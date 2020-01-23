C4ISR Market by Scope, Growth Prospective, Application & Forecast

Global Paper Pigments Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at CAGR of 5.73% during forecast period.

Global Paper Pigments Market

The major drivers of the global paper pigments market are increasing demand for paper in the packaging industry, high demand in developing countries, and sustained demand for uncoated paper. Environmental concerns related to recycling of paper and growing digitization affecting the paper industry are restraining factors for the global paper pigments market. On the other hand, the increasing need for superior-quality coated paper is presenting growth opportunities to the global paper pigments market.

On the basis of type segment, Calcium carbonate is estimated to hold the largest market share during the forecast period. The increasing demand for bright and bulk paper is leading to an increasing preference for the use of calcium carbonate over kaolin. Ground calcium carbonate is the largest type of calcium carbonate global paper pigment market. It accounted for a share of 70.0% in the global calcium carbonate global paper pigments market. The low cost and easy production process of GCC make it the most widely used type. Precipitated calcium carbonate (PCC) is the fastest-growing market as it imparts very high brightness to the paper. Increasing demand for coated paper in the future is estimated to lead to the increasing penetration of PCC, important to its high growth rate during the forecast period.

Based on the application segment, the coated paper is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period. The need for superior quality paper is growing, offering significant growth potential for coated papers. Furthermore, the loading percentage of paper pigments in coating applications is increase. The use of coated paper is also increasing because of the growth of the packaging industry, and hence, is expected to register a higher growth rate. Uncoated paper is also a significant application of paper pigments because of the high demand for paper pigments for newsprint, writing, and printing paper. Uncoated paper is also expected to witness significant demand in APAC because of its low cost.

In terms of region, APAC is estimated to hold the largest market share during the forecast period. The APAC paper pigments industry is experiencing high growth and increasing investments to meet the demand from the paper industry. APAC accounts for half the global demand for a paper drive the demand for paper pigments. Growing industrialization, increasing businesses, and educational institutions in this region are expected to contribute to high demand for paper and in turn, are estimated to drive the demand for global paper pigments market during the forecast period.

The report global paper pigments market lists down some of the key players and analyzes their share in the global paper pigments market. Insightful information about the key players like business paper pigments market overview, product offerings, and Paper Pigments industry revenue segmentation has been provided in the report. Through SWOT analysis, the worldwide global paper pigments market report forecasts the growth of the key players in the coming years. Recent developments in the global paper pigments market have been taken into account while projecting the growth of the key players according to global paper pigments market scenario.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding global paper pigments market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the modest analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, and SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in global paper pigments market.

Scope of the Global Paper Pigments Market

Global Paper Pigments Market, By Type

• Calcium Carbonate

• Kaolin

• Others

o Talc

o Titanium Dioxide

o Gypsum

Global Paper Pigments Market, By Application

• Uncoated paper

• Coated paper

Global Paper Pigments Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Paper Pigments Market

• Imerys

• Omya

• Minerals Technologies (MTI)

• BASF

• Ashapura Group

• J.M. Huber Corporation

• Kemira

• Chemours

• Thiele Kaolin Company

• Kamin/Cadam

• FP Pigments

• Mississippi Lime

• Nordkalk

• Sibelco

• Quarzwerke.

