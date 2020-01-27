C4ISR Market: Top Manufactures, Potential Revenue, Cost Structure and Future Prospects 2023 | Global Market Profiling Players – Raytheon, Rockwell Collins, BAE Systems

The C4ISR Market quick adoption of advanced analytics and visualization, and the expand use of outward data sources are the major drivers of the C4ISR Market. The report high point, potential growth opportunities in the coming years and covers a review of the market drivers, growth measure, competitive landscape, market dynamics, opposition and other C4ISR feature to the C4ISR Market.

Global C4ISR Market overview:

The report of global C4ISR Market includes the competitive landscape section which provides the full and in-depth analysis of the current market trends, changing technologies and developments that will be beneficial for the companies, which are competing in the market. The report lets you have an edge across the targeted regions with the comprehensive competitive framework. The report offers an overview of revenue, demand, and supply of data, futuristic cost, and growth analysis during the projected the year.

The C4ISR Market is expected to witness sustained growth over the forecast period (2019-2023). The growth of the C4ISR market is driven as there is favourable growth in the industry is a major factor which will boost the global C4ISR Market. the C4ISR concept of Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance, the United State term for C4ISTAR

The Global C4ISR Market is segmented on the basis of Product Type, Application, End Use Industry and Region. On the Basis of Product Type segment, the C4ISR Market is sub segmented into Land, Naval, Airborne, Space. Based on End Use Industry segment, the C4ISR Market is sub segmented into Intelligence, Surveillance & Reconnaissance, Electronic Warfare, Computers, Communication.

On the basis of Product Type segment The C4ISR Market is sub segmented into Land based C4ISR systems for land forces include air Defense Systems, Communication Systems, and Electronic Warfare Systems for force protection. Land-based systems integrate and interact with airborne and naval systems, which provide new possibilities to enhance tactical capabilities. Land-based C4ISR act as mobile information systems, wherein the information is collected from military headquarters and data is shared with soldiers on the battlefield. The growth of the land segment can be attributed to the need for situational awareness in battlefields, accuracy in navigation and connectivity, increase in regional conflicts, and modernization of militaries.

In terms of market shares of regions the APAC region is expected to experience extensive growth opportunities in the next few years. The increase in defense spending among countries in the Asia Pacific region has increased opportunities for C4ISR applications. This growth can be attributed to the high demand from countries such as China, India, and Japan. The military budgets of these countries are increasing year-on-year due to the increasing adoption of advanced warfare techniques. The rise in conflicts among neighboring countries in the APAC region and the threats from growing terrorism in the region are driving this market in the APAC region. With geopolitical tensions in South China Sea and border issues in multiple countries, procurement of C4ISR systems will increase across the region.

Some of the C4ISR manufacturers involved in the market are Raytheon, Rockwell Collins, BAE Systems, Northrop Grumman, General Dynamics, Elbit Systems, L-3 Technologies, Thales, Harris, Rheinmetall, Saab, Leonardo , Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the C4ISR manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the C4ISR strategies adopted by the major players.

Latest Industry Updates:

Raytheon:- In its 2019 Missile Defense Review, the Department of Defense calls for “space-basing,” or putting sensors and interceptors in orbit to detect and defeat attacks as early as possible. One sensor has been laying the groundwork for futuristic space-based missile defense for years: the Space Tracking and Surveillance System, or STSS, developed by Raytheon for Northrop Grumman. It watches for ballistic missiles, monitors space objects and relays intelligence data, all from low Earth orbit.

“Space-based early warning gives our country an edge,” said Wallis Laughrey, vice president of Raytheon Space Systems. “The ability to track a missile from the time it’s launched is the key to effectively eliminating the threat.” The system uses what is known as ‘boost-to-intercept’ tracking – meaning it can see a ballistic missile from the moment it launches to the moment a defensive strike destroys it. The system was the first of its kind to detect and track multiple targets from space at the same time. And it’s a survivor. Originally built to last two years on-orbit, STSS marked its tenth year of space operations in September 2019. On average, Raytheon’s space-based sensors outperform their design life by two and a half times.

“STSS proved that we can do this mission on low-Earth orbit during real operations with real threats flying,” said Mark Davis, director at Raytheon Space Systems. “Our next goal is to do it at a cost point that we can build dozens or maybe hundreds of satellites to do this mission across the whole globe in low Earth orbit.” Following along the path of STSS, Raytheon is developing a new wave of space-based missile warning and defense systems that include a more responsive identification system to discriminate threats from space.

Those new systems include Next Gen OPIR, which uses three GEO and two polar satellites to provide early warning of intercontinental ballistic missiles and theater ballistic missiles. The system, which the government has dubbed a “go-fast” program, is expected to be operational by 2029. Another system, one the Pentagon’s Defense Advanced Research Project Agency has dubbed Blackjack, will provide an additional layer of persistent global coverage. The Blackjack system will work autonomously to network multiple sensors together from low-Earth orbit. The goal is to demonstrate sensors that are low in size, weight and power – and can be mass-produced to fit on commercial, low-Earth satellites.

Table of Contents:

1 C4ISR Definition

2 Global C4ISR Market Major Player Share and Market Overview

3 Major Player C4ISR Business Introduction

4 Global C4ISR Market Segmentation (Region Level)

5 Global C4ISR Market Segmentation (Product Type Level)

6 Global C4ISR Market Segmentation (Industry Level)

7 Global C4ISR Market Segmentation (Channel Level)

8 C4ISR Market Forecast 2019-2023

9 C4ISR Segmentation Type

10 C4ISR Segmentation Industry

11 C4ISR Cost Analysis

12 Conclusion

