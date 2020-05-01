CAGR of 6.04%, Automotive Fleet Leasing Market Is Booming Worldwide | ARI (New Jersey), LeasePlan Corporation N.V. (Netherland)

Global Automotive Fleet Leasing Market research report is an in-depth study of market size with data Tables, Bar & Pie Charts, and Graphs & Statistics which helps easy to understand detailed breakdown of market region wise. The Research report presents a complete valuation of the Market and contains a forthcoming trend, current growth factors, attentive views, facts, and industry – validated market data. The research study provides estimates for Global Automotive Fleet Leasing Forecast till 2025. Some are the key players taken under analysis for these studies are ARI (New Jersey), LeasePlan Corporation N.V. (Netherland), Sixt Leasing SE (Germany), Glesby Marks (U.S.), AutoFlex AFV (U.S.), Velcor Leasing Corporation (U.S.), Caldwell fleet leasing (U.S.), Wheel, Inc. (U.S.), PRO Leasing Services (U.S.), Jim Pattison Lease (Canada).

Globally, the market for automotive fleet leasing market is growing at a CAGR of 6.04% during forecasted period (2017-2023). Fleet lease vehicles are used by all sorts of commercial and public operations. IT Industries, Food & Beverages sector needs vehicles that meet their specific needs, along with the ability to turn repairs and other problems rather than deal with them internally. Leasing such vehicles, it also reduces prices. Moreover, it also provide tax benefits, which vary according to lease type.

Essential Features & key highlights of the report:

Key players:

North America accounted for the largest market share of 33.17% in 2016 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.16% during the forecast period.U.S. is expected to dominate the market in North America. U.S. is referred as major contributor for the automotive industry and demand for passenger cars, LCV and HCV has increased substantially due to the rising migrants. Moreover, rental car companies, which make up the largest customer segment in the US fleet and lease market. The open-end segment accounted the largest market share beacuse they are primarily used commercial business due to which they posses the higher market share in the market. Theyoffers greater control of asset utilization and disposal. It is usually for 12 months and can terminate the agreement at any point after the end of the term. At the end of the leasing term, the customer is responsible for any excessive damage or additional mileage overages.The passenger vehicles account for more than 50% of the global vehicle production. With the rise in income levels, the passenger vehicle segment has witnessed a significant rise in production and sales. High demand for automobiles is primarily driven by rising demand of passenger car among large pool of population, increasing per capita income in emerging countries, and expansion of global auto-manufacturers into new emerging markets and others. the market is driven by various factors such as growing awareness about the benefit of fleet leasing among the customers, the high growth potential for leasing market due to growing demand for leased cars, and people shifting from vehicle purchase to vehicle leasing. there are various factors that can hinder the growth of the market such as pay for the original equipment at the time of collision and restriction in car leasing agreement.

Key Findings

> The global automotive fleet leasing market is expected to reach USD 37,410.9 million by 2023

> Regionally, North- America has the largest market of USD 11,701.0 million by 2023

> China accounted for the largest market share of 46.25% in 2016, with a market value of USD 3,101.6 Million and is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 6.45% during the forecast period. Japan was the second-largest market in 2016, valued at USD 1,926.7 Million in 2016; it is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.37%.

> On the basis of Lease type, open-ended segment accounted for the largest market share registering CAGR of 6.32% during the forecasted period

> On basis of vehicle type segmentpassenger cars holds the market share of 79.44% in 2016

Geographical Breakdown: Regional and country level analysis covering North America, Europe, China & Japan

Market Segment by Regions 2013 2017 2022 Share (%) CAGR (2019-2025) United States xx xx xx xx% xx% EU xx xx xx xx% xx% Japan xx xx xx xx% xx% China xx xx xx xx% xx% India xx xx xx xx% xx% Southeast Asia xx xx xx xx% xx% Total xx xx xx xx% xx%

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2013-2017 | Base year – 2018 | Forecast period** – 2019 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated]

The report provides a basic overview of the Automotive Fleet Leasing industry including definitions, classifications, applications, and industry chain structure. And development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and capital expenditures.

Further, it focuses on global major leading industry players with information such as company profiles, product picture, and specifications, sales, market share and contact information. What’s more, the Automotive Fleet Leasing industry development trends and marketing channels are analyzed.

The study is organized with the help of primary and secondary data collection including valuable information from key vendors and participants in the industry. It includes historical data from 2012 to 2017 and projected forecasts till 2025 which makes the research study a valuable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry related data in readily accessible documents with easy to analyze visuals, graphs and tables. The report answers future development trend of Automotive Fleet Leasing based on of stating current situation of the industry in 2019 to assist manufacturers and investment organization to better analyze the development course of Automotive Fleet Leasing Market.

The report covers the following chapters

Market Characteristics – The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the Automotive Fleet Leasing market. This chapter includes different goods and services covered in the report, basic definitions and market supply chain analysis. • Global Market Size And Growth – This section contains the global historic (2013-2017) and forecast (2019-2025) market value, and drivers and restraints that support and control the growth of the market in the historic and forecast period. • Trends And Strategies – This chapter includes some of the major trends shaping the global Automotive Fleet Leasing market by segment. This section highlights likely future developments in the market and suggests approaches companies can take to exploit these opportunities. • PESTEL Analysis – This chapter covers the political, economic, social, technological, environmental and legal factors affecting a market. • Customer Information – This section includes customer surveys in the Automotive Fleet Leasing industry • Global Market Segmentation – This section contains global segmentation of the Automotive Fleet Leasing market. Segmentation types include by region and by country segmentation of the Automotive Fleet Leasing market. • Global Macro Comparison – The global Automotive Fleet Leasing market comparison with macro-economic factors gives the Automotive Fleet Leasing market size, percentage of GDP, and average Automotive Fleet Leasing market expenditure. • Macro Comparison By Country – The Automotive Fleet Leasing market comparison with macro-economic factors across countries gives the Automotive Fleet Leasing market size, percentage of GDP, by country and per capita average Automotive Fleet Leasing market expenditure. • Region/Country Market Size And Growth – This section contains the region’s market size (2017), historic (2013-2017) and forecast (2019-2025) market value, and growth. This report includes information on all the regions (Asia Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa) and major countries within each region. • Competitive Landscape – This section covers details on the competitive landscape of the global Automotive Fleet Leasing market, estimated market shares and company profiles for the leading players. • Key Mergers And Acquisitions – This chapter gives the information on recent mergers and acquisitions in the market covered in the report. This section gives key financial details of mergers and acquisitions which have shaped the market in recent years. • Opportunities And Strategies – This section gives information on growth opportunities across countries, segments and strategies to be followed in those markets. It gives an understanding of where there is significant business to be gained by competitors in the next five years.

……..and view more in complete table of Contents

