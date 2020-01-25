By the end of , demand for is Expected to Trigger the Growth of the Wheel Jack Market 2019 – 2027

Global Wheel Jack market report from TMR (TMR)’s viewpoint

prominent players operating in the global wheel jack market are Osaka Jack Co., Ltd., Tronair Inc., QuickJack, LLC, Vestil Manufacturing Corp., Whiting Corporation, Emerson Manufacturing, Dutton-Lainson Company, Jiaxing Datong Machinery Co., Ltd., Kubanzheldormash Co., and Hydro Systems KG.

Global Wheel Jack Market: Dynamics

Long working life and economic operations adds to effectiveness

Hydraulic jacks are less likely to succumb to the rusting problem, providing them a longer working life, which lures customers looking for a long term solution for heavy lifting operations. Also, hydraulic jacks do not need any external mechanical force or external power supply for its operation which makes the use of jacks economical and a one man operation. Hydraulic jacks are anticipated to evolve as the best alternative for lifting operations performed in multiple industries due to their economic operation and reduced human effort.

Growth in automobile industry

The automobile industry all over the world is booming and this is expected to increase the sales of portable wheel jacks. Automobile production in China and Germany is increasing at a great pace every year and users of these automobiles need lifting jacks as a vehicle accessory. Demand for automobile vehicles is increasing globally which is likely to lead to a surge in sale of portable wheel jacks as even the basic repair and maintenance work requires lifting jacks. The jacks are highly effective in the process of repair and maintenance of rail guided vehicles and aircrafts. The increasing and booming railway industry and airplane transport industry automatically creates a huge potential customer base for portable wheel jacks.

Additional power supply and additional cost of operations to hamper the market

Electric jacks can only be useful in places with proper electric supply required for actuation of jacks. This disadvantage causes problems to the mobility feature of the jacks which can be moved only to locations where electric supply outlets are available. Electric jacks also consume a lot of power which can lead customers to prefer screw jacks for lifting operations. Hence, these factors are anticipated to hinder the global market in the upcoming years.

Global Wheel Jack Market: Segmentation

In terms of type, the global wheel jack market can be segmented into:

Mechanical Wheel Jack

Hydraulic Wheel Jack

Electric Wheel Jack

Pneumatic Wheel Jack

Based on application, the global wheel jack market can be classified into:

Automotive

Marine

Aerospace

Railways

Construction and Mining

The report on the global wheel jack market is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by market analysts, and inputs from market experts and market participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators, and governing factors along with market attractiveness of each segment. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various factors on segments of the wheel jack market across different geographies.

Regional analysis of the global wheel jack market includes:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

South America

