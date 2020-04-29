C4isr Systems Market Growth Forecast Analysis by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application 2018 – 2025

Global C4ISR systems Market: Overview

With the increasing need for maintaining a seamless communication at the battlefield and making the data available at the right time for the military purpose is resulting into rising adoption of the C4ISR systems from the past few years. For making precise decisions on the battlefield the commanders and others, military decision-makers are using the C4ISR systems by leveraging the available information with them. The military decision-makers can send, receive, and assess the information efficiently so that the decisions are made rapidly and correctly in the battlefield, and due to this, the C4ISR systems are getting adopted increasingly. The vendors of C4ISR systems are increasingly focusing on improving the performance of C4ISR systems so that these systems are able to deliver expected outputs within no time at the battlefield.

C4ISR systems stand for Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance. All these functions are performed using C4ISR systems. Military decision makers use the C4ISR systems for making quick decisions based on the available data using C4ISR systems.

Global C4ISR systems Market: Drivers and Restraints

The prime factor driving C4ISR systems market is the capability of the C4ISR systems to collect intelligence across sea, land, air, and also space by using the components such as sensors, communication systems, and others. These collected insights from C4ISR systems are contributing to the decision-making processes of military decision makers. In addition to this, the application of C4ISR for avoiding the threats like torpedoes is another factor driving the growth of C4ISR systems market. The demand for C4ISR systems is expected to grow significantly over the forecast period due to its quick deployable and mobile nature. In addition to this, the rugged nature of equipment’s used in C4ISR systems which is a very crucial parameter as these systems are used on a battlefield which needs the rugged devices to sustain in unstable environmental conditions.

Global C4ISR systems Market: Segmentation

The global C4ISR systems market is segmented by considering the platform, application, component, and region.

Segmentation Based on Platform:

The C4ISR systems market is segmented on the basis of platforms into land based, airborne, naval, and space. These are platforms where the C4ISR systems are implemented.

Segmentation Based on application:

The C4ISR systems market is segmented on the basis of applications of C4ISR systems. The C4ISR systems have wide range of applications for which the military areas are demanding the C4ISR systems. On the basis of applications, the C4ISR systems market is segmented into intelligence, surveillance & reconnaissance, electronic warfare, computers, tactical communication, and command & control.

Segmentation Based on Component:

The C4ISR systems market is segmented on the basis of components. The segmentation is performed considering the components required while implementing the C4ISR systems. The segmentation includes EW hardware, application software, display consoles, communication networks, and networking technologies

Segmentation Based on Region:

The C4ISR systems market is segmented on the basis of region into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, the South East Asia and Others of Asia Pacific, Japan, China, and Middle East & Africa.

Global C4ISR systems Market: Key Players

Some of the key players in the global C4ISR systems market includes

Lockheed Martin Corporation

The Raytheon Company

Rockwell Collins Inc.

BAE Systems PLC.

Northrop Grumman Corporation

General Dynamics Corporation

Elbit Systems Ltd

L-3 Communications Holdings Inc.

Thales Group

Harris Corporation

Rheinmetall AB

Booz Allen Hamilton

DRS Technologies Inc. and others.

Global C4ISR systems Market: Region Wise Outlook

Considering the revenue generation from C4ISR systems, North America is expected to dominate the global C4ISR systems market over the forecast period due to highest investments in defense sector in this region by the government resulting into increasing adoption of C4ISR systems. The South East Asia and Others of Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at significant CAGR over the forecast period due to increasing availability of C4ISR systems components in this region resulting into rising demand for C4ISR systems. Also, increasing government initiative for improving the military communication in the battlefield. On the other hand, the demand for C4ISR systems from the MEA region is expected to grow at moderate CAGR over forecast period.