities/challenges
- Competitive landscape
- Technological breakthroughs
- Value chain and stakeholder analysis
The regional analysis covers:
- North America (U.S. and Canada)
- Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)
- Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)
- Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)
- Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)
- Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)
The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.
A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.
Highlights of the report:
- A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market
- Important changes in market dynamics
- Market segmentation up to the second or third level
- Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume
- Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments
- Market shares and strategies of key players
- Emerging niche segments and regional markets
- An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market
- Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market
Note: Although care has been taken to maintain the highest levels of accuracy in TMR’s reports, recent market/vendor-specific changes may take time to reflect in the analysis.
The research attempts to answer many queries such as:
- What aspects do the customers look for while purchasing Strip Packing Machines ?
- Who is buying your product or service globally at present?
- Who are your critical competitors?
- How will the competitive scenario look like between the forecast period 2018 to 2025?
- What will be the cost of the products and facilities across different regions?
- What are the trends impacting the performance of the Strip Packing Machines market?
- What issues will vendors running the Strip Packing Machines market confront?
- What needs are the leading manufacturers trying to meet by the forecast period 2025?
Future of Chemical Blowing Agents Reviewed in a New Study
Assessment of the Global Chemical Blowing Agents Market
The recent study on the Chemical Blowing Agents market is a comprehensive analysis of the various parameters that are likely to influence the growth of the Chemical Blowing Agents market. The historical and current market trends are taken into consideration while predicting the future prospects of the Chemical Blowing Agents market. Further, the study introspects the major trends that are likely to impact the growth of the Chemical Blowing Agents market during the forecast period, 20XX-20XX.
The investors, stakeholders, emerging and established players can leverage the data included in the report to develop impactful growth strategies and improve their position in the current Chemical Blowing Agents market landscape. The report provides a thorough assessment of the micro and macro-economic factors that are expected to impact the growth of the Chemical Blowing Agents market.
Competitive Assessment
The competitive assessment section provides insights related to the developments made by leading players in the Chemical Blowing Agents market in terms of product development, mergers, collaborations, and more. The product portfolio of each company is evaluated along with its pricing structure and marketing strategies.
Regional Assessment
The regional assessment chapter of the report offers an in-depth understanding of the growth prospects of the Chemical Blowing Agents market across different geographies such as:
End-use Industry
The adoption pattern of the Chemical Blowing Agents across various end-use industries is highlighted in the report and represented using informative graphs, figures, and tables. The different end-use industries studied in the report include:
AkzoNobel N.V.
Americhem
Arkema S.A.
Daikin Industries, Ltd.
Chemours
Eiwa Chemical
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Foam Supplies, Inc.
Haltermann GmbH
HARP International Ltd.
KibbeChem, Inc.
Linde AG
Solvay SA
ZEON Corporation
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
ADC
HFC
Others
Segment by Application
Polyurethane Foams
Polystyrene Foams
Polyolefin Foams
Others
Valuable Market Insights Included in the Report
- Recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships
- Revenue growth of the Chemical Blowing Agents market over the assessment period
- Value chain analysis of prominent players in the Chemical Blowing Agents market
- Regulatory framework across different regions impacting the Chemical Blowing Agents market trajectory
- Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the Chemical Blowing Agents market
The report addresses the following queries related to the Chemical Blowing Agents market
- How have the production techniques evolved in recent years?
- How can the emerging players in the Chemical Blowing Agents market establish their foothold in the current Chemical Blowing Agents market landscape?
- The market in which region is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period?
- What is the projected value of the Chemical Blowing Agents market in 2019?
- How can the emerging players in the Chemical Blowing Agents market solidify their position in the Chemical Blowing Agents market?
2020 Glass Blood Collection Tubes Market Analysis, Segments, Growth and Value Chain 2019-2026
The global 2020 Glass Blood Collection Tubes market study covers the projection size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn US$) and volume (x units). The report estimates the lookup of different local distributors in the overall market and provides the market size of the 2020 Glass Blood Collection Tubes market using both bottom-up and top-down approaches. To investigate the key players and their market contribution, primary and secondary research has been comprehensively performed. In addition, all the figures, subdivisions, and shares have been collected with the help of trustworthy sources.
In the 2020 Glass Blood Collection Tubes market research study, 2018 is considered as the base year, and 2019-2029 is considered as the forecast period to predict the market size. The report identifies each 2020 Glass Blood Collection Tubes market player on the basis of market share, production portfolio, and growth rate. In addition, the research study analyzes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of the players.
Global 2020 Glass Blood Collection Tubes market report on the basis of market players
BD
Terumo
GBO
Medtronic
Sekisui
Sarstedt
FL Medical
Hongyu Medical
Improve Medical
TUD
Sanli
Gong Dong
CDRICH
Narang Medical
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
1-3 ml
3-5 ml
Others
Segment by Application
Venous Blood Collection
Capillary Blood Collection
The report provides market share, consumption pattern, and influencing factors of each region. Prominent countries driving the regional growth are also covered in the report.
