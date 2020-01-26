Calcium Carbonate Market Expected to Grow at 28.3 Billion in Revenue by 2024

The Global Calcium Carbonate Market is committed fulfilling the requirements of the clients by giving them thorough insights into the market. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

The Calcium Carbonate Market size is projected to grow from US$ 21.2 Billion in 2019 to US$ 28.3 Billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 6.0% between 2019 and 2024. Calcium Carbonate Market spread across 126 pages, profiling 11 companies and supported with 123 tables and 30 figures is now available in this research report.

Key Players- Imerys (France), Omya AG (Switzerland), Minerals Technologies Inc. (US), Huber Engineered Materials (US), Mississippi Lime Company (US), Carmeuse (Belgium), Safeco (Belgium), Midwest Calcium Carbonate (US), Calcinor SA (Spain), and Excalibar Minerals LLC (US) and Others.

“Ground Calcium Carbonate segment is estimated to account for the largest market share during the forecast period.”

The Ground Calcium carbonate segment is projected to account for the largest market share, in terms of value, during the forecast period. Ground calcium carbonate is widely used as fillers in the plastic, rubber, and paper industries because of its low cost. It provides brightness to paints, coatings, and paper. Furthermore, it provides a high level of illumination and light scattering properties. The rhombohedral particle shape of ground calcium carbonate creates a porous surface on the paper sheet and improves the quality of paper. It is inert, non-combustible, and adsorbs low oil and water.

“Plastic is estimated to be the fastest-growing end-use industry of calcium carbonate.”

The Plastics End-Use industry is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment of the market during the forecast period. This is due to the increasing demand for calcium carbonate-reinforced polypropylene from the automotive industry and the ability of calcium carbonate to enhance the properties of plastics and help in improved heat dissipation. In addition, the increasing use of plastics in various end-use industries such as packaging, building & construction, and electrical & electronics has increased the demand for plastics.

“The APAC calcium carbonate market is projected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period.”

APAC is estimated to be the fastest-growing calcium carbonate market. The growth in the APAC region can be attributed to the growing demand for calcium carbonate from various end-use industries such as paper, plastic, adhesives & sealants, and paints & coatings. The presence of a strong industrial base, favorable government policies, and low labor cost are strengthening the calcium carbonate market in APAC.

Breakdown of Primary Participants’ Profile:

By Company Type – Tier 1-45%, Tier 2- 22%, and Tier 3-33%

By Designation – C Level-50%, Director Level-25%, and Others-25%

By Region – APAC – 50%, Europe -20%, North America – 10%, South America – 10%, Middle East & Africa – 10%

