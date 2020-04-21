CAGR of 10.7%, Smart Insulin Pens Market Is Booming Worldwide | Eli Lilly and Company, Novo Nordisk, Companion Medical

Global Smart Insulin Pens Market research report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Smart Insulin Pens market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries. This report offers comprehensive analysis on global Smart Insulin Pens market along with, market trends, drivers, and restraints of the Smart Insulin Pens market. This report includes a detailed competitive scenario and product portfolio of key vendors Eli Lilly and Company, Novo Nordisk, Companion Medical, DIAMESCO, Emperra GmbH

Smart insulin pen is a medical device used to inject insulin for the treatment of diabetes. Insulin pens have an attached insulin cartridge and hence do not need a syringe and separate vial.

The global smart insulin pens market was valued at $57 million in 2016, and is estimated to reach $117 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 10.7% from 2017 to 2023. The market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period owing to rising geriatric population coupled with increasing incidence of diabetics. In addition, these pens can be easily used by people with visual or fine motor skills impairments further stimulates the market growth. However, insulin pens are inconvenient to use for the patients in need of mixture of two type of insulins, which in turn impedes the market growth.

Essential Features & key highlights of the report:

Market Segmentation:

By Type

First Generation Pens

Second Generation Pens

Bluetooth Enabled

USB Connected

By Usability

Prefilled

Reusable



By End User

Hospitals & Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Home Care Settings

Geographical Breakdown:

Market Segment by Countries, covering

North America (United States, Canada, Mexico) Market Revenue and/or Volume

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy) Market Revenue and/or Volume

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia) Market Revenue and/or Volume

Middle-East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa) Market Revenue and/or Volume

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Market Revenue and/or Volume

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2013-2017 | Base year – 2018 | Forecast period** – 2019 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated]

The report provides a basic overview of the Smart Insulin Pens industry including definitions, classifications, applications, and industry chain structure. And development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and capital expenditures.

Further, it focuses on global major leading industry players with information such as company profiles, product picture, and specifications, sales, market share and contact information. What’s more, the Smart Insulin Pens industry development trends and marketing channels are analyzed.

The study is organized with the help of primary and secondary data collection including valuable information from key vendors and participants in the industry. It includes historical data from 2012 to 2017 and projected forecasts till 2025 which makes the research study a valuable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry related data in readily accessible documents with easy to analyze visuals, graphs and tables. The report answers future development trend of Smart Insulin Pens based on of stating current situation of the industry in 2019 to assist manufacturers and investment organization to better analyze the development course of Smart Insulin Pens Market.

The report covers the following chapters

Chapter 1: Smart Insulin Pens Market Overview, Product Overview, Market Segmentation, Market Overview of Regions, Market Dynamics, Limitations, Opportunities and Industry News and Policies.

Chapter 2: Smart Insulin Pens Industry Chain Analysis, Upstream Raw Material Suppliers, Major Players, Production Process Analysis, Cost Analysis, Market Channels and Major Downstream Buyers.

Chapter 3: Value Analysis, Production, Growth Rate and Price Analysis by Type of Smart Insulin Pens.

Chapter 4: Downstream Characteristics, Consumption and Market Share by Application of Smart Insulin Pens.

Chapter 5: Production Volume, Price, Gross Margin, and Revenue ($) of Smart Insulin Pens by Regions (2014-2019).

Chapter 6: Smart Insulin Pens Production, Consumption, Export and Import by Regions (2014-2019).

Chapter 7: Smart Insulin Pens Market Status and SWOT Analysis by Regions.

Chapter 8: Competitive Landscape, Product Introduction, Company Profiles, Market Distribution Status by Players of Smart Insulin Pens.

Chapter 9: Smart Insulin Pens Market Analysis and Forecast by Type and Application (2019-2024).

Chapter 10: Market Analysis and Forecast by Regions (2019-2024).

Chapter 11: Industry Characteristics, Key Factors, New Entrants SWOT Analysis, Investment Feasibility Analysis.

Chapter 12: Market Conclusion of the Whole Report.

Chapter 13: Appendix Such as Methodology and Data Resources of This Research.

……..and view more in complete table of Contents

