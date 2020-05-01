CAGR +7.20%, Car Fleet Leasing Market to Witness Great Growth | ALD Automotive, Arval, AutoFlex AFV, Caldwell Leasing, Car Express

Global Car Fleet Leasing Market research report is an in-depth study of market size with data Tables, Bar & Pie Charts, and Graphs & Statistics which helps easy to understand detailed breakdown of market region wise. The Research report presents a complete valuation of the Market and contains a forthcoming trend, current growth factors, attentive views, facts, and industry – validated market data. The research study provides estimates for Global Car Fleet Leasing Forecast till 2025. Some are the key players taken under analysis for these studies are ALD Automotive, Arval, AutoFlex AFV, Caldwell Leasing, Car Express, Donlen Corporation, Expatride International, First Class Leasing, Glesby Marks, Jim Pattison Lease, LeasePlan, LeasePlan Corporation N.V., PRO Leasing Services, Sixt Leasing SE, TranzLease, Velcor Leasing Corporation, and Wheel, Inc.

The global car fleet leasing market is expected to grow from USD 2,123.47 million 2017 to USD 3,454.86 million by the end of 2024 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.20%.

Emergence of new mobility business models is one of the factors largely attributing to the growth of car fleet leasing market globally

The factors attributing to the growth of the market are emergence of new mobility business models, significant investments in digitization by lease companies to create more customer-focused offerings, increasing demand of private passenger car leasing, and oems focussing aggressively on ev leasing. However, some factors such as and new standards puts burden on operational lease customers may hinder the market growth. The global car fleet leasing market is expected to showcase the opportunities such as process innovations and new technologies, hassle-free usage and fixed mobility costs, used car leasing represents significant untapped potential, and development of new mobility-as-a-service models. In the near future, the market may face the possible challenges in the growth due to protected consumer data and safer trading environments, and economy of scale. However, the key players in the market are putting regressive efforts to provide innovative offerings and benchmark strategies in the global car fleet leasing market market.

Essential Features & key highlights of the report:

Key players:

Key players: ALD Automotive, Arval, AutoFlex AFV, Caldwell Leasing, Car Express, Donlen Corporation, Expatride International, First Class Leasing, Glesby Marks, Jim Pattison Lease, LeasePlan, LeasePlan Corporation N.V., PRO Leasing Services, Sixt Leasing SE, TranzLease, Velcor Leasing Corporation, and Wheel, Inc.

Market Segmentation:

On the basis of type, the global car fleet leasing market is studied across Closed-End Leases, Open-End Leases, Option to Buy Leases, Single Payment Leases, and Subvented Leases.

Geographical Breakdown: Regional and country level analysis covering North America, Europe, China & Japan

Market Segment by Regions 2013 2017 2022 Share (%) CAGR (2019-2025) United States xx xx xx xx% xx% EU xx xx xx xx% xx% Japan xx xx xx xx% xx% China xx xx xx xx% xx% India xx xx xx xx% xx% Southeast Asia xx xx xx xx% xx% Total xx xx xx xx% xx%

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2013-2017 | Base year – 2018 | Forecast period** – 2019 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated]

The report provides a basic overview of the Car Fleet Leasing industry including definitions, classifications, applications, and industry chain structure. And development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and capital expenditures.

Further, it focuses on global major leading industry players with information such as company profiles, product picture, and specifications, sales, market share and contact information. What’s more, the Car Fleet Leasing industry development trends and marketing channels are analyzed.

The study is organized with the help of primary and secondary data collection including valuable information from key vendors and participants in the industry. It includes historical data from 2012 to 2017 and projected forecasts till 2025 which makes the research study a valuable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry related data in readily accessible documents with easy to analyze visuals, graphs and tables. The report answers future development trend of Car Fleet Leasing based on of stating current situation of the industry in 2019 to assist manufacturers and investment organization to better analyze the development course of Car Fleet Leasing Market.

The report covers the following chapters

Market Characteristics – The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the Car Fleet Leasing market. This chapter includes different goods and services covered in the report, basic definitions and market supply chain analysis. • Global Market Size And Growth – This section contains the global historic (2013-2017) and forecast (2019-2025) market value, and drivers and restraints that support and control the growth of the market in the historic and forecast period. • Trends And Strategies – This chapter includes some of the major trends shaping the global Car Fleet Leasing market by segment. This section highlights likely future developments in the market and suggests approaches companies can take to exploit these opportunities. • PESTEL Analysis – This chapter covers the political, economic, social, technological, environmental and legal factors affecting a market. • Customer Information – This section includes customer surveys in the Car Fleet Leasing industry • Global Market Segmentation – This section contains global segmentation of the Car Fleet Leasing market. Segmentation types include by region and by country segmentation of the Car Fleet Leasing market. • Global Macro Comparison – The global Car Fleet Leasing market comparison with macro-economic factors gives the Car Fleet Leasing market size, percentage of GDP, and average Car Fleet Leasing market expenditure. • Macro Comparison By Country – The Car Fleet Leasing market comparison with macro-economic factors across countries gives the Car Fleet Leasing market size, percentage of GDP, by country and per capita average Car Fleet Leasing market expenditure. • Region/Country Market Size And Growth – This section contains the region’s market size (2017), historic (2013-2017) and forecast (2019-2025) market value, and growth. This report includes information on all the regions (Asia Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa) and major countries within each region. • Competitive Landscape – This section covers details on the competitive landscape of the global Car Fleet Leasing market, estimated market shares and company profiles for the leading players. • Key Mergers And Acquisitions – This chapter gives the information on recent mergers and acquisitions in the market covered in the report. This section gives key financial details of mergers and acquisitions which have shaped the market in recent years. • Opportunities And Strategies – This section gives information on growth opportunities across countries, segments and strategies to be followed in those markets. It gives an understanding of where there is significant business to be gained by competitors in the next five years.

……..and view more in complete table of Contents