Highlights of the report:
- Scrutinized data of the drivers and restraints affecting the growth of the 2020 Glass Blood Collection Tubes market.
- Detailed analysis of distribution channels, and consumption patterns, of the global 2020 Glass Blood Collection Tubes market.
- Comprehensive evaluation of the 2020 Glass Blood Collection Tubes market player, which includes strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats.
- In-depth information regarding the recent R&D projects across various regions and end-use industries.
- Up-to-date insights about the trends influencing the 2020 Glass Blood Collection Tubes market growth, including ecological preservation, and regulatory norms.
The 2020 Glass Blood Collection Tubes market report answers the following questions:
- Why are the players focusing on the production of segment?
- Which regions are serving lucrative opportunities to the 2020 Glass Blood Collection Tubes market players?
- What manufacturing techniques are being utilized for the production of 2020 Glass Blood Collection Tubes ?
- Which segment currently holds the majority of share of the global 2020 Glass Blood Collection Tubes market?
- Which trends have the maximum impact on the growth of the global 2020 Glass Blood Collection Tubes market?
Global Ink Additives Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026)
Global Ink Additives Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at CAGR of 6.9 % during forecast period.
The demand for ink additives is likely to drive significantly in the packaging application. The flexographic process for packaging proposals rub resistance, friction and blocking reduction, and trapping benefits. The product has enough potential to sustain for long-time owing to the increasing use of corrugated boxes. Distribution channels further support market growth with an increasing e-commerce business.
However, the increasing concern of toxicity in ink chemicals restrains the market during the forecast period. Global ink additives market has opportunity to develop green products to ease future challenges. The product demand in the APAC is gradually growing with a demand for high-performance ink for end-use applications expected to drive the market growth during the assessment period.
One of the latest trends that will gain traction in the ink additives market in the upcoming years is the rising demand for eco-friendly inks. The increasing environmental concerns and sustainability have led to the demand for biodegradable inks. The primary advantage of eco-friendly inks is the improved recyclability of paper as it aids efficient separation of ink from paper. Moreover, these inks are odorless and free from hazardous chemical compounds, making favorable for printing packaging materials for food and beverages.
Dispersing & wetting agents segment is dominating the ink additives market during the forecast period. This increased market share can be accredited to properties of wetting and dispersing agents for stabilizing the suspension of pigments in varnish and achieving excellent print quality. Dispersing & wetting agents are used in nearly all types of inks, resulting in constant demand.
The packaging segment accounted for the major shares and dominated ink additives market. Factors, for instance, its help in enhancing the appearance of the product and for providing information regarding the product or the brand in the food industry will contribute to the growth of this industry segment in the upcoming years. The packaging industry usages inks for printing cartons, labels, corrugated boards, and films and will be driven by the increased demand for flexible packaging in the food industry.
Region-wise, The APAC represents the high volume ink additives market for printing ink industry followed by Europe and North America. The highest growth has been observed by the packaging segment of textile additives. The publishing and the commercial printing segments of ink additives market are though shrinking in certain developed regions of the globe and have shown sluggish growth in the developing countries over the past. The ink additives market is likely to show a moderate single-digit annual growth over the next five years. The growth of the packaging segment in the global ink additives market has been amplified by the growing growth in the GDP and population in the Asia Pacific region.
A recent development in Global Ink Additives Market: In March 2018, Solvay SA introduced a new range of products to meet consumers’ need in creating color, binder, and performance systems. The new products offer benefits like better film performance, stain and water resistance, and improvement in the development of environmentally friendly formulations for architectural paints, adhesives, industrial coatings, and printing inks.
The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding Global Ink Additives Market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, and SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in Global Ink Additives Market.
Scope of the Global Ink Additives Market
Global Ink Additives Market, By Type
• Rheology Modifiers
• Dispersing & Wetting Agents
• Foam Control Additives
• Slip/Rub Materials
• Others
Global Ink Additives Market, By Technology
• Solvent-Based
• Water-Based
Global Ink Additives Market, By Process
• Lithographic
• Gravure
• Flexographic
• Digital
Global Ink Additives Market, By Application
• Packaging
• Publishing
• Commercial Printing
Global Ink Additives Market, By Region
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Middle East and Africa
• South America
Key players operating in the Global Ink Additives Market
• ALTANA AG
• BASF SE
• Dow Corning
• Elementis Plc
• Evonik Industries
• Harima Chemicals Group
• Shamrock Technologies
• Munzing Chemie Gmbh
• Solvay S.A.
• Lubrizol
• Keim Additec Surface Gmbh
• Allnex
• Croda International Plc.
• Honeywell International Inc.
• Dorf Ketal
• Polyone Corporation
• Clariant
• Martínez Ayala
• Siltech
• Uniqchem
• Venator
• Raybo Chemical Company
• the International Group, Inc
• Krishna Antioxidants Pvt. Ltd.
• Patcham
